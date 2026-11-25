The trademark registration process involves at least the following stages:

1. Selection of Nice Classes (Nice Classification) – Trademark Classification

Every application for trademark registration, whether concerning a brand name, logo, company name, or trade name, must necessarily be associated with specific classes under the Nice Classification, the international system for classifying goods and services.

There are 45 classes in total. Each class has a heading providing a general indication of the goods or services it covers. Classes 1 to 34 concern goods (e.g., CLASS 25: Clothing, footwear, headwear), while Classes 35 to 45 concern services (e.g., CLASS 42: Scientific and technological services and research and design relating thereto; industrial analysis and research services; design and development of computer hardware and software).

The selection of classes is a critical legal issue, affecting both the successful registration of a trademark in Greece, the European Union, or other jurisdictions, and its future commercial exploitation.

Although filing a trademark application in Greece is among the least expensive procedures of its kind in the EU, this does not mean that class selection should be approached without due care.

For example, indiscriminately selecting numerous classes simply because the official fees are relatively low (€20 per additional class for a Greek national trademark) is not an appropriate strategy. An unsuitable selection of classes may result in additional expenses at a later stage.

More specifically, an excessively broad specification may entail not only unnecessary costs, such as official filing fees, but also an increased risk of challenges by third parties, particularly oppositions or applications for invalidity based on relative grounds for refusal.

Such challenges may initiate proceedings that inevitably generate costs for the business, ranging from negotiations aimed at reaching an amicable settlement to litigation before national courts or proceedings before the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

Conversely, an excessively narrow trademark specification may leave essential business activities unprotected, resulting in a registration that does not provide meaningful legal protection.

Therefore, both the selection of classes and the identification of the specific goods and services within those classes must be undertaken carefully. The scope of protection should be neither unnecessarily broad nor narrower than the actual or reasonably anticipated commercial interests of the business.

However, selecting one or more of the 45 classes does not complete the process.

Each class contains an extensive list of goods or services from which the applicant must select the relevant terms. For example, within Class 25, an applicant may select ties, waistcoats, shoes, gloves, and other items.

Nevertheless, it is often necessary to draft specific descriptions of goods or services manually, particularly where a specialised professional determines that the existing standard terms are insufficient and that a more precise description tailored to the applicant’s circumstances is required.

Indeed, the EUIPO Guidelines (2025 edition) acknowledge that, despite repeated revisions, the classification system sometimes struggles to keep pace with rapid developments in the marketplace. Furthermore, the wording of class headings may occasionally lack clarity and precision.

In simple terms, the goods or services for which an applicant seeks protection do not always correspond exactly to the standard indications contained in the Nice Classification.

The appropriate selection of classes, followed by the accurate identification and formulation of the relevant goods and services, constitutes a fundamental stage of trademark registration and directly determines the scope of protection afforded to the brand.

This applies both to traditional offline commercial activities and to the online environment, including domain names, e-commerce operations, and official social media accounts.

The importance of this stage is reflected in the existence of specific rules governing the identification and wording of goods and services, relevant case law, EUIPO Guidelines, and Common Practices.

These legal instruments and interpretative principles contribute to ensuring a legally sound registration and the long-term protection of the trademark.

Unfortunately, in practice, this stage is frequently underestimated and does not receive the attention it deserves.

As a result, problems may arise at a later stage, when they are difficult or even impossible to remedy, potentially causing substantial damage to businesses that had previously assumed their trademark rights were secure.

Ultimately, this stage is directly connected not only with the successful filing and registration of a trademark but also with the prevention of future legal complications, including invalidity proceedings, restrictions on protection, or difficulties enforcing trademark rights.

It may also indirectly affect matters such as trademark assignments and the claiming of priority rights.

For these reasons, the assistance of a lawyer specialising in trademark law is essential to ensure that trademark registration provides effective legal protection rather than merely resulting in the formal completion of a registration procedure.

2. Examination of Absolute Grounds for Refusal

Before filing a trademark application, it is essential to conduct a thorough examination of the absolute grounds for refusal by a lawyer specialising in trademark law.

The relevant provisions are Article 4 of Greek Law 4679/2020, concerning national trademarks, and Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1001, concerning European Union trademarks.

This preliminary examination is necessary because, during the trademark registration procedure, an examiner at the competent intellectual property office will assess whether any absolute grounds for refusal apply.

For example, in the case of a Greek national trademark, the examination is carried out by the Hellenic Industrial Property Organisation (OBI), while applications for European Union trademarks are examined by the EUIPO.

European Union trademarks were previously referred to as Community trademarks. However, this terminology has been replaced by the term “European Union trademark” (EUTM).

