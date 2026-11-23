KEY TAKEAWAYS

The proposed PCLP would combine the flexibility of a Guernsey limited partnership with statutory segregation of assets and liabilities between inpidual cells.

A single PCLP could accommodate multiple strategies, vintages, co-investments or assets, potentially reducing the need for multiple standalone vehicles.

Its potential applications extend beyond regulated funds to areas including real estate and infrastructure, private wealth, joint ventures and corporate holding structures.

Guernsey has long punched above its weight in the global funds market, largely because of its willingness to innovate. The island introduced the protected cell company in 1997, a structure since copied around the world. Nearly three decades on, Guernsey is poised to apply that proven concept to the vehicle of choice for private equity, venture capital, real estate and infrastructure funds: the limited partnership.

The draft Limited Partnerships (Protected Cells) (Guernsey) (Amendment) Law, 2026, currently before the States of Deliberation, would introduce the Guernsey protected cell limited partnership, or PCLP. If approved, it would combine the flexibility and familiarity of the limited partnership with statutory segregation of assets and liabilities between cells. Having reviewed the draft in detail, we believe it offers real benefits for fund managers, investors and service providers alike, with potential applications extending beyond the regulated funds sector.

How the Guernsey PCLP works

The draft Law would amend the Limited Partnerships (Guernsey) Law, 1995 so that a limited partnership could be either a conventional "non-cellular" limited partnership or a PCLP. It would do so through targeted amendments to the 1995 Law and a new Schedule 1 closely modelled on the protected cell company provisions of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008.

The concept is simple. A PCLP would remain a single limited partnership, with separate legal personality if it had elected for it, but could create any number of cells, each with its own ring-fenced assets and liabilities. Creating a cell would not create a separate partnership. Everything outside the cells would form the "core".

The key innovation is statutory ring-fencing within a limited partnership. Assets attributable to a cell would be segregated from those of other cells and the core, subject to the applicable statutory exceptions and any permitted recourse arrangements. The draft also provides for an implied contractual restriction on pursuing protected assets, backed by a statutory duty to disgorge any benefit obtained in breach of that restriction. For a PCLP that is an authorised or registered collective investment scheme, "creditors" expressly includes investors. The treatment of pre-conversion liabilities and recognition and enforcement outside Guernsey would need to be considered separately.

The draft Law would also re-engineer the general partner's traditional unlimited liability. A general partner would be admitted in respect of the core and/or particular cells, and its unlimited liability would extend only to debts of those cells, unless it managed the business of a cell to which it was not admitted. Limited partners would likewise be exposed only to the cell or core in respect of which they were admitted.

Access would be restricted to eligible regulated vehicles or those with a regulated touchpoint, including partnerships administered by a holder of a relevant licence with a place of business in Guernsey. Eligibility would depend on the precise statutory conditions and licence category; appointing a Guernsey-licensed administrator would not, by itself, establish eligibility. Registration and conversion would both require the written consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC).

Why the PCLP matters for Guernsey funds

The limited partnership is the workhorse of private capital. Managers seeking statutory segregation between investment pools have typically used multiple standalone partnerships, with the associated cost and administration, or a cellular company rather than a partnership as the investment vehicle. The PCLP would combine partnership form and statutory cellular segregation within the limited partnership itself.

For managers and investors, the practical advantages could include:

Platform and umbrella fund efficiency. A single PCLP, registered once, could house multiple strategies, vintages or co-investment pools. The proposed cell-creation process would permit new cells to be established with general partner approval (or as the partnership agreement provides) by filing a notice with the Registrar, without registering a new partnership. Separate regulatory approvals, notifications or amendments to fund documentation might nevertheless be required, depending on the vehicle and proposed activity.

A single PCLP, registered once, could house multiple strategies, vintages or co-investment pools. The proposed cell-creation process would permit new cells to be established with general partner approval (or as the partnership agreement provides) by filing a notice with the Registrar, without registering a new partnership. Separate regulatory approvals, notifications or amendments to fund documentation might nevertheless be required, depending on the vehicle and proposed activity. Tailored governance per cell. General partners would be admitted in respect of particular cells, allowing management responsibility and liability to be aligned with each strategy. This should not be read as requiring a different general partner entity for every cell but provides the option to do so.

