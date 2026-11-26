Listing on Bursa Malaysia can provide a company with access to public capital and a wider investor base. However, companies must satisfy various financial, operational, regulatory, corporate governance and shareholder requirements, etc., before they can be admitted to the relevant market.

This article explains the key Bursa Malaysia listing requirements for the Main Market, ACE Market and LEAP Market, including the latest 2026 changes.

Bursa Malaysia Listing Requirements by Market

Companies seeking to list on Bursa Malaysia must first determine which market is most appropriate for their business and circumstances. Bursa Malaysia operates three principal equity markets: the Main Market, ACE Market and LEAP Market, each of which has its own admission requirements and eligibility criteria.

The Main Market generally imposes the highest financial and operating track-record requirements, while the ACE Market offers greater flexibility for companies that have growth potential but may not yet meet the Main Market's quantitative tests. The LEAP Market provides an alternative avenue for smaller or emerging businesses seeking access to capital, but is designed for sophisticated investors rather than the general investing public.

Main Market Listing Requirements

The Main Market is designed for larger and more established companies. Following the amendments to the SC's Equity Guidelines that took effect on 3 June 2026, the principal financial eligibility requirements are as follows:

1. Profit Test

Under the revised Profit Test, an applicant must meet the following minimum profit requirements:

An aggregate after-tax profit of at least RM30 million over its three most recent full financial years; and

An after-tax profit of at least RM15 million in its most recent full financial year.

The applicant or its group of company(ies) must have been operating in the same core business throughout the relevant profit track record before submitting the listing application. Contributions from associated companies must not exceed contributions from subsidiary companies for this purpose.

Importantly, the revised requirements no longer require the applicant to demonstrate uninterrupted profits throughout the relevant financial years.

2. Market Capitalisation Test

A company that does not rely on the Profit Test may seek admission to the Main Market under the Market Capitalisation Test. To qualify, the applicant must have a total market capitalisation of at least RM500 million upon listing, based on the issue or offer price stated in the prospectus and the company’s enlarged issued share capital after the listing. The applicant or the corporation within its group that represents the core business must have been incorporated and generated operating revenue for at least the most recent full financial year, as evidenced by audited financial statements.

3. Infrastructure Project Corporation Test

An applicant whose core business is an infrastructure project may qualify for listing under the Infrastructure Project Corporation Test. To qualify, the applicant, either directly or through its subsidiary company, must have the right to build and operate an infrastructure project. The project may be located in Malaysia or overseas and must meet the following requirements:

Minimum project cost: The project must have a total cost of at least RM500 million; Concession or licence: The project must have been awarded a concession or licence by a government or a state agency, whether in Malaysia or overseas, with at least 15 years remaining at the time of listing.

The SC has introduced flexibility for certain renewable energy infrastructure projects, subject to specified conditions. In addition, the SC may consider a listing proposal from an applicant with less than 15 years remaining on its concession or licence, provided that the applicant satisfies the Profit Test requirements.

4. Core Business and Management

Core Management

A Main Market applicant must have a clearly identifiable core business in which it has majority ownership and management control. Its main business cannot simply be the holding of investments in other listed corporations.

Management Continuity

An applicant must have had maintained substantially the same management for at least the most three most recent full financial years before submitting its application to the Securities Commission Malaysia (“SC”). In respect of applicants seeking listing under the Market Capitalisation Test or the Infrastructure Project Corporation Test, the management continuity period will be measured from the commencement of their operations, if they have been operating for less than three full financial years before submitting their application.

CFO Appointment

The applicant must also have appointed a Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Finance Director or an individual holding an equivalent position at least six months before submitting its application to the SC.

1. Financial Position

An applicant seeking listing on Bursa Malaysia's Main Market must demonstrate that it has a healthy financial position with sufficient level of working capital for at least 12 months from the date of its prospectus. For a company seeking for admission under the Profit Test, it must also have no accumulated losses based on its latest audited financial statements.

In assessing the applicant’s financial statement, the SC will take into account whether it has generated positive cash flow from operating activities over the three most recent full financial years, or since the commencement of its operations if it has been operating for less than three full financial years. This assessment will be based on the applicant’s audited financial statements. In addition, the reporting accountants must not have expressed a modified opinion and their report must not contain a statement of material uncertainty relating to the applicant’s ability to continue operating as a going concern.