If even one absolute ground for refusal applies, the trademark application will be rejected, regardless of whether the proposed trademark conflicts with any earlier trademark or other third-party rights.

In other words, rejection may occur even where there is no likelihood of confusion with an earlier trademark.

The absolute grounds for refusal are set out in Article 4 of Greek Law 4679/2020.

The legal concepts referred to in that provision include, among others, whether a trademark is descriptive, whether it possesses distinctive character, whether it is contrary to accepted principles of morality or public policy, and whether it has acquired distinctiveness through use.

The interpretation of these concepts is primarily shaped by the case law of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), as well as the decisions and practice of the EUIPO.

Greek courts also follow the principles established by EU case law.

Trademark law is a continuously evolving field, with legal interpretations and judicial approaches developing over time.

Consequently, the assessment of each individual case by a genuinely specialised trademark lawyer is essential before filing any trademark application.

In many areas of trademark law, interpretations or practices that were accepted in the past may no longer reflect the current legal position.

Continuous professional development, familiarity with recent case law, and a sustained focus on trademark law are therefore indispensable to achieving a successful outcome and minimising the risk of future legal complications.

3. Trademark Availability Search

As explained above, when examining absolute grounds for refusal, the examiner does not investigate whether the proposed trademark conflicts with earlier rights belonging to third parties.

Such conflicts fall within a different category of grounds for refusal, namely the relative grounds for refusal.

These are governed by Article 5 of Greek Law 4679/2020 for national trademarks and Article 8 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1001 for European Union trademarks.

Accordingly, before filing a trademark application, it is necessary to conduct a comprehensive trademark availability search across multiple databases.

These may include trademark registers, company name registers, trade name databases, and other relevant sources.

The registers that must be examined depend on the geographical scope of protection sought.

For example, the relevant search strategy will differ depending on whether the applicant intends to register a Greek, UK, US, or Chinese national trademark, or a European Union trademark.

In the case of an EU trademark application, earlier national trademarks registered in EU Member States, such as Poland, Germany, or the Netherlands, must also be taken into account.

This is because earlier rights existing in any EU Member State may constitute an obstacle to the registration or continued validity of a European Union trademark.

Where potential conflicts are identified, appropriate modifications to the proposed trademark may be recommended to improve the applicant’s legal position.

At this stage, we examine, among other matters, whether identical or similar trademarks exist that could create a conflict.

Such conflicts may result in the rejection of the application or, even more seriously, in the invalidation of the trademark at a later stage, despite its initial successful registration.

The importance of engaging a specialised trademark lawyer applies equally to the assessment of relative grounds for refusal.

Questions such as whether two trademarks are sufficiently similar, the degree of similarity required to establish a likelihood of confusion, and whether the relevant goods or services are identical or similar are legal matters governed by specific principles established in European case law.

It would be both incorrect and potentially dangerous to rely solely on personal impressions or the opinions of professionals who do not possess genuine expertise in trademark law.

The complexity of these issues is reflected in the extensive academic literature and legal research published internationally over several decades.

In many cases where a likelihood of confusion exists, a non-specialist might incorrectly conclude that there is no legal risk.

This is because trademark assessments are not based on subjective impressions but on specific legal criteria and principles developed through EU case law.

In Greek legal scholarship, Giannis Psarakis has authored the monograph “Likelihood of Confusion in Trademark Law” (Ο κίνδυνος σύγχυσης στο δίκαιο του σήματος), published in 2021 by Nomiki Bibliothiki.

The work provides an extensive analysis of the relevant legal principles and has been cited in Greek legal articles and academic studies.

4. Specialised Legal Advice Tailored to the Specific Needs of Each Case

In practice, it is relatively uncommon for a comprehensive and specialised preliminary examination of a proposed trademark to reveal no potential risks or legal issues requiring attention before filing.

This applies whether the proposed trademark is a word mark, a figurative mark containing verbal elements, a purely figurative mark, or another type of trademark.

This is understandable when considering the enormous number of trademarks already in existence.

For example, the TMview database, which is connected to most national trademark registers, currently contains more than 140 million trademark records.

It should also be emphasised that a trademark may be refused, challenged, or invalidated not only because of earlier registered trademarks but also on the basis of other rights.

Such rights may include, for example, an earlier unregistered sign that has already been used in the marketplace but does not appear in the official trademark register.

From a practical perspective, one way of assessing the quality of the work carried out by a professional entrusted with a trademark application is to consider whether that professional simply agrees to file the proposed trademark exactly as submitted, without identifying any issues or recommending any changes.

