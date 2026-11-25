There is nothing quite like hitting the road with colleagues to catch up with clients face-to-face. Marinos and I recently headed up to Thessaloniki for our regular client visits, and as always, it proved to be an invaluable trip.

Standardised client visits are all about ensuring we cross our t’s and dot our i’s, making certain that every administrative detail is handled, operations are running smoothly, and both our clients and their staff have everything they need to succeed. Beyond the checklist, taking the time to sit down with everyone in person builds a level of trust that Zoom calls just can’t replicate.

Of course, travelling with colleagues always brings a great energy and plenty of laughs along the way. Here’s to strong partnerships and many more productive trips ahead!