The Cost Of An Inaccurate Forecast Ten Legal Issues In Kazakhstan’s Balancing Electricity Market

The Development of Commercial Balancing in Kazakhstan

The Balancing Market did not emerge from a standing start in 2023. Its legislative foundations developed under the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan No. 588 dated 9 July 2004 “On Electric Power Industry” (the Electricity Law). According to KEGOC JSC’s “Analysis of the Wholesale Electricity and Capacity Market of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2023”, the market operated in simulation mode from 2008 and moved to commercial operation on 1 July 2023. The Rules for the Operation of the Balancing Electricity Market were approved by Order of the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan No. 112 dated 20 February 2015 “On Approval of the Rules for the Operation of the Balancing Electricity Market” (the Balancing Market Rules). Although extensively revised, they remain the principal secondary legislation governing the market.

The turning point was 1 July 2023, when commercial balancing began alongside the Single Purchaser model. Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan No. 223-VII dated 19 April 2023 “On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Administrative Reform in the Republic of Kazakhstan” introduced Article 15-10 into the Electricity Law, establishing the Balancing Market’s legal framework. For businesses, hourly deviations now had direct financial consequences. For investors, balancing became a risk to assess separately from the principal electricity sales contract.

Hybrid groups were introduced into legislation in 2024. In 2026, further changes addressed pricing and settlement mechanisms, special arrangements for renewable energy sources (RES) and balance-provider liability. Significant measures included Order of the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan No. 173-н/қ dated 28 April 2026 “On an Amendment to Order of the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan No. 112 dated 20 February 2015 ‘On Approval of the Rules for the Operation of the Balancing Electricity Market’”, which amended paragraph 132 of the Balancing Market Rules; and Order of the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan No. 241-н/қ dated 25 June 2026 “On Amendments and Additions to Order of the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan No. 112 dated 20 February 2015 ‘On Approval of the Rules for the Operation of the Balancing Electricity Market’”, which addressed balance providers and financial security.

Further requirements are introduced by Order of the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan No. 376-н/қ dated 13 October 2026 “On Amendments to Order of the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan No. 112 dated 20 February 2015 ‘On Approval of the Rules for the Operation of the Balancing Electricity Market’”. The Order was registered on 16 October and, according to the official publication information in the Adilet legal information system, published in the Reference Control Bank of Regulatory Legal Acts on 20 October. Under paragraph 4, it takes effect ten calendar days after its first official publication, on 31 October 2026. As at the date of this article, the amendments have been adopted but are not yet in force. That distinction matters when reviewing contracts and settlement periods.

The Central Asian Context

Kazakhstan has an operating commercial mechanism for hourly imbalance settlement, supported by detailed rules for calculating and allocating obligations. Its model should not be assumed to apply elsewhere in the region. Articles 19–23, 26–27 and 30–33 of the Law of the Republic of Uzbekistan No. ЗРУ-939 dated 7 August 2024 “On Electric Power Industry” provide for a system operator, market operator, storage system operator, central purchaser and traders. That statutory framework does not, in itself, establish that a balancing mechanism equivalent to Kazakhstan’s is operating in Uzbekistan.

The EBRD’s terms of reference for “Renewable Energy Market Accelerator (REMA) — Tajikistan: Support for the Implementation of Solar Auctions”, published on 5 August 2026, identify the establishment of a market operator or single purchaser in Tajikistan as an area of support. The World Bank’s announcement “Kyrgyz Republic to Access Innovative Finance Through Energy Reform Program”, dated 9 June 2026, reports approval of the “Kyrgyz Republic Innovative Finance for Resilient and Sustainable Energy Transition Project (iFIRST)”, supporting sector reforms, more efficient electricity use and emissions reductions. These initiatives reflect different stages and priorities of reform. They do not establish a common regional regime for imbalance liability.

According to the World Bank’s announcement “World Bank Supports Central Asia’s First Regional Electricity Market to Boost Energy Security and Affordability”, dated 22 January 2026, the Regional Electricity Market Interconnectivity and Trade (REMIT) programme was approved on that date. It aims to develop regional electricity trade and market integration, with a first phase covering the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and the Coordinating Dispatch Centre Energia. Future trading arrangements will require coordination of metering, schedules, cross-border flows and settlement responsibility. REMIT does not yet replace national balancing rules or establish a common regional payment-security regime.

