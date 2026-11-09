ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026
Greenland Takes The Next Step Towards Screening Foreign Investments
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The Government of Greenland has reintroduced legislation requiring foreign investors to obtain authorization before completing transactions in sensitive sectors. This screening mechanism, stemming from a trilateral agreement between Greenland, Denmark, and the United States, applies broadly to foreign investors regardless of their country of origin, potentially affecting even EU and NATO member state entities seeking to invest in critical infrastructure, defense, raw materials, and other designated sectors.
Are you making investments in Greenland? A reintroduced bill may require for you to obtain prior authorisation for investments in particularly sensitive sectors – also applicable to investors from EU and NATO Member States. This may affect the timetable of the transaction and the conditions for its completion.
On 13 October 2026, the Government of Greenland, Naalakkersuisut, reintroduced a bill on the screening of certain foreign investments. If you are planning to invest in a sensitive sector in Greenland, the bill may imply that you will need to obtain authorisation before completing the transaction.
The bill is introduced in the wake of the agreement on, among other things, foreign investments in Greenland, which was concluded by Greenland, Denmark and the United States on 22 September 2026 (the "Greenland Agreement"). A key element of the Greenland Agreement is to protect particularly sensitive sectors from investments potentially threatening national security or public order. The bill largely retains the provisions of the original 2025 bill and, if passed, the act will set out when investments require authorisation and when the authorities may investigate unauthorised investments made after the act comes into force.
The bill has not yet been passed and may be amended during the legislative process. We therefore suggest that you monitor developments before you apply the proposed requirements to a transaction timetable. It also remains uncertain as to how the final arrangement will interact with the Greenland Agreement.
Screening may apply to foreign investors in general
As described in our previous news article, Article X of the Greenland Agreement is aimed at investors from countries outside the EU, NATO and NATO’s partner countries. Subject to certain conditions, the Agreement restricts their access to control, exert significant influence and receive non-public information within particularly sensitive sectors and activities.
The bill, on the other hand, proposes a screening mechanism for foreign investors in general. The bill, for example, proposes that investments in eight particularly sensitive sectors and activities are subject to prior authorisation. These sectors and activities include, among other things, defence, critical infrastructure, raw materials, critical technology and government-owned enterprises.
An investment may therefore be subject to the proposed screening mechanism even though the investor comes from an EU or NATO Member State or a NATO partner country. This may be the case, for example, where the investor is a Danish company.
Shareholdings and controlling interest may trigger screening
If, as a foreign investor, you acquire, directly or indirectly, at least 25% of the shares or voting rights in a Greenlandic entity, the investment may be subject to the requirement of prior authorisation. This may also apply if you acquire a controlling interest without acquiring a corresponding shareholding. You should therefore consider shareholdings, voting rights and other control rights when assessing whether an investment is subject to authorisation.
Under the bill, Naalakkersuisut will also be entitled to investigate certain investments the authorisation of which has not been applied for in a period of up to five years after their completion. You should therefore check, already from the planning stage, whether your transaction may be covered.
Issues to clarify before investing
If you are already making investments in Greenland or plan to make such investments, you should check whether the scope of the investment falls within a particularly sensitive sector, and whether changes in shareholdings or control rights may trigger an authorisation requirement. If the investment forms part of a cross-border transaction, you should also clarify whether any notification requirements apply in other countries. Please also monitor the legislative process closely as the rules may still be subject to change.
If the transaction may be subject to authorisation, you should incorporate the regulatory process into the timetable and consider whether authorisation should be a condition for completion.
When will the rules come into force?
The bill is due to be enacted on 1 July 2027. According to the wording of the bill, the rules do not apply to investments completed prior to its effective date. According to the published timetable, the bill is due to be read the first time on 10 November 2026, whereas the second and third readings are expected to take place in the spring of 2027.
If you are considering making investments in Greenland, we will be glad to assist you in assessing whether the investment may become subject to the proposed screening rules and, if so, which authorisations may be required. We are also willing to assist you in reviewing ownership and control structures as well as clarifying any notification requirements in other countries and to advise you on how to incorporate regulatory processes into the transaction timetable and conditions for completion. We are monitoring the legislative process closely and will help you adapt your planning as the rules become clear.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.