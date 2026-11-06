Insight Plus - Q3 2026

Further assessment is required.



Scenario A: Outsourcing to a Third Party

If the service provider is a third-party service provider:

✔ Prepare the required documentation

✔ Obtain approval from Labuan FSA

✔ Execute the agreement upon approval

✔ Submit the approved ESA to Labuan FSA via the SMS Portal



Scenario B: Outsourcing within the Group - GSS

If the service provider is a related company within the same group:

First, determine whether the outsourced function involves an internal control function, such as compliance, risk management, internal audit or actuarial functions.



Internal Control Function

✔ Submit notification to Labuan FSA

✔ If no objection is received within 30 days, proceed with execution

✔ Submit the ESA to Labuan FSA via the SMS Portal



Non-Internal Control Function

✔ Obtain Labuan FSA approval before execution

✔ Submit the approved ESA to Labuan FSA via the SMS Portal

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