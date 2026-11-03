September 2026 Monthly Tax Briefing

D. Decision A.1192/2026 – Inclusion in the Provisions of Article 5B of Law 4172/2013 on Pensioners Relocating Permanently to Greece

Individuals transferring their tax residence to Greece up to 2 July of any given year may elect inclusion either for the year of arrival or for the subsequent year.

Conversely, individuals transferring their residence after 2 July may only apply for inclusion with effect from the tax year following their arrival.

Individuals who have already transferred their tax residence to Greece and wish to be subject to the alternative tax regime applicable to foreign-source pension income pursuant to Article 5B, must submit an application no later than 31 October of the year of arrival or of the subsequent tax year.

Individuals may submit the supporting documentation required to complete their application up to 30 November of the tax year in which the application for inclusion in the regime was filed.

The tax is payable annually by the last working day of December, and upon its full payment, all tax obligations relating to foreign‑source income are exhausted.

This Decision shall take effect upon publication in the Government Gazette1 and also covers:

pending applications filed with the tax administration both before 25 June 2026 and during the period from 25 June 2026 until 24 September 2026; and tax assessment acts issued in respect of 2025 tax year.

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