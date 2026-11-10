Foreign Judgments In Guernsey: Has Reciprocal Enforcement Had Its Day?

The Judgments (Reciprocal Enforcement) (Guernsey) Law, 1957 was intended to provide a simpler way of enforcing certain foreign judgments. It allows judgments from specified courts in jurisdictions with reciprocal arrangements to be registered and enforced in Guernsey, rather than requiring creditors to bring fresh proceedings to recover the debt.

Nearly seventy years later, however, it is worth asking whether the reciprocal enforcement procedure still offers creditors a meaningful advantage. The question has acquired fresh relevance following the UK Supreme Court’s decision in Drelle v Servis-Terminal LLC [2026] UKSC 29. Although concerned with the use of a foreign judgment debt in bankruptcy proceedings, the Court observed that statutory registration carries “substantial procedural advantages” over recognition proceedings. That may be true in England, but does the same assumption hold good in Guernsey?

background

When the reciprocal enforcement regime was introduced in 1957, Guernsey’s civil procedure was rudimentary and a determined defendant could delay proceedings for a remarkably long time. Reducing the scope for delay was an important feature of the Royal Court Civil Rules, 2007.

Under the current rules, a creditor suing on a foreign judgment debt may obtain default judgment if the defendant fails to defend the proceedings. Where a defence is filed but discloses no real prospect of success, the creditor may apply for summary judgment. The debtor does not ordinarily have an opportunity to reopen the merits of the original claim and the grounds for challenging the foreign judgment are limited.

An action on the judgment debt may therefore reach judgment within a comparable period as an uncontested registration, although the relative time and costs will depend on the circumstances. Proceedings against a debtor outside Guernsey, for example, may require additional steps for service.

the 1957 law

Registration under the 1957 Law follows a different procedure. Where the Law applies, registration is mandatory. The creditor applies to the Royal Court with affidavit evidence and a certified copy of the judgment. Notice of registration must then be served on the debtor, and the registration order fixes a period within which the debtor may apply to have it set aside. That period is longer where the debtor is outside Guernsey. Execution cannot issue until it has expired, and the creditor must then come back to court, with evidence of compliance and a certificate of continuing debt, to obtain leave to enforce.

In the past, foreign judgment creditors have gone to some lengths to bring their debts within the registration regime. In Manches v Inter Global Financial Ltd (2009) 10 GLR 283, the judgment originated in the English County Court, which is not a specified superior court and so falls outside the scope of the 1957 Law. It was transferred to the High Court for enforcement, bringing it within the 1957 Law. If the same problem arose today, a creditor might sensibly consider leaving the judgment in the County Court and bringing an ordinary action on the judgment debt in Guernsey, rather than transferring it to the High Court simply to bring it within the registration regime.

guernsey dimension

In JJW Limited v Aareal Bank AG [2021] GCA 021, a German bank relied on French judgments to found a statutory demand and winding-up application against a Guernsey company. The Court of Appeal held that prior recognition in Guernsey was unnecessary: it was sufficient for the Bank to establish that the debt was due.

In that respect, JJW anticipated the approach subsequently taken by the Supreme Court in Drelle. A foreign judgment may establish an obligation to pay without first passing through a separate recognition process. For insolvency purposes, Guernsey was already prepared to act on that basis. Yet a creditor seeking individual enforcement of a judgment within the reciprocal regime must first register it under the 1957 Law and then serve the required notices and wait before taking execution against the debtor’s assets.

The reciprocal procedure could be made genuinely faster. Registration might be handled administratively, with judicial intervention only where a debtor raises an admissible challenge. More modestly, the procedure could be simplified so that creditors can choose between registration and the customary law action. If the statutory route offers clear procedural advantages, creditors will choose it. If it does not, particularly now that ordinary civil litigation is less cumbersome than it was, it is difficult to see why its use should remain compulsory.