A trademark lawyer’s responsibility is to identify potential risks before they materialise and, where possible, eliminate or minimise them.

The objective is not merely to secure the registration of the trademark but also to prevent future disputes, unnecessary expenditure, restrictions on use, or potential liability for damages.

Even where a proposed brand name or logo has been developed by a professional copywriter, branding consultant, or marketing agency, any legal assessment conducted by such professionals is generally insufficient.

This is entirely understandable, as their professional expertise lies in different fields.

Our experience in handling trademark matters confirms that branding and marketing professionals do not ordinarily possess the specialised legal knowledge required to identify and assess trademark-related risks.

For this reason, following a detailed legal examination, we identify areas of potential risk and recommend appropriate modifications.

Where necessary, these recommendations are implemented in cooperation with the applicant’s graphic designer so that the required changes can be incorporated into the trademark.

The aim is to achieve the best possible result for the business, both commercially and legally.

Naturally, these modifications are not proposed arbitrarily.

They are based on careful legal analysis, taking into account the latest EUIPO Guidelines and the principles established by the case law of the European Union courts.

Trademark law is fundamentally governed by EU law.

In particular, Greek Law 4679/2020 transposes Directive (EU) 2015/2436 into the Greek legal system.

Consequently, meaningful expertise in trademark law cannot be limited to an understanding of Greek legislation and domestic practice.

Both the Hellenic Industrial Property Organisation and the Greek courts must comply with the relevant principles established by the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Our experience has also shown that the modifications recommended during the legal assessment frequently improve the aesthetic appearance of the trademark.

Indeed, businesses often tell us at the end of the process that they prefer the revised version of their trademark to the original design.

The principal reason is that every recommendation is made carefully, drawing on our experience with hundreds of trademarks and their operation in the actual marketplace.

Commercial considerations, brand communication, and legal requirements are assessed together.

Close cooperation with graphic designers and other professionals engaged by the business allows each participant to contribute their respective expertise, ultimately producing an excellent result.

5. Filing a Trademark Application and Payment of Official Fees

The trademark registration process begins with the filing of an application before the competent intellectual property office, following the appropriate preliminary preparation described above.

The competent authority depends on the geographical scope of protection sought.

For example, applications for Greek national trademarks are filed with the Hellenic Industrial Property Organisation (OBI).

Applications for European Union trademarks are filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

For protection in other jurisdictions, applications may be filed through the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), where applicable, or directly with the relevant national intellectual property offices.

Trademark applications are generally filed electronically.

Although paper applications may still be permitted under the applicable legislation, electronic filing has become the almost universal practice.

Electronic applications are more economical, faster, and provide the same legal advantages.

Once a trademark application is filed, whether electronically or on paper, a filing date is established, giving rise to the relevant priority associated with that filing date.

Priority is particularly important in practice.

Where a third party acquires an earlier right, even by a single day, that earlier right may prevail in the event of a conflict.

For this reason, promptly filing a trademark application can be essential to protecting a brand name, logo, or business name.

Businesses should therefore avoid unnecessarily postponing trademark registration.

However, although applicants understandably wish to proceed as quickly as possible, sufficient time must be allowed for the necessary preliminary legal examination.

A thorough trademark search and legal assessment may require a considerable amount of time.

In our view, filing a trademark application on the same day, or even the following day, does not allow sufficient time for a genuinely comprehensive examination.

It is doubtful whether an adequate and reliable assessment can be completed within such a limited period.

A hastily prepared application may initially appear successful, with no problems becoming apparent during the first few months.

However, any deficiencies in the initial legal assessment may emerge later, potentially creating serious difficulties.

Businesses that have experienced problems following inadequately prepared trademark applications often state that they would have preferred to receive better legal advice at the outset.

In particular, they would have preferred to discover potential obstacles before investing significant resources in developing and promoting the brand.

Discovering such problems at a later stage may force a business to abandon its trademark, potentially pay damages, and invest in creating an entirely new brand identity.

Proper trademark registration therefore requires a comprehensive and genuine preliminary legal examination covering both absolute and relative grounds for refusal.

Businesses should not opt for a rushed or inadequately prepared filing simply to accelerate the registration process.

Although it is important to secure the trademark rights associated with a business’s goods or services without unnecessary delay, speed should never come at the expense of proper legal due diligence.

A carefully planned and professionally executed application is always in the business’s best interests.

As explained above, a serious legal examination cannot realistically be completed within one or two days.

Filing without adequate checks may result in the initial refusal of the application, opposition proceedings, subsequent invalidation of the trademark, or legal claims seeking damages, product recalls, or destruction of infringing goods.

