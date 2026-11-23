On October 14, 2026, the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) published the Agreement of the National Energy Commission (CNE) issuing the General Administrative Provisions (DACG) that establish the criteria for determining the validity of certain permits related to hydrocarbons, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The issuance of these DACG addresses the need to establish criteria for determining the validity period of permits applied for under the previous Hydrocarbons Law, particularly given the existence of pending applications and legal disputes related to permits granted with validity periods of two years or less.

Criteria for Determining Validity

To determine the validity period of each permit, the CNE must consider the following factors:

Level of investment and useful life of the project.

Type and degree of complexity of the associated infrastructure.

The applicant’s history of regulatory compliance and, where applicable, that of its economic interest group.

The market and region in which the activity will be carried out.

Estimated period of return on investment.

Risk associated with the authorized activity.

Decisions must expressly justify the term granted, taking into account the characteristics of the project and the elements evaluated in accordance with these criteria.

Maximum Validity Periods by Activity

The DACG establishes differentiated maximum validity periods based on the product and the regulated activity. Among the main ones are the following:

Activity Maximum Validity Period Transportation via natural gas, oil, and LP gas pipelines 30 years Storage of natural gas, petroleum products, and LP gas 30 years Distribution via natural gas and LP gas pipelines 30 years Distribution of petroleum products by means other than pipelines 30 years Liquefaction, regasification, compression, and decompression of natural gas 20 years Retail sale of natural gas, petroleum products, and LP gas 20 years Transportation of natural gas by means other than pipelines 20 years Transportation of petroleum products and LP gas by means other than pipelines 15 years Retail sale of petroleum products and LP gas for personal consumption 15 years Marketing of natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and LP gas 2 years

The terms indicated are maximum periods; therefore, the specific duration must be determined based on the criteria set forth in the DACG and the particular characteristics of each project. For other activities, such as the distribution of LP gas via a plant or the retail sale of LP gas via a retail outlet, specific limits are established.

Scope of Application and Entry into Force

The DACG apply exclusively to permit applications filed during the term of the previous Hydrocarbons Law and its Regulations that remained pending resolution when the Hydrocarbons Sector Law entered into force. They do not apply to applications filed under current legislation.

Likewise, permits granted prior to the Agreement’s entry into force remain valid under the terms set forth in their respective titles. For permits granted as a result of applications falling within its scope of application, the term of validity shall begin on the business day following the date on which notification of the grant decision takes effect.

The Agreement enters into force on the business day following its publication in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

Implications for Companies in the Sector

Companies must distinguish between the maximum validity periods established in the DACG and the terms that actually apply to their permits. In particular, it is important to identify whether they have pending applications filed under the previous regime, as well as to consider the technical, economic, and regulatory criteria that the CNE must evaluate when deciding on them.