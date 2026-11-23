Malta-flagged pleasure yachts are now eligible to apply for U.S. cruising licences following a regulatory amendment by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, through U.S. Customs and Border Protection (the “CBP”).

The amendment, published in the Federal Register on the 29th of October 2026, formally adds Malta to the list of countries whose pleasure vessels qualify for U.S. cruising licences under section 4.94(b) of Title 19 of the Code of Federal Regulations. The reciprocal privileges have been applicable to Malta since the 10th of June 2026.

The basis for reciprocal cruising privileges

The arrangement is based on the principle of reciprocity. Under U.S. legislation, foreign-flagged pleasure yachts may benefit from simplified cruising arrangements in U.S. waters where the relevant foreign jurisdiction affords equivalent treatment to qualifying U.S. pleasure vessels.

In this regard, Malta confirmed that yachts belonging to U.S. residents and used exclusively for pleasure may enter and depart Maltese ports and cruise in Maltese waters without undergoing formal customs entry and clearance procedures or paying the associated charges.

Following confirmation that Malta’s arrangements satisfied the relevant requirements, CBP approved the extension of reciprocal cruising privileges to Malta-flagged pleasure yachts.

What does this mean for yacht owners?

The inclusion of Malta in the recognised list allows qualifying Malta-flagged pleasure yachts to apply for a U.S. cruising licence.

Once issued, the licence offers several practical advantages. In particular, it allows qualifying yachts to navigate between U.S. ports without undergoing the usual formal customs entry and clearance procedures, including the filing of manifests and obtaining or delivering permits to proceed.

Licensed yachts may also benefit from exemptions from certain charges, including entrance and clearance fees, fees associated with manifests and permits to proceed, tonnage duties, tonnage tax and light money.

For yacht owners whose cruising itineraries include the United States, these arrangements can reduce administrative formalities and associated costs while providing greater flexibility when navigating U.S. waters.

Eligibility and applicable requirements

The new arrangement applies exclusively to foreign-flagged yachts used only for pleasure. It does not extend the same privileges to commercially operated yachts or vessels engaged in trade.

Furthermore, eligibility does not mean that a cruising licence is automatically granted upon registration under the Malta flag. Yacht owners must submit an application to the relevant CBP port director, with the issuance of the licence remaining subject to the applicable requirements.

A cruising licence may be issued for a period not exceeding one year. Masters of licensed yachts must also report their arrival to the appropriate CBP office upon arrival at each U.S. port.

Importantly, the licence does not remove other applicable U.S. legal requirements. Owners and masters must continue to comply with relevant customs, immigration, safety, navigation and other regulatory obligations.

Strengthening Malta’s position as a yacht registration jurisdiction

The recognition of Malta under the U.S. cruising licence framework represents a positive development for the Malta flag and its international positioning within the yachting sector.

For private yacht owners considering registration options, particularly those whose intended cruising itineraries include U.S. waters, the availability of reciprocal cruising privileges introduces an additional practical advantage when selecting a flag state.

The development also provides an additional consideration for professionals involved in yacht registration, ownership structuring, yacht management and maritime advisory services when assessing the suitability of the Malta flag for private pleasure yachts.

Although the arrangement is limited to pleasure vessels and remains subject to individual licensing requirements, it represents a welcome step towards enhancing the operational flexibility and international competitiveness of Malta’s yacht registration offering.

The full notice issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security can be access through this link.