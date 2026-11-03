Greenwashing After 27 September 2026: Are You Prepared For The New Rules On Environmental Claims Under Greek Law 5317/2026?

A. Who Is Affected

The rules apply to any supplier (’trader’ under the Directive), i.e. any natural or legal person, whether governed by private or public law, acting for business or professional purposes, directly or through any person acting on its behalf, in its business-to-consumer (B2C) commercial practices.

Scope is determined by the claim itself, not by company size or CSRD3 status. Companies outside the CSRD and non-EU traders selling to consumers in Greece or the EU are also covered.

All channels are covered from packaging, labels and websites to advertising and social media, including implicit claims through images, colors and brand or product names, regardless of intellectual property protection.

Business-to-business (B2B) claims fall outside the UCPD4, but remain exposed under advertising and unfair competition law and contractually where they reach consumers through customers' marketing.