Greenland Takes The Next Step Towards Screening Foreign Investments

Are you making investments in Greenland? A reintroduced bill may require for you to obtain prior authorisation for investments in particularly sensitive sectors – also applicable to investors from EU and NATO Member States. This may affect the timetable of the transaction and the conditions for its completion.

On 13 October 2026, the Government of Greenland, Naalakkersuisut, reintroduced a bill on the screening of certain foreign investments. If you are planning to invest in a sensitive sector in Greenland, the bill may imply that you will need to obtain authorisation before completing the transaction.

The bill is introduced in the wake of the agreement on, among other things, foreign investments in Greenland, which was concluded by Greenland, Denmark and the United States on 22 September 2026 (the "Greenland Agreement"). A key element of the Greenland Agreement is to protect particularly sensitive sectors from investments potentially threatening national security or public order. The bill largely retains the provisions of the original 2025 bill and, if passed, the act will set out when investments require authorisation and when the authorities may investigate unauthorised investments made after the act comes into force.

The bill has not yet been passed and may be amended during the legislative process. We therefore suggest that you monitor developments before you apply the proposed requirements to a transaction timetable. It also remains uncertain as to how the final arrangement will interact with the Greenland Agreement.

Screening may apply to foreign investors in general

As described in our previous news article, Article X of the Greenland Agreement is aimed at investors from countries outside the EU, NATO and NATO’s partner countries. Subject to certain conditions, the Agreement restricts their access to control, exert significant influence and receive non-public information within particularly sensitive sectors and activities.

The bill, on the other hand, proposes a screening mechanism for foreign investors in general. The bill, for example, proposes that investments in eight particularly sensitive sectors and activities are subject to prior authorisation. These sectors and activities include, among other things, defence, critical infrastructure, raw materials, critical technology and government-owned enterprises.

An investment may therefore be subject to the proposed screening mechanism even though the investor comes from an EU or NATO Member State or a NATO partner country. This may be the case, for example, where the investor is a Danish company.