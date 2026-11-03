Stop Comparing Legal Documents By Hand: Six New NdMAX Studio Apps

Much legal work comes down to comparison. Two sets of bank statements. A term sheet against a stack of closing documents. A draft will against the firm’s template. The work matters, and doing it page by page takes time.

The latest ndMAX Studio release takes on that kind of work. Six new apps bring the Studio to 45, and three of them reach two practice areas the Studio hasn’t served before: family law and estate planning.

Each Studio app does one job inside NetDocuments

The ndMAX Studio is part of the broader NetDocuments AI portfolio, with ready-to-use AI apps built for specific legal practices and workflows. Legal professionals shouldn’t have to start from a blank prompt every time they want AI to help with work they do again and again.

So we build every Studio app around one job, whether that’s reviewing an agreement, comparing financial records, or organizing years of board minutes. You open it, give it your documents, and it does that job inside NetDocuments, where your documents already live and your NetDocuments security and access controls already apply.

The apps are ready to use, but they don’t have to stay exactly as they arrive. Every organization has its own templates, jurisdictions, and ways of working. With the ndMAX App Builder, your team can adjust any Studio app to match them, changing what it checks for or how it presents results, without writing code.

45 apps in the Studio today. We launched with 12.

Family law: Find what doesn’t add up

Family law matters bring together large volumes of financial records and agreements where small discrepancies matter. Two apps in this release take on that review.

The Divorce Financial Disclosure Analyzer takes both spouses’ tax returns, bank statements, and retirement records and lines them up side by side. The app flags gaps and mismatches. Instead of moving back and forth between records to find them, the team can go straight to working out why the numbers differ.

The Prenuptial Agreement Enforceability Analyzer reviews a prenup against the requirements in the relevant state and shows you which clauses deserve a closer look, with suggested changes. A clause that doesn’t meet those requirements puts the agreement’s enforceability at risk; finding it early gives your team time to address it.

Estate planning: Catch what doesn’t line up

Senior reviewers tend to find the same handful of problems in estate drafts. A missing section. Clauses that contradict each other. A beneficiary named slightly differently in two places.

The Will & Trust Internal Consistency Checker looks for those first. Upload a draft will or trust and the app compares it with your firm’s own template, then flags the sections and clauses that don’t match. By the time the draft lands on a senior reviewer’s desk, the app has already handled the easy catches, and their review can focus on the parts that need their experience.

Corporate: Keep the deal aligned

We designed these three apps as a set. Together, they follow a deal from the early fund documents through closing and into the governance records that pile up afterward.

With the Fund Terms and Side Letter Management App, you can see investor terms from across your fund documents in one place. When a new request comes in, check it against what you’ve already agreed to and catch a conflict before it turns into a commitment.

At closing, the VC Financing Definitive Terms Reconciliation App compares the term sheet with the final documents and shows you what changed, so your team doesn’t have to compare them line by line.

Once the deal is done, the Corporate Actions Register App keeps the record straight. Give it years of board and stockholder minutes and written consents, and it pulls the formal actions into one searchable list. Need to confirm when the board approved an option pool increase? Search for it.

This release adds breadth, and earlier ones added depth

The Studio launched in 2025 with 12 apps. It had 33 by April 2026, 39 by July, and today it has 45.

Some releases add depth to practices we already support, like the trademark and plaintiff litigation apps earlier in 2026. This one adds breadth.

Each release also builds on what’s already in the Studio. The three corporate apps here, for example, support different stages of the same deal workflow. And since every app can be customized, each new one gives your team another starting point to shape around its own work.

The Studio has 45 apps today, and we’re continuing to build across more practices and more of the work legal professionals do every day.