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ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

Insight Plus - Q3 2026

Labuan IBFC Inc
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In today’s evolving business environment, some Labuan Financial Institutions (LFIs) may utilise third party service providers or GSS to support the performance of certain functions (such as accounting, Information Technology support, compliance, internal audit and administrative services).

MalaysiaFinance and Banking
Labuan IBFC Inc.
Labuan IBFC Inc.
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Lost in Outsourcing?

Planning to Outsource a Function in Labuan International Business and Financial Centre (Labuan IBFC)?

  • Is prior approval from Labuan Financial Services Authority (Labuan FSA) required?
  • Is notification to Labuan FSA sufficient?
  • Is the service provider a third party or part of a Group Shared Services (GSS) arrangement?
  • Is the outsourced function material or non-material?
The answers may not be as straightforward as you think.

Why Does Outsourcing Matter?

In today’s evolving business environment, some Labuan Financial Institutions (LFIs) may utilise third party service providers or GSS to support the performance of certain functions (such as accounting, Information Technology support, compliance, internal audit and administrative services). While such arrangements may enhance operational efficiency, outsourcing does not transfer the LFI’s responsibility for the outsourced activities. As outsourcing may create operational, compliance, and oversight risks, LFIs must ensure appropriate governance, risk management, and control measures are in place.

To manage and mitigate outsourcing risks, the Labuan FSA issued the Guidelines on External Service Arrangements for Labuan Financial Institutions (the Guidelines) on 30 April 2020.

Do the Guidelines Apply to You?

The Guidelines are mandatory for Labuan banks, Labuan (re)insurers and Labuan fund manager entities (including those in the Labuan Islamic financial sector).

For Labuan captive (re)insurers and Labuan captive takaful operators, including other LFIs not scoped under the Guidelines, the Guidelines represent good governance practices for managing outsourcing risks. These entities must maintain records of their outsourcing arrangements and submit them via Labuan FSA's Statistical Management System (SMS) portal. They must also ensure the information submitted is kept up to date.

What is Considered Outsourcing?

A common misconception is that every service obtained from an external party is considered to be outsourcing. However, certain arrangements are excluded from the External Service Arrangements (ESA) framework.

Therefore, the first step is always to determine whether the arrangement falls within the definition of an ESA.

How Does the Approval Process Work?

The approval process generally depends on the following factors:
  1. Whether the outsourced function is material or non-material;
  2. Whether the service provider is a GSS provider or a third-party service provider; and
  3. Whether the outsourced function is an internal control or non-internal control function.
Step 1: Determine Whether the Function is Material (involves services that are important to the operations of the entity)
 
If the outsourced function is non-material:
✔ Execute the agreement.
✔ Record the arrangement in the ESA Register.
✔ Report the arrangement through the SMS Portal.

The process ends here.
 
Step 2: If the Function is Material

Further assessment is required.

Scenario A: Outsourcing to a Third Party
If the service provider is a third-party service provider:
✔ Prepare the required documentation
✔ Obtain approval from Labuan FSA
✔ Execute the agreement upon approval
✔ Submit the approved ESA to Labuan FSA via the SMS Portal

Scenario B: Outsourcing within the Group - GSS
If the service provider is a related company within the same group:
First, determine whether the outsourced function involves an internal control function, such as compliance, risk management, internal audit or actuarial functions.

Internal Control Function
✔ Submit notification to Labuan FSA
✔ If no objection is received within 30 days, proceed with execution
✔ Submit the ESA to Labuan FSA via the SMS Portal

Non-Internal Control Function
✔ Obtain Labuan FSA approval before execution
✔ Submit the approved ESA to Labuan FSA via the SMS Portal

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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