ARTICLE · 23 NOVEMBER 2026
Indonesia Legal Alert – October 2026
SSEK Law Firm
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SSEK Law Firm presents its comprehensive Indonesia Legal Alert covering critical legal and regulatory developments from August to October 2026. This edition examines significant changes across financial services, capital markets, taxation, trade, investment, environmental regulation, employment, healthcare, and data protection that impact businesses operating in Indonesia.
SSEK Law Firm is pleased to share its new Indonesia Legal Alert, covering key legal and regulatory developments in Indonesia from August 14 to October 8, 2026.
This edition highlights developments across a range of sectors, including financial services and capital markets, taxation, trade and investment, environmental regulation, employment, healthcare and data protection. It also covers new and amended regulations affecting businesses operating in Indonesia, including regulatory requirements for imports, licensing and compliance.
We hope you find this update useful.
Read the full Indonesia Legal Alert – October 2026.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.