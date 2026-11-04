Jersey Financial Services M&A: Pricing And Allocating Deal Risk

key takeaways

The choice between a locked box and completion accounts determines how economic risk is allocated between signing and completion, particularly where regulatory approvals create a long gap.





Regulatory capital, customer money, deferred income and known remediation issues can materially affect pricing mechanics and the protections required.





Key questions around pricing, regulatory risk, deferred consideration and integration should be addressed at heads of terms rather than left until the SPA is negotiated.

The first part of our guide to Jersey financial services M&A considers the regulatory approvals and diligence issues that can shape a transaction. In this second part, we look at how those issues feed into SPA negotiations, pricing mechanisms and the allocation of risk between signing and completion.

SPA: getting it right

The hardest SPA (share purchase agreement) negotiations in a regulated deal usually concern three things: conditions and the long-stop date, interim covenants and known regulatory risk that W&I will not cover.

Conditions and long-stop

Regulatory conditions . Require no-objection for each registered person and each person who needs it, equivalent overseas approvals, JCRA approval or confirmation that none is needed, and any required antitrust clearance.





. Require no-objection for each registered person and each person who needs it, equivalent overseas approvals, JCRA approval or confirmation that none is needed, and any required antitrust clearance. Long-stop. Set it by reference to the slowest regulator, with contingency. Extend it automatically while only regulatory conditions remain outstanding.





Set it by reference to the slowest regulator, with contingency. Extend it automatically while only regulatory conditions remain outstanding. Buyer covenants. Require complete submissions within a set number of business days. Require the buyer to procure PQs from its individuals and upstream persons, answer questions promptly and avoid steps that could delay approval.





Require complete submissions within a set number of business days. Require the buyer to procure PQs from its individuals and upstream persons, answer questions promptly and avoid steps that could delay approval. Who bears regulatory risk. In our experience, sellers may seek a reverse break fee or a ticker that keeps running where the buyer’s profile is the main risk, for example where a sponsor is new to Jersey.

The interim period: protect value without gun-jumping

Protect value, do not take control. The seller runs the business in the ordinary course. Buyer consent rights should cover value-sensitive matters only: distributions and other leakage, capital changes, senior hires and departures, fee changes, material contracts, settlements and regulatory engagement.





The seller runs the business in the ordinary course. Buyer consent rights should cover value-sensitive matters only: distributions and other leakage, capital changes, senior hires and departures, fee changes, material contracts, settlements and regulatory engagement. Two gun-jumping regimes. Gun-jumping means implementing a deal or taking control before the required approval. Merger control prohibits implementing a notifiable deal before approval. The Competition Law also means title to Jersey shares and Jersey property does not pass, as discussed here. Separately, voting control or significant influence can make the buyer a shareholder controller, or the parties associates, before JFSC clearance. FSJL share sanctions may then apply, as discussed here.





Gun-jumping means implementing a deal or taking control before the required approval. Merger control prohibits implementing a notifiable deal before approval. The Competition Law also means title to Jersey shares and Jersey property does not pass, as discussed here. Separately, voting control or significant influence can make the buyer a shareholder controller, or the parties associates, before JFSC clearance. FSJL share sanctions may then apply, as discussed here. Regulatory carve-outs. Keep the seller free to do anything required by law or the JFSC. Require the seller to tell the buyer promptly about material regulatory developments.

Warranties, indemnities and W&I

Build a regulatory warranty suite. Cover registrations and conditions; compliance with regulatory laws, Codes, the AML/CFT/CPF Handbook and sanctions; investigations, directions and penalties; JFSC correspondence; financial resources; PII; complaints; customer money; outsourcing notifications; key persons; data protection; and fiduciary claims.





