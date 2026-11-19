IN SUMMARY:

This article explores patent acceleration programmes in Mexico. It details the mechanisms, benefits and requirements of each programme, including how they facilitate faster patent grants by utilising examination results published by other patent offices. It also addresses the handling of divisional applications and the differences in reciprocity among the programmes. In addition, it considers recent legal and administrative changes that have introduced shorter prosecution timelines and a reduced number of substantive office actions in Mexico, making early claim strategy increasingly important for applicants seeking patent protection in the country. The aim is to help applicants make informed decisions on the most effective strategies to obtain quicker and commercially meaningful patent protection in Mexico.

DISCUSSION POINTS:

Mexico's first PPH pilot with the USPTO began in 2011, becoming permanent in 2012.

Around 45% of patent applications filed in Mexico originate from US applicants.

IMPI has signed PPH agreements with major offices, including USPTO, EPO, JPO, CNIPA and others

Nearly 80% of PPH requests (particularly USPTO/EPO-based) obtain allowance within two to three months.

Since 2020, over 4,000 applications have been processed through the PPG programme

The APG programme, launched in November 2023, exclusively applies to USPTO patents.

Recent administrative rules reduced the number of substantive office actions for patent and utility model applications from four to two for applications filed on or after 12 March 2026.

The 2026 amendments to Mexico's Federal Law for the Protection of Industrial Property introduced a one-year time frame for IMPI to issue a final decision once substantive examination begins.

REFERENCED IN THIS ARTICLE:

Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH)

Parallel Patent Grant (PPG)

Accelerated Patent Grant (APG)

2026 amendments to Mexico's patent prosecution framework

In the field of intellectual property, obtaining a patent quickly and efficiently can be crucial for protecting innovation and securing a competitive position in the market. Recognising this need, Mexico has implemented different mechanisms to expedite the patent-granting process. Particularly, these mechanisms include the Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH), the Parallel Patent Grant (PPG) and the Accelerated Patent Grant (APG).

Each of these programmes offers distinct advantages and requirements, addressing the specific needs of applicants. This article explores how these programmes function and compares their particularities to help applicants make informed decisions about the best strategy to accelerate the granting of their patent applications.

Recent legal and administrative changes have made this analysis even more relevant. Mexico has introduced a more time-bound prosecution framework, including a maximum period of one year for IMPI to issue a final decision once substantive examination begins and a reduction in the number of substantive office actions for patent and utility model applications filed on or after 12 March 2026. These changes do not replace the existing acceleration programmes, but they affect how and when applicants should consider using them.

PPH

The PPH is a cooperative initiative among several patent offices worldwide. It allows for expedited examination processes for corresponding patent applications that have already received a favourable result from the examination performed by another patent office. Essentially, if a patent application is deemed patentable in one member country, it can be fast-tracked in another, reducing redundancy and speeding up the process. This means that another office can reduce the work needed to examine the same invention by utilising the examination result from the initial office.

This agreement has gained significant popularity in recent years because it reduces the time each office spends analysing and examining patent applications, which are increasing globally each year.

MEXICO’S INVOLVEMENT WITH THE PPH

Mexico's involvement with the PPH began as a way to streamline patent processes and increase the efficiency of the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI). The first PPH agreement in Mexico was signed by IMPI in March 2011 as a pilot programme with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), becoming a permanent programme in 2012.

Given that the United States is Mexico's principal trading partner, and that around 45% of the patent applications filed in Mexico in recent years have come from US applicants, this programme has proven to be an excellent mechanism for accelerating the examination of patent applications in Mexico when a favourable result is obtained from the USPTO.

EVOLUTION OF PPH AGREEMENTS

Due to the success of this programme, IMPI has signed PPH agreements with many of the world's major patent offices over the years, reducing the time needed to grant a patent among the participating offices. Initially, the PPH was restricted to applications claiming priority from countries that had signed the agreements. However, the PPH has evolved to include three key types:

PPH: allows the applicant to request accelerated examination in the Office of Second Filing using the examination results from the Office of First Filing;

PPH Mottainai: allows the applicant to request accelerated examination in the Office of Later Examination using the examination results from the Office of Earlier Examination, regardless of which office conducted the first filing; and

PCT-PPH: allows an applicant who has obtained a favourable result in the international phase under a PCT application to request accelerated examination of the corresponding application in an Office of Later Examination.

PPH agreements signed by IMPI with each office are different, so it is necessary to consult the applicable rules for each of them.

Mexico has established PPH agreements with several foreign patent offices, including:

Pacific Alliance (Colombia, Chile and Peru);

Austria (Austrian Patent Office – APO);

Canada (Canadian Intellectual Property Office – CIPO);

China (China National Intellectual Property Administration – CNIPA);

Korea (Korean Intellectual Property Office – KIPO);

Spain (Oficina Española de Patentes y Marcas – OEPM);

United States of America (United States Patent and Trademark Office – USPTO);

France (Institut National de la Propriété Industrielle – INPI);

Japan (Japan Patent Office – JPO);

Europe (European Patent Office – EPO);

Singapore (Intellectual Property Office of Singapore – IPOS); and

Portugal (Portuguese Institute of Industrial Property – INPI).

In practice, IMPI's criteria often align with the results from the USPTO or the EPO, resulting in the issuance of a Notice of Allowance in most cases. This contrasts with PPH requests based on patents granted by other offices with PPH agreements, where it is common to receive a substantive office action requesting additional clarifications before issuing the Notice of Allowance.

