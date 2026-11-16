Why Is Your Mexican Broker Asking for More?

Why is your Mexican customs broker asking for more information? And what does that mean for companies shipping into Mexico?

In this episode of Simply Trade, Lalo Solorzano welcomes Mexican licensed customs broker Agustín Izquierdo. They unpack the practical impact of Mexico’s 2026 customs reform. Agustín brings experience in automotive trade compliance and 20 years on the importer side. He understands both the customer’s pressure to keep goods moving and the broker’s duty to scrutinize every shipment.

Why Verification Matters More Now

Customer verification, tariff classification, customs valuation, and consistent documentation now sit at the center of the importer–broker relationship. Lalo and Agustín also discuss supply chain traceability and IMMEX program coverage. They look at what happens when a routine shipment reaches the border with unresolved requirements.

The Work Before Dispatch

The real work happens before the truck leaves. Agustín focuses on three questions:

Do the shipment records agree with each other?

Does the product information support the tariff classification?

Have the importer and broker identified the applicable regulatory requirements?

His firm uses a documentation review and a dictamen with customers. A dictamen is a report that covers tariff classification and related requirements. The conversation also touches on valuation documentation, including the Manifestación de Valor, and IMMEX coverage.

Make Your Documents Tell the Same Story

Invoices, packing lists, and certificates of origin should present consistent information. Gaps and conflicts slow clearance. Resolving a held shipment depends on the specific issue. No single fix works every time.

Why Suppliers Should Care

You may not be the importer of record. The information you provide still affects clearance. Lalo and Agustín explain how earlier coordination helps teams find gaps before freight moves. Fixing them under pressure at the border costs more.

Agustín recommends working with your Mexican buyer and broker before you ship when required information is missing.

A Shift in Mindset

The takeaway is simple. View your Mexican customs broker as a compliance partner, not just a document filer.

Key Takeaways

Treat your broker as a compliance partner. The relationship should go beyond preparing and filing documents.

The relationship should go beyond preparing and filing documents. Make the documents agree. Invoices, packing lists, and certificates of origin should tell one story.

Invoices, packing lists, and certificates of origin should tell one story. Check requirements before dispatch. Confirm product details, classification, regulatory requirements, and IMMEX coverage where relevant.

Confirm product details, classification, regulatory requirements, and IMMEX coverage where relevant. Resolve gaps before freight moves. Work with your buyer and broker first.

Resources

Ready to Go Deeper?

Want your team ready to ship into Mexico with confidence? Explore GTC’s courses on Export to Mexico, USMCA, and Exporting Procedures. Build the skills to close documentation gaps before freight moves.

Transcript

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