Cover registrations and conditions; compliance with regulatory laws, Codes, the AML/CFT/CPF Handbook and sanctions; investigations, directions and penalties; JFSC correspondence; financial resources; PII; complaints; customer money; outsourcing notifications; key persons; data protection; and fiduciary claims. Use specific indemnities for identified issues such as CDD look-backs, client compensation, historic breaches and tax. Give them a time limit and cap, and support them with escrow, a retention or set-off against deferred consideration.





for identified issues such as CDD look-backs, client compensation, historic breaches and tax. Give them a time limit and cap, and support them with escrow, a retention or set-off against deferred consideration. Regulatory penalties. Insurance against JFSC penalties is prohibited, and indemnities for fines raise public-policy questions. No Jersey authority has directly decided whether an indemnity for a regulatory fine is enforceable. Treating the claim as loss in share value is market practice, not settled law, and should be tested under the governing law.





Insurance against JFSC penalties is prohibited, and indemnities for fines raise public-policy questions. No Jersey authority has directly decided whether an indemnity for a regulatory fine is enforceable. Treating the claim as loss in share value is market practice, not settled law, and should be tested under the governing law. W&I leaves gaps. W&I is common in sponsor deals, but underwriters exclude known matters and fines and often exclude or narrow AML and sanctions cover. Build the seller's residual liability, including fundamental warranties, the leakage covenant and specific indemnities, around those gaps.





W&I is common in sponsor deals, but underwriters exclude known matters and fines and often exclude or narrow AML and sanctions cover. Build the seller's residual liability, including fundamental warranties, the leakage covenant and specific indemnities, around those gaps. Limitation periods. Tax and fundamental warranty claims typically have longer limitation periods than general warranties.





Tax and fundamental warranty claims typically have longer limitation periods than general warranties. Governing law. In our experience, most SPAs for Jersey targets use English law, with Jersey law covering transfer formalities, security and corporate approvals. If Jersey law governs the SPA, its civilian roots, including the doctrine of error, deserve attention in entire-agreement and non-reliance clauses.

Pricing mechanics: who carries the risk?

In our experience, locked boxes are common for quality assets. In regulated deals, the real negotiation often moves to the ticker, leakage and capital floors. Earn-outs and other deferred consideration can help where value depends on retaining people and client relationships.

Where the market is

Jersey financial services. In our experience:

Locked boxes are common in sponsor exits of scaled TCSP (trust and corporate service provider) and fund administration platforms with audited accounts.





Completion accounts remain common in banking-group carve-outs, businesses with significant customer money or volatile working capital, and deals with a long or uncertain approval period.





Sponsor-led acquisitions of founder-owned businesses may include deferred or contingent consideration, usually with set-off rights. Clawbacks appear less often.





Hybrid approaches may combine a locked box with a capital floor or net-cash true-up, or completion accounts limited to net debt.

What drives it. Long approval periods, the buyer’s focus on remediation cost and valuation gaps in mid-market businesses that depend on a few people are recurring drivers.

Locked box: price certainty with regulatory risk

A locked box fixes the price by reference to a balance sheet prepared at a date before signing. Economic risk and reward pass to the buyer from that date. The seller promises that no value will leak out before completion except agreed permitted leakage. There is no post-completion true-up.

The approval gap. Regulators can leave several months between the locked box date and completion. Sellers seek a ticker, usually a daily amount based on forecast cash profits or a rate on equity value. Buyers may resist it, cap it or stop it when delay results from seller-side regulatory issues.





Regulators can leave several months between the locked box date and completion. Sellers seek a ticker, usually a daily amount based on forecast cash profits or a rate on equity value. Buyers may resist it, cap it or stop it when delay results from seller-side regulatory issues. Locked-box accounts. Regulated entities often have audited year-end accounts, but they may be stale at signing. If you use recent management accounts, pair them with specific warranties and diligence on WIP, deferred income and provisions.





Regulated entities often have audited year-end accounts, but they may be stale at signing. If you use recent management accounts, pair them with specific warranties and diligence on WIP, deferred income and provisions. Leakage definitions. Capture dividends and returns of capital, monitoring and management fees, intra-group charges above arm's length or an agreed cap, bonuses outside budget, transaction costs, debt waivers and the tax on any of them. Permitted leakage typically covers JFSC fees, ordinary-course pay, budgeted bonuses and agreed intra-group services.





