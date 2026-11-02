What To Check Before Joining A New Citizenship By Investment Programme: Eligibility, Investment Risks And Practical Considerations

Summary

For individuals and families considering a second citizenship, a newly launched citizenship by investment programme can offer additional options. Assessing those options requires an understanding of both the benefits offered and how the programme operates.

A second citizenship can form part of a family’s wider plans for international mobility, business and future security. The reasons for applying differ: some applicants want greater flexibility when travelling, while others are considering opportunities for their children or seeking additional options as their personal circumstances change.

A new citizenship by investment (CBI) programme may offer investment requirements or family eligibility rules that suit applicants whose needs are not fully met by established alternatives. However, published requirements alone may not show how the programme operates in practice. With fewer completed applications to draw on, there may be less certainty about processing times, the supporting evidence authorities expect and how they interpret particular eligibility conditions.

Establishing the legal basis and the rules in force

When assessing a new CBI programme, applicants should first confirm its legal basis and the government authority responsible for administering applications and granting approvals.

This is especially important where a programme has recently launched or its rules have changed. Applicants need to know when the new rules take effect and whether they apply only to new applications or also affect applications that have already been submitted.

Transitional provisions may allow pending applications to continue under the previous rules. Changes affecting people who have already obtained citizenship will depend on the legislation itself. Government announcements do not always explain these points clearly, so the final legislation and any official guidance should be checked.

Applicants should also confirm the requirements currently in force, the effective date of any amendments and the authorised process for submitting an application. If the rules change while an application is being processed, the effect on the application will depend on the amendment and any transitional provisions. Filing an application does not necessarily guarantee that every rule or benefit in place on the submission date will continue to apply.

Programme choice: identifying the benefits the applicant actually needs

The benefits offered by CBI programmes can vary considerably, so the right choice will depend on what each applicant hopes to achieve through a second citizenship.

For some, the priority is easier international travel. For others, it may be greater security for their family, access to business opportunities or the option to live in another country in the future. Different priorities can point towards different programmes.

Travel access should also be considered separately from residence rights. A passport may provide convenient short-term entry to certain countries without giving its holder the right to live or work there. If relocating to a particular country is the main objective, a residence by investment programme in that country may be more suitable.

Applicants should also check whether they are permitted to acquire another citizenship under the laws of their existing country or countries of nationality. A CBI country may allow multiple citizenships, but that does not mean the applicant’s existing country will do the same.

The choice should therefore be based on what the applicant actually wants from a second citizenship, as well as their family circumstances, existing nationality and longer-term plans.

Family eligibility: why each dependant requires a separate review

Applicants should not assume that every family member can be included in the same application. The rules on eligible dependants vary between CBI programmes and should be checked against the circumstances of each family member.

Spouses and children are usually eligible, while adult children, parents, siblings and other relatives may need to meet additional conditions. Age can be relevant, but programmes may also consider factors such as financial dependency, education and marital status. It is therefore important to confirm eligibility and the required supporting documents before the family commits to a programme.

The same applies where a family member may be added after citizenship has been granted. Some programmes allow this, but the eligible relationships, conditions, fees and due diligence requirements vary. If a relative is expected to join the application later, their eligibility should be confirmed in advance rather than assumed.

Due diligence issues involving a dependant can also affect the wider application. In some cases, it may be possible to remove that person and continue with the remaining family members, although this will depend on the programme and the nature of the issue. Doing so may also have financial consequences, including changes to the qualifying investment or the loss of fees already paid.

Understanding the total cost and the investment conditions

The minimum investment or contribution advertised by a CBI programme does not usually represent the full cost of an application.

Additional costs can include government application and processing fees, due diligence charges, interview fees, professional fees and the cost of preparing supporting documents. Certification, legalisation and translation requirements can also increase the overall amount, particularly where several family members are applying.

Before proceeding, applicants should obtain a breakdown of the expected costs for their family and chosen investment option, including when each payment will be due.

It is also important to understand what the qualifying payment represents. A non-refundable contribution is different from an investment that may eventually be sold or redeemed. Property and other qualifying investments may be capable of sale after the required holding period, but this does not guarantee that the applicant will recover the original amount or make a return.

