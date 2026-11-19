ARTICLE · 19 NOVEMBER 2026
ESG In APAC 2026 – Indonesia: ESG Regulations And Key Developments
SSEK Law Firm
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SSEK Law Firm contributes the Indonesia chapter to Slaughter and May's fourth edition of ESG in APAC, examining the country's evolving environmental, social, and governance regulatory framework. The publication covers 16 Asia Pacific jurisdictions and addresses ESG reporting requirements, sustainable business transitions, greenwashing risks, and emerging litigation trends across the region.
SSEK Law Firm is pleased to have contributed the Indonesia chapter to the fourth edition of ESG in APAC, a regional publication by Slaughter and May in collaboration with leading independent law firms across Asia Pacific.
The Indonesia chapter was authored by SSEK founding partner Ira A. Eddymurthy, partner Aldilla Stephanie Suwana and foreign legal advisor Michael S. Carl. They share insights into Indonesia’s evolving ESG regulatory landscape and its implications for businesses operating in the country.
Covering 16 APAC jurisdictions, the guide examines key developments in the evolving ESG regulatory landscape, focusing on ESG reporting requirements, business transition toward more sustainable practices, and greenwashing risks. This year’s edition also highlights instances of ESG litigation and enforcement risks beyond greenwashing that are emerging in APAC.
The publication offers practical insights into regulatory developments and key considerations for businesses navigating ESG obligations across Asia Pacific.
Explore the publication: ESG in APAC 2026 – Full Guide
Read SSEK’s Indonesia chapter: ESG in APAC 2026 – Indonesia
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