1. Imbalances and the Legal Basis of Settlement Obligations

Under Article 15-10 of the Electricity Law and paragraph 2 of the Balancing Market Rules, the market settles the hourly difference between scheduled and actual net generation and consumption. Under-generation or consumption above schedule creates a positive imbalance; excess generation or consumption below schedule creates a negative imbalance. The former gives rise to a purchase of balancing electricity, while the latter results in the sale of a negative imbalance.

These payments are often described as penalties. Legally, however, they are primarily settlement payments for market volumes. An upward or downward coefficient affects the settlement price; a contractual penalty for late payment or another breach has a separate legal basis. Confusing the two can distort a claim. Absence of fault does not necessarily remove an obligation to pay for an imbalance, while the existence of an imbalance does not, by itself, establish a breach by the forecasting service provider.

2. KEGOC and KOREM and the Allocation of Responsibility

KEGOC acts as system operator and maintains the physical balance of the power system. KOREM, as the Balancing Market Settlement Centre, calculates volumes, values and monetary obligations. Under paragraphs 8–10 of the Balancing Market Rules, participants enter into an agreement for the purchase and sale of balancing electricity and negative imbalances and an accession agreement with the Settlement Centre. Standard forms appear in Annexes 1 and 2 to the Rules. These agreements connect participants to the settlement system; they do not make KOREM an unconditional guarantor of all market receivables.

Paragraph 144 of the Balancing Market Rules requires payments to be made directly between participants under the netting register. Under paragraphs 148–157, claims and monetary obligations are reallocated through the prescribed assignment mechanism. Paragraph 151 provides a warranty as to the validity of transferred claims, while paragraph 158 excludes the Settlement Centre’s liability for another participant’s failure to pay under the register. A valid claim is not necessarily a recoverable one.

A participant may consequently acquire a claim against a debtor it did not select. It must assess that debtor’s creditworthiness after the register has allocated the obligations. Creditors therefore face the cost of monitoring and potentially recovering receivables, together with the need to fund any payment delay. State involvement in the market infrastructure does not, by itself, cover that exposure.

3. Pricing Rules and Settlement Calculations

Under paragraphs 87–98-4 of the Balancing Market Rules, the same deviation between scheduled and actual output or consumption may be valued differently depending on whether the hour involves upward regulation, downward regulation, no regulation or an emergency operating mode. Some transactions depend on the participant’s own ceiling tariff or the Single Purchaser’s forecast base price; others use a weighted-average calculation for the balancing zone. There is no universal rule that Balancing Market settlement equals a tariff plus 30 per cent.

The relative deviation of 0.2, or 20 per cent, used in certain general formulae should not be imported into the special arrangements for RES, automatic frequency and power control, or regulating imbalances. The first step is to identify the participant’s category and the type of transaction. Otherwise, even correct volume and tariff inputs may produce an incorrect charge.

Participants cannot always establish the final cost of a deviation when it occurs. Some parameters are determined after the settlement period. Historical average Balancing Market prices therefore say little about an individual plant’s profitability. A meaningful assessment requires hourly scenarios, information on operating conditions in the balancing zone and access to the underlying data needed to verify the calculation.

4. Flexible Generation and Obligations under Activated Bids

Flexibility is a generating unit’s ability to vary its output within its available regulating range. Hydropower plants and gas turbines generally offer greater scope for rapid changes in output. Combined-cycle units, coal-fired plants and combined heat and power plants face material equipment, start-up and heat-supply constraints. Project assessment must establish both the actual operating range and the cost of using it.

When an upward balancing bid is activated, the participant increases generation or reduces consumption. For downward balancing, it reduces generation or increases consumption and purchases negative imbalances; a generator may benefit economically through fuel savings. Participation requires technical readiness, compatible dispatch systems and performance of the activated bid. Under paragraphs 37–47 of the Balancing Market Rules, bid submission is mandatory for certain generators with capacity-market obligations.

Under paragraphs 55–60, a bid competes with other bids and may be blocked by network constraints. A low bid price does not guarantee activation. Output delivered in response to a dispatch instruction must be distinguished from deviations from the ordinary schedule. Any proposed combination of capacity payments, electricity sales and balancing revenue requires a review of the compatibility of the underlying obligations and the risk of double counting. Paragraphs 61–69 determine payment by reference to performance of the activated bid.

