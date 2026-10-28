Alatau City Tax Regime 2027 Preferences and Customs Rules

Type of tax Scope of preference Application Corporate income tax (CIT) CIT, including: withholding CIT on a non-resident's interest and royalties; and CIT on a non-resident's dividends from income distributed by an Alatau resident Alatau residents and certain payments to non-residents Individual income tax (IIT) Income of highly qualified foreign employees (where recognised as Kazakhstan tax residents); non-resident dividends; certain capital gains and property income of individuals; income from certain digital assets Employees and non-resident individuals Social tax Employer expenses paid in the form of employee income Employers that are Alatau city residents Value Added Tax (VAT) Import of certain goods; acquisition of certain works and services from non-residents; 0% VAT on certain goods under the FCZ procedure (in each case per lists set by administration on a Council decision) Residents and qualifying transactions Property tax Taxable property located within Alatau City Residents in respect of property located in the City Land tax / Land use fee Taxable land plots located within Alatau City Residents in respect of land located in the City Other taxes and mandatory payments Other taxes and mandatory payments to the budget, capped in aggregate at 10% of the investment project's value; a preference exceeding that cap is approved by decision of the President Alatau residents implementing the investment project

Corporate income tax

Individual income tax

Social tax

Value added tax

Property tax and land payments

The tax regime of Alatau City is based on Kazakhstan’s general tax system but provides considerable flexibility for residents of the City. This regime takes effect on 1 January 2027.Under the Constitutional Law, the regime is based on the taxes and other mandatory payments to the state budget established by the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, subject to the specific features of Alatau City legislation.At the same time, pursuant to a decision of the Council, tax rates and rates of other mandatory payments applicable to Alatau residents may be modified, the procedure for their calculation may be adjusted, and tax benefits and preferences may be introduced.The Tax Code applies to the extent provided for by regulatory legal acts of the Administration adopted pursuant to a decision of the Council.If Kazakhstan legislation subsequently restricts or abolishes a tax preference previously granted to a resident legal entity, the resident is entitled to continue applying that preference on the same terms throughout the period specified in its business licence.The stability guarantee is, however, subject to certain exceptions. It does not apply to amendments to Alatau City tax legislation relating to environmental protection, development of the urban environment, protection of human life and health, or implementation of Kazakhstan’s international obligations. Such amendments may be applied reasoned administrative act of the administration. In such circumstances, the investor must be provided with a transitional period of at least three yearsfrom the date on which that administrative act is sent.The stability of the tax regime that applied as at the date of issue of the business licence for the investment project may also be suspended or terminated in the event of a material breach of the terms of the business licence or the requirements applicable to implementation of the investment project. Such suspension or termination must be based on a reasoned administrative act adopted in respect of the particular resident.The CIT preference consists of several separate elements.Qualifying income includes income from the sale of goods, works and services resulting from activities subject to business licensing; the excess of foreign exchange gains over foreign exchange losses; and interest accrued on deposits on which funds received in connection with the implementation of an investment project are held.Other income may also qualify, provided that it does not exceed 10% of the resident’s aggregate annual income for the relevant tax period.A full or partial exemption may be granted in respect of CIT withheld at source from non-resident income in the form of interest and royalties.A separate preference may apply to dividends distributed by an Alatau resident to a non-resident.There is, however, an important exception: the CIT and IIT preferences do not apply to income in the form of constructive dividends received from an Alatau resident.The IIT preferences operate in several areas and are intended to make the regime attractive not only to businesses but also to employees and foreign investors.A foreign employee must be a tax resident of the Republic of Kazakhstan.Accordingly, foreign nationality or the mere existence of an employment agreement with an Alatau City company is not, by itself, sufficient to qualify for this preference.The preference may apply to dividends received by a non-resident individual upon distribution of income by an Alatau resident.The preference may also apply to certain capital gains and property income of non-resident individuals. The specific categories of qualifying income are to be determined by regulatory legal acts of the Administration adopted pursuant to a decision of the Council.The social tax preference applies in respect of employer expenses paid in the form of income to its employees.Several separate VAT preferences are