Unraveling The Meaning And Scope Of The Ruling In Case ADR 2808/2025: Promoting Is Not Narrating

1. INTRODUCTION

On February 23, 2026, the Plenary of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation decided direct amparo review 2808/2025 (hereinafter, “ADR 2808/2025”), a matter associated with the series La Reina del Sur. The case originated in a request for an administrative declaration of infringement in commercial matters filed before the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property by a person who considered that a media outlet had used her image, without her authorization, in a “promotional” video disseminated on the internet on the occasion of the premiere of the aforementioned series. The authority found that the infringement set forth in Article 231, section II, of the Federal Copyright Law (hereinafter, the “LFDA”) had been committed and, based on the content and structure of the video, concluded that it was predominantly promotional material and not an informative or journalistic piece.

The Specialized Chamber for Intellectual Property Matters of the Federal Court of Administrative Justice (hereinafter, the “SEPI”) upheld the validity of the decision, and the Collegiate Circuit Court denied amparo. On hearing the motion for review, the Plenary narrowed the constitutional issue to determining whether Articles 87 and 231, section II, of the LFDA contain constitutionally permissible restrictions on freedom of expression and of the press and on the right of access to information, by prohibiting the use of a person’s image without their consent, unless the photograph is taken in a public place and for informative or journalistic purposes. The answer was affirmative: the challenged judgment was upheld and amparo was denied.

Two binding precedents (jurisprudencias) of the Plenary derived from that ruling, published on October 30, 2026 and mandatory as of November 3: P./J. 213/2026 (12a.), on the protection of the self-image of private persons,1 and P./J. 214/2026 (12a.), which declares Articles 87 and 231, section II, of the LFDA constitutional.2

The statement that fiction series inspired by real events cannot be considered of public interest has generated concern in the audiovisual industry, since a hasty reading could lead to the conclusion that the Court closed the door to the portrayal of real people within works of fiction. The purpose of this article is to delimit precisely what the Court did and did not decide; to distinguish between what constitutes the reason for the decision and what are ancillary considerations; to offer some criticisms of the latter; to situate the precedent against other criteria of the Court itself and of comparative law; and, finally, to analyze the impact of the 2026 amendment to Article 87 of the LFDA on pending matters.

2. DELIMITING THE SCOPE OF THE RULING

• Ratio decidendi and obiter dicta

Every judgment contains reasoning of different kinds. The ratio decidendi is made up of the reasons necessary to justify the decision adopted, such that, if they are removed, the ruling loses its foundation; it is, in the words of legal scholarship, “the only element of the judicial decision that acquires authority as precedent, since it is the normative principle underlying the dispute resolved.”3 Obiter dicta, on the other hand, are the statements the court makes “in passing”: examples, contextual considerations or generalizations that, although they may illustrate the reasoning, are not indispensable to resolve the issue actually raised. They consist of the analysis, reasoning and principles invoked by the judge in a specific case but which do not constitute the normative principle on which the decision is based.

Since the 2021 constitutional reform, the Mexican system of precedents has been built upon the reasons that justify the decisions of the Supreme Court (ratio decidendi), and the Amparo Law provides that it is those reasons—and not any statement contained in the judgment—that are binding.4 Hence, a correct reading of a precedent requires identifying the legal issue that was resolved, the facts that shaped it, and the reasons without which the decision would not stand.

• What the Court actually decided

To delimit these concepts, the starting point is the Civil Liability Law for the Protection of the Right to Private Life, Honor and Self-Image in the Federal District (now Mexico City; hereinafter, the “Honor Law”). Most scholars agree that personality rights are subjective rights of non-economic content, since their object of protection is moral interests, and they are conceptualized as: honor, private life - also called the right to privacy - and self-image. As personality rights, they are enforceable erga omnes, non-transferable, strictly personal, unwaivable and unattachable. However, these rights are not absolute; they have limits and are defined as follows:

Honor is the assessment that people make of a subject’s ethical and social personality and includes the representations the person has of himself or herself, which is identified with good reputation and standing. Honor is the legal interest constituted by the psychological projections of the feeling of esteem that a person has for himself or herself, in light of what the community in which he or she acts considers an estimable

Private life is that which is not devoted to a public activity and which, therefore, is inconsequential and has no direct impact on society; and to which, in principle, third parties should have no access whatsoever, since the activities carried out within it are none of their concern nor do they affect The right to private life materializes when family, home, papers or possessions, and all conduct carried out in places not open to the public, are protected from the knowledge of others, when they are not of public interest or have not been disclosed by the right holder.

Self-image is the identifiable reproduction of a person’s physical features on any material medium. Every person has a right over his or her image, which translates into the power to dispose of his or her appearance by authorizing, or not, its capture or dissemination.

The main limits on these rights in the case at hand are freedom of expression and freedom of artistic creation/creative license as a derivation of the right to freedom of expression.

The facts of the case are unequivocal: the applicant’s self-image was used in a video that the authorities considered promotional for a television series. The ruling acknowledges this when it describes that the fine was imposed “upon concluding that the applicant’s images were used to promote the series,”5 and both binding precedents reflect this, as their statement of facts indicates that the person considered that the outlet used her image without authorization “to promote a television series.”

The constitutional issue, for its part, was one of abstract review: the conformity of two legal provisions with freedom of expression, of the press and of information.6 The operative conclusion of the ruling is limited to declaring that those provisions “do establish constitutionally permissible restrictions” and that they constitute “a compatible scheme of subsequent liability” with those freedoms.7

In addition, the appellant argued that the challenged articles violated legal certainty because they do not define what is to be understood by “informative or journalistic purposes,” which allowed the authority to subjectively determine which content falls within or outside that category. The Plenary declared those grievances inoperative as being new and specified that they “will not be addressed in this motion for review.”8

In other words, the Court expressly declined to define the scope of “informative or journalistic purposes.” Therefore, any statement contained in the judgment about which genres or content fall outside that category was not part of the question decided and cannot carry the weight of the reason that justifies the ruling.

