ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026
Malaysia Budget 2027: Immigration, Tax And Other Updates
This comprehensive collection presents recent legal publications and updates from Luther Lawfirm covering diverse practice areas including Malaysian immigration and tax reforms, German employment law developments, Ukrainian corporate law changes, and critical rulings on discrimination compensation and workplace insurance coverage. The materials span multiple jurisdictions and offer practical insights into evolving regulatory frameworks and judicial interpretations that impact businesses and legal practition
Minimum wage floor lifted
Immigration measures
Resident individual income tax bands and rates adjustment
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