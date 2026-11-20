Protecting minority investors in Greek sociétés anonymes: From preventive safeguards to judicial remedies against majority abuse

When investing in a société anonyme, the need for protection primarily concerns the minority shareholder. This is because the controlling shareholder is generally more closely involved with the company: they exercise substantial influence over its management, enjoy greater access to information and, ultimately, can shape key corporate decisions. Minority investors, by contrast, have committed capital without controlling the company. For them, therefore, what matters is not merely the size of their shareholding, but also what action they can actually take when their relationship with the majority deteriorates.

Their protection must therefore begin before a dispute arises. The articles of association and, as a complementary measure, a shareholders’ agreement may provide for enhanced majority requirements for key decisions, rights to participate in management, rules on financing and profit distributions, and specific provisions and restrictions governing share transfers, among other safeguards. Shareholders’ agreements are particularly useful, but they do not replace the articles of association and, as a rule, bind only the parties to them.

Once the balance between shareholders has broken down, however, Greek Law 4548/2018 provides minority shareholders with a range of tools. Shareholders representing 5% of the share capital may, among other things, require an extraordinary General Meeting to be convened, add items to the agenda, request a special audit concerning breaches of the law, the articles of association or General Meeting resolutions, and initiate the procedure for pursuing the company’s claims against members of the Board of Directors. They may also request information on amounts paid and benefits granted to directors or managers over the preceding two years. Every shareholder, irrespective of their shareholding, is entitled to request information relevant to the items on the General Meeting’s agenda. A 10% shareholding confers broader information rights, extending to the conduct of the company’s affairs and its financial position. A 20% shareholding allows shareholders to seek a court-ordered review of management decisions where specific indications suggest that the company is not being managed in a sound and prudent manner.

Particular importance attaches to the possibility of annulling a General Meeting resolution adopted through an abuse of majority power. Case law has identified significant indicators of abuse, including the prolonged withholding of profit distributions combined with high management remuneration, the transfer of value to affiliated companies, the disposal of key assets without a convincing business rationale, and capital increases intended to weaken the minority’s position.

Timing is equally critical. As a rule, an action to annul a resolution requires a shareholding of 2% and must be brought within four months. Effective protection of minority investors therefore rests on three steps: careful planning before investing, ongoing access to corporate information, and prompt, well-documented action when the first signs of abuse emerge.

Republished from Kathimerini’s special edition “LAW & BUSINESS”