What happens in the event of a refusal or withdrawal should also be clear before any payments are made. Application and due diligence fees may be non-refundable, while other funds may be returned depending on the programme rules, contractual terms and the stage the application has reached.

Due diligence: preparing evidence that supports the application

A newly launched CBI programme should not be assumed to have less demanding due diligence requirements than an established programme.

Applicants and relevant dependants may be required to provide information about their identity, criminal history, business activities, previous immigration applications and financial background. Previous refusals or other issues that could affect the application should be identified early and considered against the programme’s requirements.

Particular attention should be given to source of wealth and source of funds. Showing that an applicant has sufficient money available is not necessarily enough. The applicant may also need to explain how their overall wealth was accumulated and where the funds being used for the qualifying investment came from.

The supporting documents should provide a clear record of that financial history. Where necessary, they should also show how the investment funds moved between accounts before reaching the account from which the payment will be made. Unexplained gaps or inconsistencies may lead to further questions or requests for additional documents.

Complete and accurate disclosure is equally important. An issue that can be explained at the beginning of the process may become more difficult if it is omitted and later identified through independent checks. The application forms, supporting documents and any information provided during an interview should therefore be accurate and consistent throughout.

Processing times: understanding what the estimate includes

Published processing times can provide a useful indication of how long an application may take, but they should not be treated as guaranteed completion dates.

This is particularly relevant for a newer programme, where there may be limited evidence of how published timeframes compare with actual processing. Additional due diligence, requests for further information and issues relating to individual family members can all affect how long an application takes.

Applicants should also check exactly what the published timeframe covers. The processing period may begin only once a complete application has been formally accepted and may not include the time needed to prepare documents, complete final citizenship formalities or obtain passports.

Applicants should also allow sufficient time to prepare the required supporting documents. Police certificates, medical records and other documents may only be valid for a limited period, so obtaining them too early can create problems later in the process. Incorrect certification, missing translations or photographs that do not meet the required specifications can also lead to delays.

Careful preparation can help reduce unnecessary delays and requests for further information. However, even a complete application may be subject to additional checks where the relevant authority considers them necessary.

Looking beyond approval: ongoing requirements and changing benefits

Receiving citizenship may not be the end of an applicant’s obligations under a CBI programme. Depending on the programme, an applicant may need to maintain a qualifying investment for a specified period, meet physical presence requirements or continue to comply with other conditions. Records relating to the application and evidence that the investment requirements were satisfied should therefore be retained.

There are also circumstances in which citizenship may be at risk. These can include fraud, misleading information, the concealment of material facts or failure to satisfy the applicable investment requirements. The grounds for revocation and the procedures involved will depend on the law of the country concerned.

Some of the benefits associated with citizenship can also change over time. Visa-free travel, for example, depends on the policies of destination countries and cannot be guaranteed permanently. A change to these travel arrangements does not, however, necessarily affect the citizenship itself.

Tax should be considered separately. The consequences will depend on the applicant’s personal circumstances, including where they live and where they have tax obligations. Acquiring another citizenship does not, on its own, determine an applicant’s tax residence or wider tax position.

Building a sound basis for the decision

A newer CBI programme may be a good fit for some applicants, while others may prefer an established programme with a longer processing history and a clearer indication of how its rules are applied. What matters is whether the programme meets the applicant’s needs and whether its requirements can be properly satisfied.

Before proceeding, applicants should consider:

the programme’s legal basis and the requirements currently in force;

eligibility for the main applicant and each family member;

the total cost, payment schedule and treatment of funds if the application is refused or withdrawn;

the proposed investment and any funding arrangements;

the evidence required to support the applicant’s financial history and other disclosures;

likely processing times and the validity of supporting documents; and

any requirements that continue after citizenship is granted.

These points should be considered together before a programme or investment is selected. This can help identify eligibility, due diligence or financial issues at an early stage, rather than after the applicant has already committed significant time or funds.

Approval can never be guaranteed, and some of the benefits associated with citizenship may change over time. Taking the time to assess the programme properly can help applicants make a more informed choice and avoid problems that could otherwise emerge later in the process.