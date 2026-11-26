After several years of adjustment, Jersey’s residential property market appears to be finding a new level.

The latest House Price Index for Q3 2026 shows that average residential prices were essentially unchanged compared with Q3 2025, with an annual movement of just -0.1%. Prices nevertheless remain 13% below their Q3 2022 peak.

That headline stability disguises some interesting movement beneath the surface.

The numbers at a glance

270 properties were included in the House Price Index during Q3 2026.

Transaction volumes were 6% lower than Q3 2025 and 4% lower than Q2 2026.

Every individual property category recorded a quarter-on-quarter fall in its mean price.

3-bedroom houses were the exception on the annual comparison, recording a 2% increase against Q3 2025.

First-time buyers accounted for 17% of purchases, up slightly from 16% in Q2, but below the 25% average recorded since Q1 2024.

Advertised private-sector rents were 1% higher on a rolling four-quarter basis, both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year.

What are homes actually selling for?

The mean Q3 prices were:

1-bedroom flat: £309,000, down £17,000 from Q2

2-bedroom flat: £502,000, down £78,000

2-bedroom house: £558,000, down £43,000

3-bedroom house: £776,000, down £21,000

4-bedroom house: £1.09 million, down £32,000

The quarterly figures need to be treated with some caution. Jersey is a comparatively small market and changes in the properties completing in any one quarter can materially affect the averages.

In short, the underlying message is more important than any single quarterly price move: the market is substantially below its 2022 peak, but the sharper adjustment in prices appears, at least for the moment, to have moderated.

Activity is recovering, but momentum has softened

Although only 270 HPI-eligible properties changed hands during Q3, rolling four-quarter housing market activity was still 8% higher than a year earlier. However, it fell 2% compared with the previous quarter.

That points to a market which is more active than it was a year ago, but where buyers remain price-conscious. For sellers, realistic pricing remains important. For buyers who are well advised, this is a market which may continue to create opportunities to negotiate.

A squeeze on rental stock?

One of the more interesting figures concerns properties moving into and out of the private rental sector. During Q3, 37 properties previously used as private rentals were sold, while 27 properties were acquired for private rental use. That produced a net reduction of 10 private rental properties, approximately 0.1% of private rental accommodation.

One quarter does not establish a long-term trend, but it is worth watching. If rental stock continues to leave the sector without equivalent replacement supply, that could add further pressure to an already important part of Jersey’s housing market.

First-time buyers

First-time buyers represented 17% of purchases in Q3 2026. That is marginally higher than the previous quarter, but significantly below the 25% average recorded since Q1 2024.

For developers and sellers of apartments and smaller houses, that is particularly relevant. Affordability, financing and the availability of appropriate first-time-buyer stock remain important factors in determining the depth of demand at the lower end of the market. Affordability will be constrained further by the Bank of England’s interest rate rise on 5 November.

What does this mean for buyers, sellers and investors?

Buyers:

The figures suggest a market which is considerably more balanced than at the 2022 peak. Buyers should focus less on the headline Island-wide index and more on recent genuinely comparable transactions when deciding what to offer.

Sellers:

With transaction numbers down from both the previous quarter and Q3 2025, achieving the right asking price from the outset remains important. The fact that the overall index is no longer falling materially year-on-year is encouraging, but should not automatically be interpreted as a return to steady price growth.

Investors and landlords:

The loss of 10 units from private rental accommodation during the quarter is worth monitoring alongside the 1% annual increase in advertised rents. Investors need to weigh rental demand against financing costs, stamp duty, regulatory obligations and acquisition costs rather than relying on expectations of short-term capital appreciation.

Developers:

The data supports a relatively cautious approach to pricing and product mix. First-time-buyer participation remains below its recent average, while different property categories are behaving quite differently.

In particular, 2-bedroom flats recorded the largest quarterly fall in mean price at 14%, although Q2 2026 had recorded the second-highest average price for that category since 2002. A single quarter should not therefore be treated as evidence of a 14% reduction in the underlying value of all 2-bedroom apartments.

The bigger picture

Perhaps the clearest way to read the latest figures is this: Jersey property prices have undergone a material correction from their 2022 peak, but Q3 2026 provides further evidence of prices beginning to stabilise rather than continuing their earlier decline.

The market is nevertheless still selective. Overall prices are 13% below the Q3 2022 peak, transaction numbers fell during the latest quarter, and first-time-buyer participation remains below its recent average.

For anyone contemplating a purchase, sale, development or investment, the headline Island-wide index is therefore only the starting point. Property type, condition, location, financing and recent evidence for genuinely comparable properties remain critical.

Jersey’s property market may finally be finding its feet but in a market where buyers are more selective and affordability remains stretched, success will depend less on timing the market and more on understanding it.

Please reach out to your usual Appleby Jersey contact to discuss further.