Kazakhstan Draft Tax Code Amendments - Key Changes For 2027

Part 1. Tax administration



The draft is presented as reducing the administrative burden. In practice, many of its provisions would give the tax authorities more data and more scope for automated checks.



More data for the tax authorities



Banks and payment organisations would report quarterly on payments to foreign companies selling through online platforms. For foreign companies not registered with the tax authorities, this would apply only above 100 payments and 1,000 MCI (KZT 4,325,000 in 2026) per quarter.3 Banks would also report card and mobile payments received by certain businesses. The tax authorities could then compare declared turnover with e-invoices and actual receipts. A mismatch is not necessarily a breach, as it may be an advance, a loan or a refund, but businesses should be able to explain it.



VAT on marketplace sales



Where a foreign company sells goods or electronic services to individuals in Kazakhstan through a Kazakh marketplace, the marketplace would account for VAT at the standard rate of 16%, with a quarterly tax period.4 Unlike the EU and Singapore rules, the draft does not say when a marketplace is treated as the supplier. The tax authorities could also order a marketplace to suspend sales by a seller who has not complied with a tax notice. The marketplace would have three working days to do so.5



E-invoices



E-invoice control would expressly target invoices issued without an actual supply. The authorities could also suspend a taxpayer’s right to issue e-invoices if tax debt above the threshold remains unpaid for more than six months.6 For consulting, marketing and other intangible services, a contract, an acceptance certificate and an e-invoice may not be enough. Reports and correspondence showing the work done will matter.



Tax agents



Tax agents would be responsible not only for withholding tax but also for social payments, reporting, and paying penalties and fines. For example, banks would withhold tax and social payments from income that self-employed individuals receive by bank transfer.7



Tax audits



The draft would add a new ground for thematic audits: to confirm tax risks, including those identified by the tax authorities’ automated system. The audit order would have to be issued within five working days after the ground for the audit arises.8



What businesses should do now



Businesses should reconcile declared turnover with e-invoices and bank and card receipts, and record the reasons for any differences. They should keep evidence that intangible and intra-group services were actually performed. Marketplaces should check that their systems can calculate VAT and suspend sellers when required.



Part 2. Subsoil users



Oil: new MET scale postponed



Under the current Tax Code, a new mineral extraction tax (MET) scale for oil would apply from 1 January 2027, with rates linked to both production volume and the world oil price. It is designed to absorb the rent tax on export and the export customs duty. Because the launch of the EAEU common oil market has been delayed, the draft would postpone the new scale to 1 January 2030 and keep the current rates until then. The transitional rule on rent tax on export would also be extended to 2030.9



Other MET changes



The world oil price for MET would be based on Brent Dated less the Brent/KEBCO spread set in the supply contract. MET would apply to technogenic mineral formations sold to third parties without processing. Each low-margin, depleted or similar field taxed at special MET rates would require separate tax accounting and a separate excess profit tax calculation. Parties to a solid minerals processing agreement could not combine it with other CIT, property tax, land tax or VAT reliefs.10



Longer period to reassess CIT



The tax authorities could assess or reassess CIT on the subsoil expenses covered by Articles 303–313 and 315 of the Tax Code at any time during the contract and for five years after it ends.11



Royalty on solid minerals



The draft does not change the start date of the royalty on solid minerals, which is due from 1 January 2027 for new licences in areas not previously licensed. On 17 September, after the draft was published, the Project Office for the implementation of the Tax Code supported postponing it to 1 January 2029. This would require a further amendment.12



What subsoil users should do now



Subsoil users should budget for 2027 on the basis of the law as it stands, while modelling the oil MET and royalty deferrals separately. They should also check the KEBCO spread terms in their oil supply contracts and keep supporting documents for the expenses now open to reassessment for the life of the contract plus five years.



Conclusion



The draft would give the tax authorities more data and new tools for automated control, and would postpone the new oil MET scale in line with the timetable for the EAEU oil market. It remains a draft. Its provisions, including the dates for the oil MET scale and the royalty, may change in the Kurultai. We will continue to monitor its progress.



This article is for general information only and does not constitute legal or tax advice. It reflects the draft law as published on 3 September 2026. Specific advice should be sought for particular circumstances.