5. Renewable Energy and Special Imbalance Settlement Rules

For renewable generators with long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), the Single Purchaser acts as balance provider, but the commercial consequences differ between categories. Paragraph 132 of the Balancing Market Rules, as amended by Order of the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan No. 173-н/қ dated 28 April 2026, distinguishes agreements with the Financial Settlement Centre, agreements with the Single Purchaser after 1 July 2023 and agreements concluded from 13 April 2025. It also separately addresses electricity exported to the grid from 13 April 2025 and the application of coefficients of 1 to the relevant category from 1 May 2026. These distinctions cannot be reduced to the plant’s commissioning date.

For agreements with the Single Purchaser concluded from 13 April 2025, the rules provide a band of ±5 per cent of approved scheduled hourly exports. Coefficients of 1.3 and 0.7 apply when the band is exceeded. The band does not make deviations cost-free. The volume to which the coefficient applies also deserves close attention: paragraph 132 refers to the purchase of all positive imbalances and the sale of all negative imbalances, with the coefficient determined by the hourly outcome. A financial model should therefore not assume, without legal support, that the adjustment applies only to the volume exceeding five per cent.

A special ±30 per cent band applies to certain auction-winning projects with storage subject to automatic frequency and power control (AFPC). Under paragraphs 70-1 and 132-1 of the Balancing Market Rules, this treatment depends on specific conditions and is not available to every project with a battery. The project must satisfy the relevant auction structure and AFPC technical requirements; the bands in paragraphs 132 and 132-1 are not cumulative. Before financing, lenders should review the PPA and its amendments, the commencement of grid exports and the storage control documentation.

6. Balance Providers and the Transfer and Security of Obligations

Transferring responsibility does not necessarily release the participant from liability. The current paragraph 122 of the Balancing Market Rules provides for a participant’s subsidiary liability where its balance provider fails to meet obligations under netting registers for settlement periods from May 2026 onwards, except where responsibility is transferred to the Single Purchaser. The availability and pursuit of such a claim must also be assessed under Article 357 of the Civil Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan (General Part) No. 268-XIII dated 27 December 1994. Subsidiary liability differs from joint and several liability, including because a demand must first be made against the principal debtor.

From 31 October, Order No. 376-н/қ further changes eligibility to use the transfer mechanism. The restrictions expressly include purchasers under Article 19-2 of the Electricity Law and electricity supply organisations, while the restrictions applying to industrial complexes are framed more broadly. The revised exceptions for generators retain RES and waste-to-energy generators with long-term agreements, and generators within a hybrid group that transfer responsibility to its administrator. The former exception for generators operating exclusively on solid fuel with units of at least 500 MW is not retained. Eligibility to act as a balance provider and eligibility to transfer responsibility to one must be assessed separately.

Inclusion in the provider list requires simultaneous compliance with the contractual, status and security requirements. Revised paragraph 130-1 sets a minimum guarantee deposit of KZT 100 million excluding VAT. The actual amount is the greater of that minimum and the relevant calculated amount, subject to the requirement to fund the deposit inclusive of VAT. Payment is due within five working days of notification. The calculation basis differs for new and existing providers. The funds must be free of third-party rights and cannot also secure other obligations.

Revised paragraph 125 no longer contains the 750 million kWh threshold. Once the amendments take effect, that threshold should not be described as a continuing restriction. Transfers to the Single Purchaser or the Financial Settlement Centre are subject to a special notification procedure before the 20th day of the month, with the contractual amendment taking effect from the beginning of the same settlement month. These changes call for revisions to agreements and procedural timetables, as well as deposit arrangements.

Failure to provide or replenish security may lead to termination of the relevant addenda and refusal to execute further addenda under revised paragraphs 129 and 130-6. Participants should secure rights to confirmation of the provider’s status and security, timely notice of any risk of removal from the list, and an agreed transition plan for independent settlement or transfer to another eligible provider.

