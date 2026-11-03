Tokenisation In Guernsey: How The GFSC’s 2026 Reforms Open The Next Phase Of Digital Finance

key takeaways

The use of DLT or tokenisation does not, of itself, bring a structure within Guernsey's VASP regime. In many cases, tokenised structures can operate within existing regulatory frameworks.

Where tokens are used solely to represent interests in a registered or authorised fund, the ordinary Guernsey funds regime will typically continue to apply without an additional VASP licensing requirement.

Guernsey's existing legal framework can accommodate tokenised funds and other tokenised structures without requiring a separate tokenisation regime or a parallel off-chain register.

Tokenisation in Guernsey is rapidly moving from concept to execution in 2026. Across global financial markets, the digitisation of assets through distributed ledger technology (DLT) and blockchain is already reshaping how capital is raised, assets are held and transferred, and how investors engage with markets.

While much of the early focus has been on crypto-native assets, attention is increasingly turning to tokenised funds, tokenised securities, private market assets and other real-world assets (RWAs).

Against this backdrop, Guernsey is entering an important phase in its digital finance evolution. Recent policy developments from the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC) signal a clear intent: not simply to accommodate tokenisation, but to enable it within a framework that preserves regulatory credibility, investor protection and legal certainty.

Guernsey's pragmatic approach to digital asset regulation

Guernsey’s approach to digital assets has been deliberately measured. Rather than creating a siloed or experimental regime separate from existing financial services regulation, the GFSC has consistently focused on substance over form. Tokenisation is viewed not as a separate asset class, but as a new method of issuing, recording and transferring interests in assets that are already familiar to regulators and market participants.

This philosophy underpins the GFSC’s Digital Finance Initiative, which provides the strategic framework for engagement with blockchain, tokenisation, digital custody and related technologies. The Initiative is not static; recent policy developments mark a shift away from earlier caution, particularly around retail access and the use of public blockchains, towards a more enabling stance (with appropriate safeguards). On retail access, that shift has now been given legislative effect through the Lending, Credit and Finance (Amendment) Rules, 2026, discussed below.

For the finance industry in Guernsey, this is a vital step. It reflects a regulator that is willing to adapt as new concepts and technologies mature, while remaining anchored to recognised international standards on governance, AML/CFT and investor protection.

When does Guernsey’s VASP regime apply to tokenisation?

An important threshold point is that tokenisation does not, of itself, bring a structure within Guernsey’s VASP regime. The VASP regime may apply where there is native or direct tokenisation of real-world assets, depending on the activities being undertaken, and firms considering such structures are encouraged to discuss the appropriate licensing requirements with the GFSC. By contrast, a token issued solely as a digital representation of an investor’s interest in a registered or authorised fund does not constitute a virtual asset under the LCF Law. The ordinary Guernsey funds regime will therefore apply without an additional VASP licensing requirement.

The Lending, Credit and Finance (Amendment) Rules, 2026: what changes for VASPs

Where the VASP regime does apply, the most concrete example of this evolution to date is the Lending, Credit and Finance (Amendment) Rules, 2026 (the Amendment Rules), made by the GFSC on 9 September 2026 and in force from 1 October 2026. The Amendment Rules amend Part 10 of the Lending, Credit and Finance Rules, 2023, which governs virtual asset service providers (VASPs) licensed under Part III of the Lending, Credit and Finance (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law, 2022.

Three changes stand out. First, and most significantly, the restriction limiting Part III VASP licensees to providing services only to institutional and wholesale counterparties has been removed, opening the door to potential retail participation for the first time. Second, the requirement for holders of licences under other regulatory laws to also hold a separate Part III VASP licence has been removed, reducing duplication for existing licensed businesses wishing to offer virtual asset services. Third, the annual environmental declaration regarding the consensus mechanisms of virtual assets has been removed, easing the ongoing compliance burden on licensees.

Importantly, the Amendment Rules ease access without diluting core safeguards. Licensees remain prohibited from dealing in virtual assets or services designed to obscure the parties to a transaction or the flow of assets and must confine themselves to the activities specified in their licence (absent prior written GFSC approval). They also remain subject to detailed customer asset safekeeping requirements, including segregation, restrictions on use of customer assets and conditions on lending them to third parties.

Tokenisation within Guernsey’s existing legal and regulatory framework

One of Guernsey’s key strengths is that tokenisation can largely be implemented within its established legal and regulatory framework. Tokenised interests in funds, securities or other financial instruments remain subject to the same core principles as their non-tokenised equivalents. In the case of tokenised funds, this will ordinarily mean that the established Guernsey funds regime continues to apply, rather than the structure becoming subject to the VASP regime merely because interests are represented or transferred using tokens. This avoids the legal uncertainty seen in some jurisdictions where tokenised assets fall between regulatory categories.

The framework supports a range of tokenisation use cases, including:

Tokenised fund interests, where distributed ledger technology is used to maintain registers, process transfers or facilitate settlement;

Tokenised securities or debt instruments, benefiting from programmable features such as automated compliance checks or corporate actions;

Tokenisation of private market and alternative assets, including structures designed to enhance liquidity or fractional ownership;

Digital custody and settlement solutions, integrated with traditional fiduciary and administration services.

Crucially, Guernsey law does not require a tokenised fund or other tokenised structure to maintain a parallel off-chain register simply because its register is maintained using DLT. Subject to the usual requirements applicable to the relevant fund, company or other vehicle, the DLT-based register may therefore operate as the relevant legal register rather than merely mirroring a separate traditional record. More broadly, Guernsey’s existing legal framework does not present any other legal impediment to the tokenisation of funds or non-fund assets. Tokenisation also does not require a departure from familiar governance models: directors, administrators, custodians and managers continue to play central roles, with technology acting as a support rather than a replacement for those roles.

Why Guernsey is well positioned for tokenisation

Several features of Guernsey's financial services framework make it well suited to tokenised structures.

Guernsey’s international standing as a well-regulated finance centre provides comfort to institutional investors who may be cautious about engaging with tokenised structures in less established jurisdictions. Tokenisation projects launched from Guernsey benefit from that credibility.

Depth of financial services expertise is equally important. Tokenisation often involves hybrid models, blending traditional fund, trust or corporate structures with new technology layers. Guernsey’s ecosystem of experienced legal advisers, administrators and fiduciaries is well placed to support these structures.

Finally, legal certainty and flexibility remain core advantages. Guernsey law has long been used to accommodate innovation in private wealth, funds and structured finance. The ability to accommodate tokenisation within that existing framework, rather than imposing a separate regulatory regime simply because DLT is used, helps minimise legal and regulatory friction for firms adopting the technology.

Beyond funds: tokenising real-world assets in Guernsey

While fund tokenisation has been a natural starting point, the opportunity for Guernsey is far broader. Growing adoption of tokenised real-world assets is driving increased interest in the use of blockchain technology to streamline issuance and transfers, enhance transparency and reduce friction across asset classes.

We expect to see natural convergence between tokenisation and areas where Guernsey already has recognised strengths: private equity, private credit, alternative assets and wealth structuring. Tokenisation may not replace existing models, but it can materially enhance them, particularly where efficiency, programmability and improved investor access are priorities.

Looking ahead: the future of tokenisation in Guernsey

Tokenisation represents a structural shift in how assets are issued, held and transferred. The recent GFSC reforms provide greater clarity for firms considering tokenised structures and reinforce Guernsey's technology-neutral approach to innovation.

For fund sponsors, issuers and service providers exploring tokenisation, the ability to operate within an established legal and regulatory framework may prove to be one of Guernsey's most compelling advantages as adoption continues to grow across financial markets.