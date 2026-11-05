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ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026

Chartered Director Status Enhances Collas Crill's Regulatory And Governance Expertise

Collas Crill
Collas Crill
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Collas Crill

Collas Crill

Firm Details: Chief Executive Officer: Jason Romer Managing Partners: Bermuda: Lilla Zuill, BVI:...

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Alex Ruddy, Group Managing Director of Collas Crill Regulatory and Compliance, has been awarded Chartered Director status by the Institute of Directors, joining an elite group of only five IoD Jersey committee members to hold this prestigious accreditation. This achievement recognises exceptional expertise in governance, leadership and strategic direction, representing one of the highest professional standards available to directors. The designation further strengthens Collas Crill's specialist governance,

JerseyCorporate/Commercial Law
Alexandra Ruddy
Alexandra Ruddy
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Alex Ruddy, Group Managing Director of Collas Crill Regulatory and Compliance, has achieved Chartered Director (CDir) status from the Institute of Directors. 

This prestigious accreditation recognises Alex's commitment to the highest standards of leadership, governance and professional excellence.

Chartered Director status is awarded to experienced directors who demonstrate exceptional expertise in governance, leadership and strategic direction. The designation represents one of the highest professional standards available to directors and reflects a commitment to continuous professional development and lifelong learning.

Alex, who is Chair of the Institute of Directors (IoD) Jersey Branch, is one of only five IoD Jersey committee members to hold Chartered Director status, further reinforcing the strength of governance leadership within Jersey's business community.

Reflecting on the achievement, Alex said: 'I started the Chartered Director programme last November, and it has been one of the most worthwhile investments I've made in supporting my career journey. The learning, challenge and opportunity to reflect on my own leadership and board experience have been invaluable.'

Alex's achievement further enhances the expertise available through Collas Crill's specialist governance, risk and compliance consultancy. It reinforces the group's commitment to delivering expert, practical and commercially focused advice to boards, regulated businesses and organisations navigating increasingly complex regulatory environments.

Alex added: 'Strong governance is fundamental to building resilient and sustainable organisations. Achieving Chartered Director status has provided an opportunity to further develop my own leadership approach while reinforcing the importance of continuous learning. I look forward to bringing those insights to clients and supporting them as they navigate governance, risk and regulatory challenges.'

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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