7. Hybrid Groups and the Contractual Allocation of Internal Risks

Combining a wind farm, a gas-fired plant and a consumer may reduce their aggregate deviation, but does not by itself create a legally recognised hybrid group. Under Articles 1 and 15-11 of the Electricity Law, relevant conditions include common control over more than 25 per cent of the participation interests in each relevant entity, group composition, a RES share of at least 25 per cent, location within one energy hub, and the applicable generation commissioning and connection requirements. Inclusion in the official list is required. The procedure is established by Order of the Acting Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan No. 391 dated 5 November 2024 “On Approval of the Rules for Compiling the List of Hybrid Groups”.

The administrator acts as balance provider for the group’s participants. Within a qualifying structure, opposing deviations in the same hour may reduce the aggregate imbalance. A group does not, however, acquire a general right to offset deviations across different hours or trade imbalances with another group outside the prescribed Balancing Market model. Physical compensation within the power system is not equivalent to contractual netting between two groups.

Internal agreements must determine who receives the benefits of aggregation and who bears imbalance costs when the flexible plant is unavailable. An undertaking to “ensure balance” needs measurable parameters: capacity, duration of regulation, fuel-supply conditions and the priority of dispatch instructions. Without them, proving breach and quantifying compensation will be difficult.

8. Metering and Dispatch Instructions as Legal Evidence

A dispute over a charge often begins with the underlying data: the accepted schedule version, metering boundary, losses or the plant’s own consumption. Under paragraph 80 of the Balancing Market Rules, a regional load profile applies in the specified circumstances where an automated commercial electricity metering system is absent. The resulting allocation may differ from actual hourly consumption. Agreement on the monthly volume does not, therefore, establish that the settlement charges are correct.

The reason for the deviation is equally important. Paragraph 2 and paragraphs 87, 88-2, 98-2 and 98-4 of the Balancing Market Rules provide separate calculation mechanisms for the regulating imbalances and special circumstances they address. Reliance on a system operator’s instruction requires evidence of when it was issued, the facility and volume concerned, and whether it was accepted and performed. Dispatch logs, telemetry and the approved schedule must be reconciled.

An internal forecast update must also be distinguished from an approved schedule adjustment. Amending the price bid for balancing is a separate procedure. Participants should retain submission and approval records, all schedule versions and original metering data exports. If evidence is assembled only after a claim arrives, reconstructing the events of a particular hour becomes considerably harder.

9. Balancing Market Disputes and the Protection of Participants’ Rights

Legal analysis should distinguish disputes over source data, settlement formulae, contractual performance and debt recovery. Each requires different evidence. The situations below illustrate risks inherent in the current framework; they are not presented as a statistical account of decided cases.

Volumes and prices. A dispute may concern the schedule version, meter readings, the sign of the imbalance, the direction of regulation, the tariff basis or a special settlement regime. A demand to “cancel the penalty” often misses the underlying issue. The participant needs to identify the incorrectly applied provision or parameter, provide an alternative hourly calculation and distinguish a challenge to KEGOC’s source data from a challenge to KOREM’s calculation. PPA category boundaries and the application of coefficients to the whole imbalance or only the excess are particularly sensitive issues.

Dispatch instructions and technical constraints. A generator may regard a reduction in output as compliance with a dispatch instruction, while the settlement calculation treats it as the generator’s own deviation. A different dispute arises if a commercially attractive bid is blocked by network constraints. Evidence of the operating conditions and the grounds for blocking the bid is essential. Lost potential revenue does not, by itself, establish an unlawful decision or an entitlement to compensation. A damages claim also requires a legal basis for liability, causation and proof of loss.

Balance-provider performance. Disagreements may concern the effective date of a transfer, allocation of aggregation benefits, fees, deposit use or outstanding debt. The new eligibility restrictions increase the risk that a signed agreement will fail to produce its intended market effect. A subsidiary-liability claim also requires scrutiny: who is the principal debtor, which period gave rise to the debt, how is the debt linked to the participant, and has the required claims procedure been followed? The relevant grounds appear in paragraph 122 of the Balancing Market Rules; the procedure for pursuing subsidiary liability must be assessed under Article 357 of the Civil Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan (General Part) No. 268-XIII dated 27 December 1994.

The register and legal remedies. Paragraph 139 of the Balancing Market Rules states that the register is not subject to challenge and must be accepted without comments or objections. That wording requires careful interpretation; it should not automatically be read as excluding every form of judicial protection. Revising the register, correcting source data, challenging a regulatory provision and recovering a debt are distinct forms of relief. The appropriate defendant and procedure depend on the right affected and the remedy sought.