CONDITIONS FOR PPH PARTICIPATION

In general terms, to request the participation of a Mexican patent application in a PPH agreement, the following conditions must be met.

The Mexican application must have already been published, the two-month period for third-party observations must have passed and the substantive examination by IMPI must not have begun.

The claims of the Mexican application must sufficiently correspond to those considered patentable by the Office of Earlier It is possible to submit an amendment along with the PPH request so that the claims match those considered patentable by the corresponding foreign office. Additionally, this opportunity can be used to amend any other part of the application if necessary. In the context of sufficient correspondence, it is important to note that US patents often contain claims directed to non-patentable subject matter in Mexico, such as methods of treatment or software. For software claims, they must be amended to eliminate any references to software, computer programmes, executable instructions or applications. For method of treatment claims, these should be reformulated under the format of purpose-limited product claims or Swiss-type claims. If these amendments are not made, IMPI will issue a substantive office action objecting to these claims, and the applicant will need to amend the claims in response to this office action.

While accelerated routes such as the PPH often lead to the issuance of a Notice of Allowance, this is not always the case. If IMPI considers that the subject matter does not fulfil the patentability requirements under Mexican law, instead of issuing a Notice of Allowance, a first substantive office action would be issued. In this scenario, the applicant is required to address the examiner's objections by filing a timely response with the necessary clarifications, amendments or arguments.

This part of the process is of utmost importance because, even though the examination route is accelerated, IMPI retains full discretion to ensure compliance with Mexican patentability standards. Consequently, the issuance of a first substantive office action should not be seen as a failure of the acceleration route, but rather as part of the regular prosecution process in which applicants must carefully adapt their claims to align with Mexican practice.

This consideration has become particularly relevant in light of recent changes to Mexican patent prosecution practice, which have reduced the number of opportunities available to applicants to address substantive objections during examination. For patent and utility model applications filed on or after 12 March 2026, IMPI may issue up to two substantive office actions during examination, followed by a final action either allowing or rejecting the application. By contrast, applications filed before that date should continue to be examined under the rules in force at the time of filing, under which IMPI may issue up to four substantive office actions before issuing a final decision. Accordingly, particularly when relying on an accelerated route such as the PPH, it is increasingly important to ensure at an early stage that the claims are appropriately adapted to Mexican patent practice, since applicants now have fewer opportunities to address substantive objections during prosecution.

Even within this more limited prosecution framework, experience shows that the PPH continues to provide significant practical advantages. Nearly 80% of applications invoking the PPH obtain a notice of allowance within two to three months of filing the request, particularly when the request is based on patents granted by the USPTO or the EPO.

Finally, it should be noted that applicants may file up to two PPH requests for the same Mexican patent application. Beyond this limit, the application must continue under the regular examination process.

STRATEGIC ROLE OF THE PPH AFTER THE 2026 PROSECUTION REFORMS

The role of the PPH should now be assessed differently depending on the filing date and prosecution status of each case.

For applications filed before the April 2026 reform, the PPH remains a particularly valuable mechanism to accelerate substantive examination. Many applications filed in prior years may still be awaiting a first substantive office action, and in those circumstances a PPH request can continue to serve its traditional purpose: bringing the application to the examiner's attention and obtaining a faster examination based on favourable foreign prosecution results.

For applications filed after the April 2026 reform, the analysis may be different. If IMPI is already issuing first substantive office actions shortly after publication in recently filed applications, the PPH may no longer function primarily as a mechanism to accelerate the start of examination. Instead, it may become a strategic tool to place favourable foreign examination results before the Mexican examiner and to align the Mexican claims with subject matter that has already been considered patentable by a foreign office. This can be valuable because it may positively influence the examiner's analysis, particularly where the applicant uses the PPH request as an opportunity to adapt the Mexican claims to local patentability standards.

Accordingly, for newly filed applications, applicants should not evaluate the PPH solely by asking whether it will accelerate examination. They should also consider whether it can be used to shape the examination record, strengthen the persuasive value of foreign allowance, and introduce claim amendments that increase the likelihood of allowance in Mexico. This is particularly important under the current framework, where fewer substantive office actions may be available and prosecution may move faster than applicants historically expected.

BENEFITS AND DRAWBACKS OF THE PPH

The PPH offers significant advantages for both applicants and patent offices. For applicants, the primary benefits are faster processing times and reduced examination costs. This accelerated process can be critical for businesses needing timely protection to stay competitive in fast-moving markets. For patent offices, the PPH helps manage workloads by taking advantage of examination work already done by other offices, promoting collaboration and consistency in patent examination.

However, there are also limitations. Not all patent applications are eligible for the PPH, and specific procedural requirements can be barriers. The PPH does not apply to utility models or industrial designs, limiting its scope. Coordination between different patent offices can require additional administrative efforts and costs. There can also be inconsistencies in how different offices interpret patentability criteria even with the standardised process.

In the current Mexican context, another practical limitation should be considered. For newly filed applications that are examined more quickly under the recent prosecution framework, the PPH may not always provide a meaningful acceleration benefit. Nevertheless, it may still be valuable as a strategic mechanism for presenting favourable foreign examination results and aligning the Mexican claim set with allowed subject matter abroad.

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Originally published by IAM - The Patent Prosecution Review 2027.