available to Alatau City residents:The preference does not apply to all goods imported by a resident. It is limited to goods included in a special list to be approved by a regulatory legal act of the Administration pursuant to a decision of the Council.The relevant categories of works and services are likewise to be determined by the Administration.A 0% VAT rate may apply to the supply of certain goods within Alatau City where such goods are placed under the Free Customs Zone (FCZ) customs procedure and are included in the relevant prescribed list.A territorial approach applies to property and land taxation: the relevant preference applies to taxable property and land plots located within Alatau City.Preferences may also be granted in respect of other taxes and mandatory payments to the state budget. The aggregate amount of such preference may not exceed 10% of the value of the investment project.If the proposed amount of the preference exceeds this threshold, the terms on which it is to be granted must be approved by a decision of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.The Constitutional Law also restricts the relocation of existing activities or tax bases from other regions of Kazakhstan to Alatau City where the purpose is merely to obtain tax advantages.In particular, the preferences do not apply:1. to transactions with related parties, where such transactions result in a reduction of tax liabilities relating to the same type of activity carried out in other regions of Kazakhstan;2. where key business functions are transferred to Alatau City from other regions of Kazakhstan, including manufacturing and technological processes, sales, marketing and distribution, where such transfer results in a reduction of the relevant tax liabilities;3. to income from direct or indirect holding or managing shares or participation interests in legal entities registered in other regions of Kazakhstan;4. to income from intangible assets, where such assets were not created, used and commercialised in Alatau City;5. to a resident's income from the sale of goods, works or services, where the principal activities relating to their production, performance or provision are in fact carried out outside Alatau City; or6. to other income and/or activities specified by regulatory legal acts of the Administration, taking into account the recommendations of the authorised body responsible for tax policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.Accordingly, formal incorporation or registration of a legal entity in Alatau City is not sufficient to obtain the available tax benefits.The qualifying activity must have a genuine economic connection with Alatau City, and the special regime may not be used merely as a mechanism for transferring existing business activities or the tax base from other regions of Kazakhstan.From 1 January 2027, Alatau City will operate under an SEZ regime for customs and tax purposes for a period of 50 years.The boundaries and territory of Alatau City will simultaneously constitute the boundaries and territory of the relevant SEZ. A key feature of the regime is the Free Customs Zone (“FCZ”) procedure, under which qualifying foreign goods may be brought into and used within the City without payment of import customs duties and taxes, as well as special, anti-dumping and countervailing duties.The FCZ benefit is linked to the resident’s licensed activities. Registration in Alatau City alone is therefore insufficient: goods must be intended for the resident’s authorised activities and formally placed under the FCZ procedure. EAEU goods and foreign goods placed under other customs procedures may also be located within the City.Under the EAEU Customs Code, goods placed under the FCZ procedure, as well as goods manufactured or obtained from them, may be subject to various operations within the SEZ, including storage, handling, packing, processing, manufacturing, assembly, repair and maintenance.In certain circumstances, goods may temporarily leave the SEZ without terminating the FCZ procedure, subject to customs authorisation. This may include the temporary removal of equipment for repair or maintenance, or goods for testing, examination or inspection. Such goods must generally be returned to the SEZ within the period specified by the customs authority. Where foreign goods placed under the FCZ procedure are used in manufacturing, the resulting product does not automatically acquire EAEU status merely because the manufacturing process took place in Alatau City. Its customs status must instead be determined in accordance with the rules and criteria established by the EAEU Customs Code.The territory of an SEZ within which the FCZ procedure applies is subject to customs control. Goods placed under the procedure therefore remain within the customs control framework throughout the relevant period.Residents using the FCZ procedure are also subject to record-keeping and reporting requirements.A declarant must maintain records of goods placed under the FCZ procedure, as well as goods manufactured or obtained from them, and provide the relevant reports to the customs authorities in accordance with the applicable requirements. Changes affecting goods placed under the procedure must also be properly reflected in those records.In practice, this means that a resident should be able to trace goods throughout their lifecycle within the FCZ - from their initial placement under the procedure through their storage, use or processing and, where applicable, their incorporation into finished products, transfer or eventual removal from the zone.