Closed periods and corrections. Under paragraph 140 of the Balancing Market Rules, corrected volumes may be recognised after the register has been issued, using the prices applicable to the original period and carrying the monetary difference into the next open settlement month. The prices of the closed period themselves are not recalculated. Even an established error may therefore not justify reopening the entire month. A claim should specify the correction sought and how it should be reflected in subsequent obligations.

Non-payment and recovery. A payment default requires review of the register, the transfer of the claim, the amount and due date, contractual penalties and available security. Under paragraph 147 of the Balancing Market Rules, participants must settle no later than 30 calendar days after the purchase month. That deadline should not simply be replaced by a different statutory deadline governing payment by the Settlement Centre. Nor should a dispute be assumed automatically to suspend all payment obligations. The treatment of disputed and undisputed amounts requires its own justification.

Preparation should begin before the final claim is formulated. Dispatch staff establish what happened during the relevant hour; the commercial team verifies schedules and bids; accounting confirms documents and the movement of obligations; and lawyers identify the grounds of claim and applicable time limits. Without that coordination, a dispute over a specific charge can quickly become an exchange of general objections that fails to identify the error.

10. Project Finance and the Bankability of Balancing Revenue

Lenders focus on the cash flow available for debt service. The bankability question is therefore how predictable revenue and costs are, which risks have been allocated by contract, and what happens if payment is delayed. Balancing Market revenue requires separate assessment even where a plant’s core revenue is supported by a long-term PPA.

Price risk. Revenue from flexibility depends on bid activation, the operating conditions of each hour, network availability and regulated pricing parameters. Technically available capacity does not equate to guaranteed sales. Financial models need to account for fuel, start-up and wear costs, as well as scenarios involving unactivated bids or regulatory change. PPA, capacity-market and Balancing Market revenues should be assessed separately, with the compatibility of their underlying obligations verified.

Credit risk. A Balancing Market receivable may become a claim against a debtor allocated through the register. This makes it harder to maintain a stable exposure limit for a particular counterparty or forecast collection dates. Practical responses include conservative valuation of receivables, a debt service reserve, adequate working capital and monitoring of payment defaults. Neither a state guarantee nor unconditional KOREM support should be assumed without a specific legal basis.

Provider and security risk. The guarantee deposit covers debt only to the extent of the funds available. The KZT 100 million minimum does not promise a payment of that amount to each creditor. For the provider, the deposit ties up liquidity, while the prohibition on encumbering it for other obligations limits the security available to lenders. Termination of contractual addenda following deposit problems may deprive a client of its expected settlement arrangements before the commercial agreement expires.

Contractual risk. The PPA and related agreements should allocate forecasting and imbalance costs, address dispatch restrictions and establish how the provision of flexible capacity is evidenced. The balance-provider agreement should give access to calculations, security information and the reasons for any removal from the provider list. A contractual indemnity binds its parties; it does not alter the mandatory settlement rules or automatically give a lender step-in rights in dealings with KOREM or KEGOC.

Change-in-law risk. Revised rules may affect eligibility to delegate responsibility, security requirements or the applicable pricing category. A long-term agreement should not be treated as an unconditional stabilisation of the legal framework. Lenders should examine the specific change-in-law and compensation provisions, whether receivables can be secured, the interaction with assignments under the register and the procedure for replacing the provider. Cure periods in financing documents must accommodate mandatory market deadlines.

Implications for Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has moved beyond treating balancing primarily as a dispatch function. Its cost now affects supply terms, generation returns and access to finance. The Balancing Market’s further development depends on whether participants can verify charges, establish the limits of their liability and recover amounts due to them.

The October amendments raise the requirements for balance providers and their financial security, while retaining the allocation of credit risk among market participants. Larger deposits alone are therefore insufficient. Participants also need access to source data and calculations, an effective correction procedure, timely disclosure of provider status and clear recovery mechanisms. The cost of security must be assessed alongside its effect on competition and the price of balancing services.

Businesses should treat the Balancing Market as a distinct workstream in project due diligence, alongside the PPA, grid connection and capacity-market obligations. For the regulator, the challenge is to combine accountability for deviations with predictable payment for regulation actually delivered. That will influence whether new flexible generation and storage can be financed against sustainable revenue or remain projects whose market income is too uncertain to support investment.