2. Public Shareholding Spread

A company seeking admission to the Main Market admission must generally have at least 25% of its total listed shares or units held by at least 1,000 public shareholders, with each shareholder holding a minimum of 100 shares or units. Bursa Malaysia may accept a lower shareholding percentage if it is satisfied that the reduced percentage is sufficient to maintain a liquid market for the company’s shares.

3. Corporate Governance

The applicant must have at least two independent directors or independent directors making up at least one-third of its board, whichever is higher. The board must also include at least one female director. The applicant must also establish an audit committee comprising non-executive directors, with a majority of its members being independent directors.

A non-executive independent director is a director who is sufficiently independent of the company’s management and relevant interests to exercise objective judgment.

4. Moratorium

A moratorium is a restriction that prevents certain shareholders from selling, transferring or assigning their shares for a specified period following a company’s listing.

For applicants seeking listing under the Profit Test or Market Capitalisation Tests, the shareholders subject to the moratorium are not allowed to sell, transfer or assign any of the shares they hold as at the date of listing on Bursa Securities for a period of six months from the listing date.

For applicants seeking listing under the Infrastructure Project Corporation Test, the moratorium is subject to the following conditions:

(i) Where the infrastructure project has generated one full financial year of audited operating revenue:

The moratorium will be lifted immediately upon the expiry of six months from the date of the listing.

(ii) Where the infrastructure project has not generated one full financial year of audited operating revenue:

The relevant shareholders must retain shares representing 45% of the applicant's total issued shares. The moratorium on these shares will only be lifted once the infrastructure project has generated one full financial year of audited operating revenue.

ACE Market Listing Requirements

The ACE Market is intended for companies with growth prospects and does not impose a minimum operating track record or profit requirement for admission.

Key requirements include:

At least 25% of the company’s listed shares must be held by a minimum of 200 public shareholders, with each shareholder holding at least 100 shares. Bursa Malaysia may accept a lower percentage where appropriate for market liquidity.

Appointment of a sponsor to assess the company's suitability for listing.

Compliance with applicable sponsorship requirements after listing, in accordance with Bursa Malaysia’s Listing Requirements

A clearly identifiable core business.

Continuity of substantially the same management at the executive director and senior management levels for the most three most recent full financial years before submitting listing application to Bursa Malaysia, or since the commencement of its operations, if it has been operating for less than three full financial years.

Sufficient working capital to support its operations for at least 12 months.

At least two independent directors or independent directors making up at least one-third of the board, whichever is higher, and an audit committee comprising a majority of independent directors.

The absence of a minimum profit requirement does not exempt an ACE Market applicant from complying with other financial, corporate governance, regulatory, disclosure or listing suitability requirements.

Sponsor-Driven Market and Suitability of An Applicant for Listing

The ACE Market operates as a sponsor-driven market. Accordingly, an applicant seeking admission to the ACE Market must appoint and maintain the services of a Sponsor for the following periods, whichever is later:

at least 3 full financial years after its admission to the Official List; or at least 1 full financial year after it begins generating operating revenue.

A Sponsor refers to a person registered on the Bursa Malaysia’s Register of Sponsors (a register maintained by Bursa Malaysia for the ACE Market specifying all persons which have been approved to act as Sponsors by Bursa Malaysia and such approval has not been revoked or suspended).

The Sponsor that originally submitted the applicant’s listing application for admission to the Official List must also continue acting as its Sponsor for at least one full financial year after the applicant’s admission to the Official List.

In assessing whether an applicant is suitable for listing, a Sponsor must conduct due diligence and carefully assess whether the applicant is suitable for admission to the ACE Market.

In doing so, the Sponsor must consider various factors, including:

the applicant’s business prospects; the applicant’s corporate governance practices and track record; the suitability, efficacy and past corporate conduct of the applicant’s board of directors and key management; the nature and extent of conflict of interests or potential conflict of interests, if any; whether the applicant has adequate systems, procedures, policies, controls and resources to comply with the Bursa Malaysia’s Listing Requirements, and whether its directors understand their obligations under the Listing Requirements; whether the applicant has adequate internal control and risk management systems; and whether admitting the applicant to the Official List would be detrimental to investors or undermine public interest.

ACE Market to Main Market

The 2026 amendments to the SC’s Equity Guidelines have strengthened the pathway for companies listed on the ACE Market to transfer to the Main Market.

There are two routes available:

Standard Transfer Route

An ACE-listed company may apply to transfer to the Main Market after being listed on the ACE Market for at least two full financial years, provided that it also satisfies the applicable Main Market listing requirements.

