Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 01 NOVEMBER 2026

Legal And Commercial Implications Of Mexico's New Tender For Energy Projects

Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Contributor
Mayer Brown

Mayer Brown

Mayer Brown is a leading international law firm positioned to represent the world’s major...

View firm profile
Explore more from Mayer Brown

Mexico's Federal Electricity Commission and Ministry of Energy have awarded 7,411 MW of generation capacity to 31 private developers under the country's first competitive procurement process following constitutional and energy law reforms. The Mixed Development Programme introduces a novel framework where CFE provides land and operations while private parties supply 100% equity capital, but critical contractual terms governing cost sharing, returns, and exit mechanisms remain unpublished as of June 2026.

MexicoEnergy and Natural Resources
Luiz Aboim
Luiz Aboim
Marco Portillo Diaz
Marco Portillo Diaz
Carolina Marcondes
Carolina Marcondes
Author LinkedIn connections

On 5 June 2026, Mexico's Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) and the Ministry of Energy (SENER) announced the results of a tender for new projects (Esquemas de Desarrollo Mixto, "Mixed Development Programme"), awarding 7,411 MW of generation capacity to 31 private developers. The Mixed Development Programme is the first competitive procurement process conducted under Mexico's new energy legislation, enacted on the back of the constitutional reform of October 2024 and energy laws enacted in March 2025.

The Request for Proposals (RfP) was issued in February 2026, evaluated in accordance with guidelines published in the Federal Official Gazette (DOF) on 28 January 2026. The tender received 222 proposals, 31 of which were awarded generation capacity. We consider in this note some issues that successful bidders should be considering when moving forward with their projects.

Mixed Development Programme

The projects will be developed under the mixed development programme. Under this framework CFE contributes land, permitting management, project operation, and grid integration. In turn, private parties provide 100% of the equity capital for the development of the project and undertake construction. CFE commits to purchase 70% of the output under long-term 25-year power purchase agreements, and the equity is allocated 54% to CFE and 46% to the private party. All participating investors must invest through Mexican legal entities or trusts domiciled in Mexico.

Whilst the 25-year PPA framework provides revenue visibility, the contractual terms governing cost sharing, return distribution, decision-making authority, and exit mechanisms have not been fully published in implementable form as of June 2026. This gap complicates project finance modelling and investment committee approvals.

Mexican Domicile Requirement

The requirement that all participants be Mexican legal entities or trusts domiciled in Mexico does not prohibit ultimate foreign ownership of investment structures, but creates an additional structuring layer. Infrastructure funds evaluating Mexico alongside other Latin American markets will need to price the governance complexities into their return expectations. The choice of corporate structure (Mexican subsidiary vs. trust vehicle) will also have implications for tax efficiency, repatriation of profits, and access to investment treaty protections.

Development Risks

Developers will have to complete social impact assessments, interconnection studies, permits, and financing arrangements. Each step has its own regulatory calendar, and delays in any single component compound downstream.

Therefore, investors will want to consider how these and other risks are allocated and mitigated when structuring investments under the Mixed Development Programme, and reviewing relevant PPAs and project permits.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Tercera modificación a la Convocatoria para la Atención de Proyectos Estratégicos de Generación y Almacenamiento de Energía Eléctrica

La Secretaría de Energía de México publicó la tercera modificación a la Convocatoria para la Atención de Proyectos Estratégicos de Generación y Almacenamiento de Energía Eléctrica, ampliando los plazos de registro. ¿Cómo afectará esta extensión a los desarrolladores de proyectos energéticos que buscan participar en el proceso de interconexión y conexión?
MexicoEnergy and Natural Resources
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

Tercera modificación a la Segunda Convocatoria para la atención prioritaria de solicitudes de permisos de generación de energía eléctrica e interconexión al SEN

México actualiza el calendario de su Segunda Convocatoria para permisos de generación eléctrica, modificando fechas clave desde junio hasta octubre de 2026. La Secretaría de Energía ajusta plazos para estudios de interconexión, presentación de solicitudes ante la CNE, y aprobación final de permisos por el Comité Técnico.
MexicoEnergy and Natural Resources
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

Modificaciones a los Lineamientos para la migración de autoabastecimiento y cogeneración de energía eléctrica a las figuras previstas en la Ley del Sector Eléctrico

México actualiza los lineamientos para la migración voluntaria de permisos de autoabastecimiento y cogeneración al nuevo marco regulatorio del sector eléctrico. Las modificaciones extienden plazos, simplifican requisitos de medición y aclaran procedimientos para centrales eléctricas y centros de carga que buscan operar bajo la Ley del Sector Eléctrico.
MexicoEnergy and Natural Resources
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

DOL Announces Enforcement Actions Against Employers In H-1B And PERM Fraud Probe

The Trump Administration has launched an unprecedented enforcement action suspending permanent labor certification processing for eight major employers, linking immigration sponsorship to layoff histories and recruitment practices. This development signals a fundamental shift in how the government evaluates employer access to H-1B and green card programs, with investigations already underway and subpoenas served.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Trump Administration Announces New Enforcement Actions Against Employers In H-1B And PERM Fraud Probes

The Trump Administration has launched an unprecedented investigation into H-1B visa and PERM labor certification programs, with the Department of Labor's Office of Inspector General issuing dozens of subpoenas and suspending employers' ability to process applications. Federal agencies are deploying new enforcement tools including whistleblower programs and criminal prosecution threats...
United StatesImmigration
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

SEC Staff Statement On Fair Value Measurement And Disclosure Considerations For Private Assets

The SEC Staff has issued new guidance addressing fair value measurement and disclosure practices for private credit and other illiquid assets held by registered funds and business development companies. As private credit portfolios have grown nearly 60% since 2020, reaching $270 billion, regulators emphasize the critical importance of robust valuation methodologies, transparent disclosure of significant judgments, and careful application of accounting standards when market prices are unavailable.
United StatesAccounting and Audit
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

AI Regulation In Singapore And Hong Kong: A Mid-Year Checkpoint

Singapore and Hong Kong continue to regulate artificial intelligence through existing laws and voluntary frameworks rather than comprehensive AI statutes, but the first half of 2026 has brought sharper emphasis on practical controls including agentic AI governance, assurance and testing, financial-sector oversight and cyber resilience. Both jurisdictions are building concrete expectations around risk management, transparency, human accountability and operational safeguards while avoiding horizontal AI legis
GlobalStrategy
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

European Union Adopts 21st Package Against Russia & Parallel Sanctions On Belarus

The European Union has adopted its 21st package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus, significantly expanding restrictions across finance, energy, crypto, and military-industrial sectors. This comprehensive package introduces 218 new designations, freezes the oil price cap, imposes stricter LNG controls, and closes loopholes while reinforcing measures to discourage third-party sanctions evasion. The sanctions also strengthen protections for EU operators and facilitate business exits from Russia.
European UnionInternational Law
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Russia/Ukraine Sanctions Update - Month Of August 2026

This monthly update tracks the latest developments in Russia/Ukraine sanctions across US, EU, and UK jurisdictions, covering new designations, general license extensions, legislative proposals, and enforcement actions. The update also examines Russia's countermeasures, including shadow fleet expansion and legal restrictions on foreign investors, while highlighting international coordination efforts by Switzerland, Canada, and New Zealand.
GlobalInternational Law
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown