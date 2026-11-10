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ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

Kazakhstan Electricity Tariff Caps: What They Mean For Project Finance

Unicase Law Firm
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Kazakhstan's September 2024 tariff revision establishes fixed electricity price caps through 2032, creating a framework that shapes project finance models and debt service capacity. This analysis examines how regulated tariffs, power purchase agreements, and payment structures determine bankability for energy investments in Kazakhstan's wholesale electricity market.

KazakhstanEnergy and Natural Resources
Raushana Chaltabayeva
Raushana Chaltabayeva
Alua Amirbekova
Alua Amirbekova

The schedule sets the same cap for each group in every year through 2032. This gives investors a starting point for their financial models. The law allows the caps to be revised, so a project with a multi-year loan remains exposed to future tariff decisions. Its financial model should distinguish between the applicable cap, the contractual sale price and the volume for which the buyer is obliged to pay (Article 12-1 of Law No. 588-II of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated 9 July 2004 “On the Electric Power Industry”).

A plant’s impact on overall procurement costs depends on its share of the electricity purchased. If a plant supplies 10% of the total and its actual sale price rises by KZT 10 per kWh, the weighted average procurement cost rises by KZT 1 per kWh, all else being equal. Retail prices also reflect applicable network and supply costs (Order No. 36 of the Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated 1 February 2017 “On Approval of the Pricing Rules for Socially Significant Markets”).

Who buys electricity from generators

Under Kazakhstan’s main wholesale market model, generators sell scheduled volumes to the Single Buyer. The Single Buyer resells electricity to electricity suppliers, network operators and consumers admitted to the wholesale market. Households and businesses on the retail market buy electricity from their suppliers. For a generator, revenue depends on the terms under which its immediate buyer pays for the electricity (Article 19-1 of Law No. 588-II of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated 9 July 2004 “On the Electric Power Industry”).

Renewable energy projects awarded through auctions operate under a separate mechanism. The Single Buyer purchases electricity under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) at the auction price, subject to statutory indexation. Conventional generators may also earn capacity availability payments under a separate agreement. These payments should be modelled separately from electricity sales (Articles 8-1 and 9 of Law No. 165-IV of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated 4 July 2009 “On Support for the Use of Renewable Energy Sources” and Order No. 152 of the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated 27 February 2015 “On Approval of the Rules for the Organisation and Operation of the Electricity Capacity Market”).

How tariffs affect project bankability

Lenders assess tariffs through their effect on cash flow available for debt service. Three sets of terms matter in legal due diligence.

Price and indexation. For regulated generation, lenders assess how a revision to the tariff cap would affect cash flow. For an auction-awarded renewable project, they review the indexation formula, when adjustments take effect and how much exchange-rate exposure remains if revenue is in tenge and debt is denominated in a foreign currency.

Payable volumes and offtake term. Revenue forecasts depend on grid connection terms, how the contract treats curtailed output and who bears balancing costs. Lenders compare the PPA term with the repayment schedule. If the debt outlasts the PPA, the project’s ability to make those later payments depends on the terms it can secure for future electricity sales.

Payment and lender protections. Lenders review the buyer’s creditworthiness, payment deadlines, remedies for late payment and any amounts payable on early termination. Where the financing structure requires it, they also check whether the project can grant security over its PPA rights and whether a direct agreement with the buyer is available.

A higher tariff can support more debt if it translates into stronger cash flow and the project can still service that debt under less favourable conditions. For a regulated plant, the September revision is best assessed against scenarios that test lower generation, higher operating costs and delayed payments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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