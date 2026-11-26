ARTICLE · 26 NOVEMBER 2026
Liberia Seeks Input From Stakeholders On Draft IP Policy
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The Government of Liberia, in collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), convened a National Stakeholder Validation Workshop to review and refine the country's National Intellectual Property...
The Government of Liberia, with technical assistance from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), held a National Stakeholder Validation Workshop on the National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy (NIPPS) 2026–2031.
The workshop provided an opportunity for stakeholders to examine challenges affecting Liberia’s IP environment and to review proposed interventions to enhance IP administration, enforcement, commercialisation, and institutional cooperation. A key priority is strengthening the legal, institutional, and technological framework for IP administration.
Stakeholder observations and recommendations from the workshop will inform the finalisation of the NIPPS and its implementation instruments for governmental approval.
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