This article is part of a series exploring court actions available under the Companies Act (Chapter 386 of the Laws of Malta). Each article gives a practical overview of a specific legal remedy or procedure involving court supervision, outlining when it applies, the steps required, and the purpose behind it. It is intended as a useful reference point rather than an in-depth academic analysis.

In the course of a winding up, the court may be called upon to determine amounts due from contributories and other questions arising in the liquidation. Article 253 of the Companies Act gives particular evidential weight to orders made against contributories.

In practical terms, where the court makes an order against a contributory (that is, a person liable to contribute to the assets of the company in the event of its dissolution), that order constitutes conclusive evidence that the money ordered to be paid is due.

The significance of Article 253 is therefore evidential: once the court has determined the relevant liability and made an order against a contributory, the matters established by that order do not have to be proved again where the provision applies.

Why it matters

In liquidation, contributories may be called upon to contribute to the company’s assets, particularly if liabilities outweigh available funds. By treating the court’s determination as conclusive evidence, Article 253 avoids the need for matters already determined by the court to be established afresh. This helps streamline the winding-up process, reduce costs and avoid unnecessary duplication.

It is a reminder that, in the context of a winding up, persons who qualify as contributories may remain subject to obligations to contribute to the company’s assets, subject to the limits and conditions imposed by the Companies Act.