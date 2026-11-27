The Company Law Review Group (CLRG) has published its long-awaited report on section 1417 of the Companies Act 2014 (Report).

Section 1417 permits the Irish courts to recognise and enforce certain foreign winding-up orders.

The Report’s principal recommendations are that section 1417 be amended to remove any doubt regarding the power of the Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment (Minister) to prescribe a foreign jurisdiction under the section and that the United Kingdom (UK) be designated as a prescribed state for the purposes of that section.

If implemented, orders made by UK courts for, or in the course of, the winding up of a company could be recognised and enforced in Ireland as if they had been made by the Irish High Court. In that respect, the recommendations would restore a statutory mechanism broadly analogous to the position that existed before Brexit for the winding up of companies.

The Report is concerned with the recognition and enforcement of winding up orders and does not extend to the recognition and enforcement of other insolvency or restructuring processes such as CVAs, administrations or restructuring plans.

Further detail regarding the report is set out below.

Background

Before Brexit, UK insolvency proceedings, including liquidations, benefited from the automatic recognition framework established under the European Insolvency Regulation (EIR). Following the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union, that regime ceased to apply, leaving liquidators to rely principally on common law principles when seeking recognition and assistance from the Irish courts.

That approach was recently illustrated in Re Mercer Agencies Ltd [2025] IEHC 261, where the Irish High Court recognised a Northern Irish administration under its common-law jurisdiction. Recognition therefore became a matter for the Court’s inherent jurisdiction rather than automatic recognition under the EIR. The High Court was required to consider matters including the equivalence of the foreign insolvency regime and whether recognition was sought for a legitimate purpose. The CLRG’s review was informed by submissions from Restructuring & Insolvency Ireland (RII), which highlighted the additional costs, delays, and uncertainty associated with reliance on common-law applications following Brexit rather than a statutory provision.

Against that backdrop, the CLRG considered whether section 1417 could provide a more streamlined route to recognition for non-EU insolvency proceedings. Section 1417 permits the Irish High Court to enforce winding-up orders made by courts of prescribed non-EU states “in the same manner in all respects as if the order had been made by the High Court“. However, the section can only operate where the relevant jurisdiction has been prescribed by ministerial order and, at present, no jurisdiction has been prescribed for the purposes of the provision.

Historically, the predecessor provision, section 250 of the Companies Act 1963, provided a similar mechanism and the UK was designated as a recognised jurisdiction under a ministerial order made in 1964. That arrangement subsequently became redundant following the introduction of the EIR and was ultimately revoked. The CLRG’s proposals therefore draw on, and in effect would reinstate, the position under the earlier legislation.

The CLRG’s recommendations

Recommendation 1: Clarification of the Minister’s Power to Prescribe Jurisdictions

The CLRG’s principal recommendation is that section 1417 be amended to make clear that the Minister may prescribe a foreign jurisdiction for the purposes of the section. The recommendation follows concerns about the current wording and whether it provides a sufficient statutory basis for such a designation.

The Report also concludes that the UK should be prescribed under the amended provision. If implemented, winding-up orders made by UK courts could be enforced in Ireland as if they had been made by the Irish High Court, providing officeholders with a clearer and more predictable route than relying exclusively on common law principles.

The recommendation also reflects the longstanding cooperation between Ireland and the UK in insolvency matters. In particular, the CLRG points to section 426 of the UK Insolvency Act 1986, which provides a framework for judicial cooperation and assistance between UK courts and courts in designated jurisdictions, including Ireland. Viewed in that context, the recommendation restores a measure of reciprocity lost following Brexit.

Recommendation 2: Retaining Section 1417 for Winding-Up Proceedings

Perhaps the most significant aspect of the Report is what it does not recommend. The CLRG expressly rejected proposals to extend section 1417 beyond orders made “for, or in the course of, winding up a company“. In doing so, it recognised that, while liquidation proceedings can generally be identified and compared across jurisdictions without significant difficulty, modern restructuring and rescue procedures are much less uniform.

The Report also notes that many of the procedures that have attracted attention since Brexit, particularly schemes of arrangement and restructuring plans, would not historically have fallen within the EIR’s automatic recognition framework. The CLRG accordingly concluded that section 1417 should remain confined to winding-up orders, leaving issues concerning foreign restructuring procedures to continue to develop through the common law. Consequently, the recognition of administrations such as arose in Re Mercer Agencies will continue to rely on the application of common law principles.

Recommendation 3: Preserve the Court’s Discretion

The CLRG further recommends that section 1417 be amended to confirm that the Irish courts retain discretion when asked to recognise and enforce foreign winding-up orders.

This recommendation reflects a concern that, once a jurisdiction is prescribed, recognition might be viewed as largely automatic. The CLRG rejected that approach, emphasising that recognition may raise issues concerning Irish creditors, public policy and, in some circumstances, constitutional property rights.

The proposed regime would therefore streamline the process without removing judicial oversight. The Court would retain the flexibility to refuse an application or impose appropriate conditions where circumstances require.

Recommendation 4: Foreign Main and Non-Main Proceedings

The CLRG also recommends that questions concerning foreign main and foreign non-main proceedings should be approached consistently with Article 16 of the UNCITRAL Model Law on Cross-Border Insolvency.

In practical terms, this recommendation concerns how a foreign insolvency proceeding should be characterised when recognition is sought in Ireland. Proceedings commenced where a debtor has its centre of main interests ( COMI ) are generally treated differently from proceedings opened in a jurisdiction where the debtor maintains only an establishment or business presence.

) are generally treated differently from proceedings opened in a jurisdiction where the debtor maintains only an establishment or business presence. While technical in nature, the recommendation is intended to ensure that section 1417 operates consistently with concepts familiar across international insolvency practice. The CLRG considered that the approach reflected in Article 16 provides an established framework for distinguishing between main and non-main proceedings.

Next Steps

The Report is likely to be welcomed by insolvency practitioners on both sides of the Irish Sea as a helpful response to an issue that has arisen since Brexit, even if some may have hoped for broader proposed reform of the section (including the adoption of the UNCITRAL Model Law on Cross Border Insolvency).

It now falls to the Minister to determine whether the CLRG’s recommendations will be implemented and whether the UK will once again be prescribed for section 1417 purposes. In a previous 2018 report, the CLRG recommended broader reform of Ireland’s cross-border insolvency framework through adoption of the UNCITRAL Model Law on Cross Border Insolvency, a recommendation it reaffirmed in 2020. The Report does not revisit that recommendation, treating the wider question of adoption as outside the scope of its current work programme. To-date, no legislation to adopt the Model Law has been brought forward to the Government, and Ireland remains outside the Model Law regime. We will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as the position regarding section 1417 develops.