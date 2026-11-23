Oman and Angola have signed a Double Tax Treaty

On 18 September 2026, Oman and Angola have signed Double Tax Treaty (DTT) between the two countries. We will report on further developments as they occur.

Kuwait and Cuba have commenced Double Tax Treaty negotiations

According to a Kuwaiti press release on 9 September 2026, Kuwait and Cuba have commenced discussions towards concluding a DTT between the jurisdictions. Further developments will be reported as they occur.

United Arab Emirates and El Salvador sign Double Tax Treaty

According to an Emirati press release of 26 September 2026, the UAE and El Salvador have signed a DTT between the two countries. We will report on further developments as they occur.

Qatar – Ivory Coast Double Tax Treaty enters into force

On 10 June 2026, the DTT between Qatar and Ivory Coast entered into force. The treaty generally applies from 1 January 2027 for withholding and other taxes. Further developments will be reported as they occur.

Oman and the Philippines conclude Double Tax Treaty negotiations

According to a publication by the Omani Embassy in the Philippines, Oman and the Philippines have concluded negotiations for a DTT between the jurisdictions. We will report on further developments as they occur.

Saudi Arabia authorizes signing of Double Tax Treaty with Argentina

On 1 September 2026, the Saudi Arabian Council of Ministers have authorized the signing of the DTT with Argentina. Further developments will be reported as they occur.

Oman and Rwanda sign Double Tax Treaty

On 8 September 2026, Oman and Rwanda have signed a DTT between the two countries. We will report on further developments as they occur.

Ongoing Double Tax Treaty negotiations between United Arab Emirates and Germany

According to a joint declaration of 10 September 2026, the UAE and Germany anticipate an early conclusion of negotiations for a DTT between the jurisdictions. Further developments will be reported as they occur.

Qatar and Tanzania sign Double Tax Treaty

According to a press release from the Qatari tax authorities of 29 September 2026, Qatar and Tanzania have signed the DTT concluded between the two countries. We will report on further developments as they occur.

Key takeaway

The GCC Member States continue expanding and updating their Double Tax Treaty networks for the benefit of international businesses.