• Considerations that go beyond what was decided

Within this framework, it is possible to identify several passages of the ruling that, because of their wording, their function within the reasoning, or the vote they obtained, must be read as obiter dicta.

Paragraph 128. In distinguishing public interest from the interest of the public, the Plenary describes the latter as relating to content that generates cultural consumption or entertainment “but that does not necessarily” contribute to democratic The expression is significant in the opposite sense: if entertainment does not necessarily contribute to deliberation, it is because it can. The Plenary itself thus admits that the playful nature of a work does not, by itself, exclude its public relevance. Paragraph 12tı. Obiter dicta of greatest relevance:

“Thus, for example, fiction series designed for entertainment platforms, even when inspired by real events or well-known figures, respond primarily to narrative, commercial and cultural-consumption purposes, and not to the exercise of an informative or journalistic function aimed at conveying newsworthy facts or at the social oversight of public affairs; and, to that extent, they cannot be considered to be of public interest.”9

Three elements confirm its obiter nature. First, the Plenary itself introduces it as an example (“for example”). Second, it was not necessary to resolve the case: what was at stake was the use of the image in promotional material, not the content of a series. Third, it falls within the block of considerations in paragraphs 106 to 133, from whose methodology and considerations Justice Batres Guadarrama dissented.10

Paragraphs 151 to 153

. These paragraphs refer to the use of the image to promote a television series. The Plenary itself describes them as an “illustrative case” and uses the formula “as a general rule.” Justice Espinosa Betanzo expressly departed from these Notably, in paragraph 152, the image is described as “a narrative and marketing resource intended to encourage consumption of the content.” The expression conflates precisely the two uses that this article proposes to distinguish: the narrative use - the image as part of the work - and the marketing use - the image as a hook to drive the commercialization and exploitation of the work. The fact that the Plenary mentions them together, in describing material whose promotional nature was deemed proven, confirms that it did not rule on narrative use as an autonomous category.

Paragraphs 154 and 156. The first contains general considerations on the digital environment; the second extends the conclusion to the promotion of “products, audiovisual content or services” that do not deal with informative or journalistic facts. Both passages are framed in broader terms than the facts of the case and, therefore, are not part of the reason for the decision either. Even so, it is worth noting that, even in their broadest formulation, they refer to the use of the image to promote, not to the content of the work. The vote on the binding precedents. The subject of P./J. 214/2026 was approved by a majority of eight votes, because Justice Ortiz Ahlf’s vote affects the considerations supporting The subject of P./J. 213/2026—which contains the reference to “entertainment”—was approved by a majority of only six. That is, the considerations on public interest and entertainment are, of the entire ruling, those that obtained the least consensus.

• Conclusion of this section

The reason for the decision in ADR 2808/2025 is that Articles 87 and 231, section II, of the LFDA establish constitutionally valid restrictions, and that the non-consensual use of a person’s image for profit, unconnected to a public interest, does not enjoy the reinforced protection of freedom of expression. That reason was built on a promotional use, autonomous from and external to the work. The other considerations analyzed - the reference to fiction series in paragraph 129, the “illustrative case” in paragraphs 151 to 153, and the generalizations in paragraphs 154 and 156 - are ancillary: they were formulated as examples or in broader terms than the facts of the cas

Footnotes

1 Thesis: P./J. 213/2026 (12a.), RIGHT TO ONE’S OWN IMAGE. ITS PROTECTION IN THE CASE OF PRIVATE PERSONS,Plenary, Semanario Judicial de la Federación (Official Federal Case-Law Reporter), Twelfth Period, published on Friday, October 30, 2026, digital record: 2032845. https://sjf2.scjn.gob.mx/detalle/tesis/2032845 (accessed on November 3, 2026).

2 Thesis: P./J. 214/2026 (12a.), RIGHT TO ONE’S OWN IMAGE. ARTICLES 87 AND 231, SECTION II, OF THE FEDERAL COPYRIGHT LAW DO NOT VIOLATE FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION AND OF THE PRESS, OR THE RIGHT OF ACCESS TO INFORMATION, Plenary, Semanario Judicial de la Federación (Official Federal Case-Law Reporter), Twelfth Period, published on Friday, October 30, 2026, digital record: 2032844. https://sjf2.scjn.gob.mx/detalle/tesis/2032844 (accessed on November 3, 2026).

3 “Ratio decidendi ”, See “Ratio decidendi”, in Diccionario de Derecho Procesal Constitucional y Convencional (Dictionary of Constitutional and Conventional Procedural Law), Mexico, Federal Judiciary, Federal Judicial Council / National Autonomous University of Mexico, Institute of Legal Research, 2014, p. 1087. https://archivos.juridicas.unam.mx/www/bjv/libros/8/3633/15.pdf (accessed on November 3, 2026).

4 Political Constitution of the United Mexican States (“CPEUM”), Article 94, twelfth paragraph; Amparo Law, Articles 217 and 222 to 224.

5 ADR 2808/2025, para. 136. Available at: https://www.supremacorte.gob.mx/sites/default/files/estrado_electronico_notificaciones/documento/2026-06/UT-J-0252-2026-Informacion.pdf

6 ADR 2808/2025, paras. 139.

7 ADR 2808/2025, paras. 163 and 164.

8 ADR 2808/2025, paras. 31 to 34.

9 ADR 2808/2025, para. 129.

10 ADR 2808/2025, operative points and vote.

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