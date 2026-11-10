Civil Dispute Or Criminal Case In Kazakhstan: Why The First Step Matters

The money has been transferred, but the partner/counterparty is not performing its obligations. From a legal point of view, there is only one key question here: is this a civil dispute or fraud? The answer to it determines which path to take from the very beginning.

Situations vary. Behind a contract that has not been performed, there may be either an ordinary commercial dispute or a deception planned in advance. And sometimes a criminal case is used as a means of pressure in a conflict between partners.

Deception usually looks like this: one company promises another a delivery of goods: “The goods are in stock, we will deliver on time, transfer the money, everything will be fine.” The money is transferred, and the endless postponements begin: the shipment is about to happen, the documents are being processed, you just need to wait a little longer. A week turns into a month, a month into six months. And then the counterparty simply disappears.

Formally, the money can be recovered through the courts. But in practice, this is often a piece of paper that leads nowhere: time, court costs, legal fees, and in the end a judgment with nothing to enforce it against. As a rule, on the other side there is a company with no assets, registered in the name of a nominee director, essentially a fly-by-night company. The real owners behind it cannot be seen, and there is no money in its accounts. Reaching them through the courts is difficult: judicial practice on holding ultimate beneficiaries liable for a company’s debts is still weak in Kazakhstan’s courts. And an arbitral tribunal may refuse altogether to consider claims against them, since they did not sign the arbitration clause.

There is also a trap that few people think about in advance. If the victim first takes the civil route, this often closes the door to a criminal case. When it becomes clear that you have been deceived and there is nothing to recover, you try to have a criminal case opened. And time after time you run into the same answer: this is a civil-law relationship, go to court. The very same court you have already been to.

It also happens the other way around. Two shareholders cannot agree on the future of their joint business, and one of them, as a rule, the local partner, decides to put pressure on the other, a foreign investor. Not through negotiations and not through the courts, but through a criminal case. A corporate dispute turns into a story of theft or embezzlement, and the business and its owners find themselves under threat of criminal prosecution. Here the task is the reverse: to show that what we are dealing with is a civil-law relationship and that criminal prosecution has no place in it. At the same time, it is important not to limit the defence to the criminal case, but to act in parallel in the civil sphere. If the dispute can be referred to arbitration or the AIFC Court, it is worth seeking a decision that will confirm the civil nature of the dispute and recognise the other party’s actions as being in bad faith.

The line between these situations is quite thin. The same facts, whether a failed delivery or a dispute over money between partners, turn out to be fraud in one case and an ordinary civil dispute in another. Unfortunately, law enforcement authorities do not always understand this line.

We have experience in handling such cases: both when a client has faced non-repayment of a debt or fraud, and when criminal prosecution is used as an instrument of pressure. In addition, we work on other white-collar crime matters, ranging from deaths in the workplace and criminal proceedings arising from non-payment of taxes to administrative and criminal cases involving false tax returns, smuggling, etc. For each of these situations we have a well-established strategy. Cases at the intersection of economic disputes and crimes require an understanding of both civil and criminal law at the same time.

If you find yourself in a similar situation, it is better to analyse it straight away, before the first step is taken. You need an advocate who will look into everything in detail, convey your position to law enforcement authorities, the prosecutor’s office and the Chamber of Entrepreneurs, and steer the case in the right direction from the very beginning.