This is one of the main reasons why seemingly inexpensive trademark registration services may ultimately prove substantially more expensive.

Trademark Registration Costs in Greece and the EU – Official Fees

Trademark registration in Greece takes place before the Hellenic Industrial Property Organisation (OBI) and requires payment of the relevant official fees.

In contrast, when filing an application with the EUIPO, the official fees may also be paid after the application has been submitted, subject to the applicable payment requirements.

The amount of the official fees depends on the trademark register in which protection is sought.

A small additional charge may also apply where the applicant chooses to file a paper application rather than an electronic one.

As already noted, however, electronic filing is now the almost universal practice.

Cost of Registering a Greek National Trademark – OBI

For a Greek national trademark, the basic official filing fee is €100 for an electronic application or €120 for a paper application.

This fee covers one class of goods or services.

Each additional class incurs an extra fee of €20.

Accordingly, trademark registration in Greece is particularly affordable.

Indeed, official studies have identified Greece as one of the least expensive EU Member States in terms of national trademark filing fees.

However, low official fees should not create a false sense of security.

Even where the initial filing costs are limited, mistakes in the application may ultimately result in significantly higher expenses arising from oppositions, objections, administrative disputes, or unnecessary legal proceedings.

Cost of Registering a European Union Trademark – EUIPO

For a European Union trademark filed with the EUIPO, the basic official fee is €850 for the first class of goods or services when the application is filed electronically.

For paper applications, the basic fee is €1,000.

The second class incurs an additional fee of €50, while each class from the third onwards incurs an additional fee of €150.

Although a European Union trademark application involves higher official fees, it provides broader territorial protection.

Depending on the nature of the business, its online presence, its commercial objectives, and its plans to expand into additional markets, an EU trademark may represent a strategically preferable option.

On the other hand, in many cases, applying for a European Union trademark may be the wrong strategic choice.

A national trademark application may be more appropriate.

An EU trademark involves substantially higher official fees, not only at the filing stage but also in connection with renewals and assignments.

Furthermore, EU trademark applications generally involve a broader range of potential risks relating to both absolute and relative grounds for refusal.

These risks may lead to serious legal complications at a later stage, including ongoing disputes and legal obstacles, even after the trademark has been used for many years and substantial investments have been made in developing the brand.

At that point, abandoning the trademark may be particularly difficult.

It is therefore essential to identify and address potential risks from the outset, rather than allowing them to affect the business throughout its commercial activities.

The appropriate strategy ultimately depends on the circumstances of each individual case.

Advice should be obtained from a lawyer specialising in trademark law who can properly assess the business’s needs, future objectives, branding strategy, and the advantages and disadvantages of each available option.

A specialised trademark lawyer can help ensure that the registration provides meaningful and effective protection rather than merely resulting in a formal registration that offers little real legal security.

SME Fund and Reimbursement of Official Trademark Fees

In many cases, a business may be eligible for financial support through the SME Fund.

Following the submission and approval of the relevant application, reimbursement of up to 75% of the official trademark fees may be available, subject to a maximum amount of €700.

This possibility is important because it may directly influence the strategy adopted for trademark registration, whether the application concerns a Greek national trademark or a European Union trademark.

Eligibility for SME Fund support is not determined by the particular type of trademark or the specific subject matter for which protection is sought.

Accordingly, financial support may be available whether the applicant wishes to register a word, logo, image, company name, product or service name, domain name, trade name, or even the shape or appearance of a product.

6. Examination of the Trademark Application

Once all the necessary steps have been completed by the applicant, the trademark application proceeds to examination by the competent intellectual property office.

For example, where an application for a Greek national trademark has been filed, it will be examined by an examiner at the Hellenic Industrial Property Organisation (OBI).

However, the examiner assesses only the absolute grounds for refusal.

The examiner does not undertake a comprehensive assessment of all possible legal risks associated with the trademark.

In particular, the examiner does not investigate potential conflicts with earlier identical or similar trademarks.

This is another reason why the acceptance of a trademark application should not lead applicants to assume that their rights are fully secure.

Only an appropriate and specialised preliminary legal assessment can effectively safeguard their interests.

Where the examiner identifies a potential absolute ground for refusal, the applicant will be notified electronically and the examiner will raise objections to the application.

In such circumstances, the applicant may submit written observations setting out the reasons why the examiner’s objections should be withdrawn and the application accepted.

If the applicant fails to submit observations, or if the observations are rejected, the trademark application will be refused.

The refusal decision will then be published.

The official filing fees and other expenses, including legal costs associated with filing through a lawyer, are not refunded.

It is worth reiterating that the examiner assesses only the absolute grounds for refusal.