General partners would be admitted in respect of particular cells, allowing management responsibility and liability to be aligned with each strategy. This should not be read as requiring a different general partner entity for every cell but provides the option to do so. Investor confidentiality and reporting. A PCLP would be able to prepare separate accounts for each cell and the core, and the partnership agreement could limit a cell investor's access to the records, accounts and auditor's report of its own cell. This could offer a commercial advantage where different investor groups sit side by side.

A PCLP would be able to prepare separate accounts for each cell and the core, and the partnership agreement could limit a cell investor's access to the records, accounts and auditor's report of its own cell. This could offer a commercial advantage where different investor groups sit side by side. Contained distress . If a cell became insolvent, the Royal Court could place that cell alone into receivership, allowing the other cells and the core to continue trading. The draft also provides that criminal penalties arising from one cell's acts may be met only from that cell's assets.

. If a cell became insolvent, the Royal Court could place that cell alone into receivership, allowing the other cells and the core to continue trading. The draft also provides that criminal penalties arising from one cell's acts may be met only from that cell's assets. Migration and redomiciliation. The proposed amendments to the Migration Regulations would accommodate PCLPs, positioning Guernsey to attract partnerships redomiciling from elsewhere.

Potential applications beyond regulated funds

Although the PCLP is likely to be seen primarily as a funds innovation, its potential reach is wider. The proposed access criteria are not limited to authorised or registered collective investment schemes. A vehicle that is not itself an authorised or registered collective investment scheme could nevertheless be eligible through the administered-partnership gateway, subject to the precise statutory conditions, the relevant administrator's licence category and GFSC consent.

Potential applications include:

Real estate and infrastructure holding. Inpidual properties or projects could be allocated to separate cells, with statutory segregation intended to prevent liabilities attributable to one cell from being satisfied from the protected assets of another, subject to applicable exceptions and any permitted recourse arrangements. This could reduce the need for a separate partnership for every asset, although recognition and enforcement outside Guernsey would require consideration.

Inpidual properties or projects could be allocated to separate cells, with statutory segregation intended to prevent liabilities attributable to one cell from being satisfied from the protected assets of another, subject to applicable exceptions and any permitted recourse arrangements. This could reduce the need for a separate partnership for every asset, although recognition and enforcement outside Guernsey would require consideration. Family office and private wealth structures. Different branches of a family, generations or asset classes could sit in separate cells, with records and accounts access limited to each cell's own partners where permitted by the statutory framework and partnership agreement, supporting confidentiality between participants.

Different branches of a family, generations or asset classes could sit in separate cells, with records and accounts access limited to each cell's own partners where permitted by the statutory framework and partnership agreement, supporting confidentiality between participants. Joint ventures and club deals. Co-investors in different opportunities could be admitted only to the cells in which they participate, with general partners admitted in respect of the relevant cells to align control and liability with each venture, without necessarily requiring a separate general partner entity for every cell.

Co-investors in different opportunities could be admitted only to the cells in which they participate, with general partners admitted in respect of the relevant cells to align control and liability with each venture, without necessarily requiring a separate general partner entity for every cell. Corporate and acquisition holding vehicles. Corporate groups and sponsors could hold portfolio companies or acquisition targets in discrete cells and, subject to the applicable requirements, use the conversion regime to add cells to an existing Guernsey limited partnership as new assets are acquired.

It will be interesting to see how adoption of the PCLP outside regulated collective investment schemes develops: counterparties, particularly lenders, would need to become comfortable with cellular recourse and might seek permitted recourse agreements or core-level support.

How the GFSC approaches consent for non-fund vehicles will also be an important practical question, but for asset-holding structures that might otherwise require multiple SPVs, the PCLP may offer an attractive and potentially more streamlined alternative.

Next steps for the Guernsey PCLP

The draft Law still requires approval of the States and Royal Sanction and is not yet in force. Its commencement arrangements and practical points, including the GFSC's consent process and fees, should be confirmed before implementation.

Nevertheless, the direction of travel is clear and welcome. By applying the protected cell concept Guernsey pioneered to the limited partnership structure on which private capital relies, the island has the opportunity to add a genuinely distinctive tool to its private capital and broader structure offering. For managers seeking flexibility without multiplying standalone vehicles, the PCLP could prove a compelling addition to the Guernsey structuring toolkit.