Capture dividends and returns of capital, monitoring and management fees, intra-group charges above arm's length or an agreed cap, bonuses outside budget, transaction costs, debt waivers and the tax on any of them. Permitted leakage typically covers JFSC fees, ordinary-course pay, budgeted bonuses and agreed intra-group services. Regulatory capital comes first. Pre-signing dividends and permitted leakage must satisfy the solvency statement and the target's financial-resources requirements. A buyback or other capital-structure change for a TCB registered person needs 10 business days’ prior notice to the JFSC and cannot take effect until the JFSC issues a letter of no-objection. Cash sweeps that leave intra-group receivables erode ANLA because those receivables are illiquid.





Pre-signing dividends and permitted leakage must satisfy the solvency statement and the target's financial-resources requirements. A buyback or other capital-structure change for a TCB registered person needs 10 business days’ prior notice to the JFSC and cannot take effect until the JFSC issues a letter of no-objection. Cash sweeps that leave intra-group receivables erode ANLA because those receivables are illiquid. Use a capital floor. In our experience, buyers often require the regulated entity to hold an agreed level of net assets or ANLA at completion. If it does not, the seller tops it up or the price falls pound for pound.





In our experience, buyers often require the regulated entity to hold an agreed level of net assets or ANLA at completion. If it does not, the seller tops it up or the price falls pound for pound. Customer money is not target cash. It sits outside the locked-box economics. Deferred income from fees billed in advance is priced into equity value at signing, so diligence how it is released and what may be refunded. Include the annual independent review of customer-money controls in the diligence set.





It sits outside the locked-box economics. Deferred income from fees billed in advance is priced into equity value at signing, so diligence how it is released and what may be refunded. Include the annual independent review of customer-money controls in the diligence set. Protection is contractual. The leakage covenant gives pound-for-pound recovery, usually for six to twelve months, typically outside W&I and owed by the seller that received the leakage. Pair it with information covenants and interim restrictions that stop short of gun-jumping.

Completion accounts: follow the balance sheet

Completion accounts adjust the estimated price after completion to reflect actual cash, debt, working capital or net assets at the completion date. They suit businesses with moving balance sheets and deals where the path to completion is long or uncertain.

Cash. Exclude customer money and other cash held for third parties, trapped cash and cash the entity must retain for capital requirements. Alternatively, agree a capital buffer that is not paid for pound for pound.





Exclude customer money and other cash held for third parties, trapped cash and cash the entity must retain for capital requirements. Alternatively, agree a capital buffer that is not paid for pound for pound. Debt-like items. Consider deferred income where the buyer will do the work, accrued bonuses and payroll taxes, unpaid regulatory fees, remediation and look-back provisions, client compensation, PII deductibles on notified claims, deferred consideration on earlier bolt-ons, dilapidations and tax. Lease liabilities are often disputed.





Consider deferred income where the buyer will do the work, accrued bonuses and payroll taxes, unpaid regulatory fees, remediation and look-back provisions, client compensation, PII deductibles on notified claims, deferred consideration on earlier bolt-ons, dilapidations and tax. Lease liabilities are often disputed. Working capital. Test fee debtors and WIP against recoverability provisions and ageing. For TCB, items over 90 days are already illiquid for capital purposes. Annual billing creates strong seasonality, so the normalised target must reflect the completion month.





Test fee debtors and WIP against recoverability provisions and ageing. For TCB, items over 90 days are already illiquid for capital purposes. Annual billing creates strong seasonality, so the normalised target must reflect the completion month. Net assets or a capital measure. Some deals adjust on net assets or a regulatory capital measure so that the buyer receives a compliant entity.





Some deals adjust on net assets or a regulatory capital measure so that the buyer receives a compliant entity. Hierarchy and process. Apply specific accounting policies first, then consistency with the last audited accounts, then GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles). Annex an illustrative statement. The buyer prepares, the seller reviews and an independent accountant acts as expert on disputes. An estimated payment with a retention, collars and de minimis limits can reduce friction.