For example, the examiner does not determine whether the proposed trademark is similar to an earlier trademark or whether its use could give rise to a likelihood of confusion or infringe the reputation of an earlier trademark.

These matters fall within the relative grounds for refusal.

Consequently, even where the proposed trademark conflicts with an earlier right, the examiner may still accept the application because such conflicts do not fall within the scope of the examination.

Businesses often mistakenly assume that, because their trademark application has been accepted, their trademark cannot infringe the rights of another party and that no legal action can be brought against them.

This assumption is incorrect.

The proprietor of an earlier right may subsequently decide to challenge the trademark.

Such action may be taken shortly after publication of the examiner’s decision, potentially even the following day, or several years later.

Depending on the circumstances, the earlier rights holder may seek invalidation of the trademark, recall of products, and compensation for damages.

It should also be emphasised that the examiner’s assessment of the absolute grounds for refusal is not necessarily final.

An examiner may make an incorrect assessment.

Accordingly, even after a trademark application has been accepted and a registration certificate has been issued by the OBI or EUIPO, a third party may subsequently challenge the validity of the trademark.

For example, a competitor wishing to use an identical or similar sign may seek a declaration of invalidity on the grounds that the registered trademark should originally have been refused because it was descriptive.

In other words, the third party may argue that the examiner made an error in accepting the application.

If the challenge succeeds, the trademark may ultimately be declared invalid and removed from the register.

Such cases are by no means uncommon and are regularly considered by the competent authorities and courts.

For these reasons, the quality of the legal services provided by the professional entrusted with trademark registration cannot be assessed merely by whether the application is accepted.

Nor can it be determined solely by the issuance of a registration certificate.

Rather, the true quality of trademark protection becomes apparent over the years.

It is reflected in the trademark’s ability to operate without legal disputes, whether judicial or extrajudicial, and in the effective enforcement of the rights it confers against competitors who adopt identical or similar signs, whether intentionally or unintentionally.

Even in the most favourable circumstances, trademark disputes may involve substantial legal expenses, loss of time, and commercial uncertainty.

In more serious cases, they may result in the invalidation of the trademark, prohibition of its use, or liability for damages.

Ultimately, when a business needs to rely on its trademark rights, the trademark should constitute a strong and effective legal instrument capable of providing precise and meaningful protection, rather than merely being a “paper sword” with little practical value.

7. Publication and Opposition Period

Where the examiner determines that no absolute grounds for refusal apply, the trademark application is published.

Following publication, third parties are given the opportunity to file an opposition within a prescribed period.

For both Greek national trademarks before the OBI and European Union trademarks before the EUIPO, the opposition period is three months.

Third parties may base their opposition on the applicable grounds for refusal.

Depending on the relevant procedure, these may include absolute grounds for refusal, where it is argued that the examiner should not have accepted the application, or relative grounds for refusal, which were not examined by the examiner in the first place.

We have already addressed these issues to some extent above.

Oppositions are examined by the competent body within each intellectual property office.

In Greece, opposition proceedings are handled by the Administrative Trademarks Committee (DES), while at the EUIPO they are examined by the Opposition Division.

At Psarakis Trademarks, a significant proportion of the matters we handle concern opposition proceedings, both before the OBI and the EUIPO.

We have successfully handled such proceedings, including particularly complex and demanding cases.

8. Trademark Registration – Ten Years of Protection with the Possibility of Renewal

If no opposition is filed within the prescribed three-month period, or if any opposition filed is unsuccessful, the trademark proceeds to official registration and a registration certificate is issued.

Trademark protection lasts for ten years and may be renewed for successive ten-year periods.

Consequently, trademark rights may, in principle, be maintained indefinitely, provided the applicable renewal requirements are satisfied.

This constitutes an important advantage of trademark protection compared with certain other intellectual property rights (IPRs), such as industrial designs and patents, which are subject to limited periods of protection.

Trademark renewal is carried out by submitting an application during the final six months of the ten-year protection period.

The renewal application may be filed electronically.

If the trademark is not renewed, its protection ceases in accordance with the applicable legal provisions.

However, renewal may also be requested during a grace period of six months following the expiry of the ten-year term.

In that case, the renewal fee is increased by 50%.

During this period, however, the trademark proprietor cannot rely on the trademark against rights that may have arisen during the six-month interval following its expiry.

The trademark renewal procedure is relatively straightforward.

Unlike the initial registration process, renewal may generally be handled with a reasonable degree of confidence by the business itself or even by a lawyer who does not specialise exclusively in trademark law.

This is because the principal legal assessment should already have been carried out at the initial registration stage.