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ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

Malaysia Budget 2027: Immigration, Tax And Other Updates

Luther Luxembourg S.A.
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This comprehensive collection presents recent legal publications and updates from Luther Lawfirm covering diverse practice areas including Malaysian immigration and tax reforms, German employment law developments, Ukrainian corporate law changes, and critical rulings on discrimination compensation and workplace insurance coverage. The materials span multiple jurisdictions and offer practical insights into evolving regulatory frameworks and judicial interpretations that impact businesses and legal practition

MalaysiaEmployment and HR
Luther Luxembourg S.A.
Luther Luxembourg S.A.

Minimum wage floor lifted

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Immigration measures

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Resident individual income tax bands and rates adjustment

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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