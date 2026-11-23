SSEK Law Firm is pleased to share its new Indonesia Legal Alert, covering key legal and regulatory developments in Indonesia from August 14 to October 8, 2026.

This edition highlights developments across a range of sectors, including financial services and capital markets, taxation, trade and investment, environmental regulation, employment, healthcare and data protection. It also covers new and amended regulations affecting businesses operating in Indonesia, including regulatory requirements for imports, licensing and compliance.

We hope you find this update useful.

Read the full Indonesia Legal Alert – October 2026.