Ministry Of Labor Circular On Pay Transparency

In our Briefing of 10 July 2026, we discussed Law 5316/2026 (the Law), transposing Directive (EU) 2023/970 into Greek law. The Directive’s purpose is to eliminate the gender pay gap, create transparent conditions for pay determination and progression, strengthen enforcement mechanisms, and ensure access to effective remedies and restoration for affected workers.

On 7 October 2026, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security issued Circular No. 26923 (the Circular) which brings the Law’s pay transparency, equal pay and enforcement provisions into force on 1 November 2026.

This Briefing summarizes the key clarifications the Circular provides for private sector employers.