Accelerated Transfer Route

An ACE-listed company may also apply for an accelerated transfer route to the Main Market after being listed on the ACE Market for at least 12 months. To qualify, the company must have a daily market capitalisation of at least RM1 billion throughout the six months immediately preceding the date of its submission to the SC.

LEAP Market Listing Requirements

The LEAP Market (Leading Entrepreneur Accelerator Platform) is designed for emerging companies and SMEs seeking to raise capital and grown their businesses.

A company seeking admission must generally satisfy the following criteria:

Must be a public company incorporated in Malaysia;

Have a clearly identifiable core business;

Maintain a 10% public shareholding spread at the time of admission; and

Pass a suitability assessment by an Approved Adviser.

There is no profit-track-record requirement for LEAP Market admission. Unlike the Main and ACE Markets, LEAP is accessible only to sophisticated investors. This means that shares listed on the LEAP Market are not available to the general investing public.

Another key difference is the listing document used. Instead of a prospectus, companies seeking admission to the LEAP Market must prepare an information memorandum containing relevant information about the company and its securities.

Other Requirements Companies Should Consider

Meeting the headline eligibility criteria is only one part of the listing exercise. Companies should also consider:

Bumiputera Equity Requirements

Certain Main Market and ACE Market listings are subject to Bumiputera equity requirements administered through the SC framework.

For example, the SC states that corporations with predominantly Malaysian-based operations seeking a Main Market listing are generally required to allocate 12.5% of enlarged issued shares to approved or recognised Bumiputera investors at listing, subject to the applicable rules and exemptions. ACE Market companies are generally subject to a corresponding 12.5% requirement within the applicable timeframe rather than at initial listing.

Prospectus and Disclosure

A prospectus is the formal disclosure document containing information about the company, its financial position, business operations, risk factors and securities being offered.

Initial Main Market and ACE Market listings require a prospectus, while the LEAP Market uses an information memorandum because it is restricted to sophisticated investors. For Main Market listings, the SC's Equity Guidelines and Prospectus Guidelines are therefore important alongside Bursa Malaysia's Listing Requirements.

Ultimately, the prospectus or information memorandum must contain sufficient information to enable investors to make an informed assessment of the applicant, its financial position, business prospects and the securities being offered.

Ready to Explore a Bursa Malaysia Listing?

Taking a company public involves more than meeting the headline listing criteria. From selecting the appropriate market and assessing financial eligibility to preparing corporate structures, conducting due diligence and navigating regulatory approvals, the process requires careful planning and strategic advice from an early stage, even before the appointment of a Sponsor or principal adviser.

Cheah Teh Su has extensive experience advising on capital markets transactions and public offerings, including listings on Bursa Malaysia. Our experience spans IPOs, secondary offerings, corporate restructurings and continuing listing requirements. The firm’s Capital Market team, led by Mr. Henry Tan Hup Yiak and Mr. Ho Yu Jing, has recently advised on Bursa Malaysia listings, including Bus Cap Berhad's ACE Market listing and BIMOffice Group Berhad's LEAP Market listing. Our Capital Markets team has acted for corporate issuers, sponsors, advisers, underwriters and other transaction parties across a range of industries.

Our Capital Markets team also advises companies at the pre-IPO stage, including conducting legal due diligence, assessing their eligibility against the applicable listing requirements and identifying potential issues that may need to be addressed before commencing the formal listing process.

Speak to CTS law firm for guidance on the relevant considerations involved in preparing your company for a Bursa Malaysia listing.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the minimum profit required to list on Bursa Malaysia?

The minimum profit required to be listed on Bursa Malaysia's Main Market is RM30 million aggregate after tax-profit over the most recent three full financial years, including at least RM15 million in the latest financial year. The ACE and LEAP Markets do not impose the same minimum profit-track-record requirement.

2. Can a company list without a profit track record?

Yes, a company can list without a profit track record. The ACE Market has no minimum profit or operating-track-record requirement, while the LEAP Market has no profit-track-record requirement. Companies must nevertheless satisfy the other applicable admission, governance, regulatory, disclosure and suitability requirements. Bursa

3. How many public shareholders are required?

At least 1,000 public security holders are generally required of the Main Market. The ACE Market generally requires at least 200 public shareholders. Both markets generally require at least 25% public shareholding at admission.

4. Is legal advice required for a Bursa Malaysia listing?

Yes, legal advice is required for a Bursa Malaysia listing. A listing involves extensive legal, financial, regulatory and commercial due diligence. Companies typically work with professional advisers throughout the application, restructuring, disclosure and regulatory approval process.

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