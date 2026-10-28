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ARTICLE · 28 OCTOBER 2026

Tariff Changes Under The Ukraine-Türkiye Free Trade Agreement

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The Ukraine-Türkiye Free Trade Agreement introduces significant tariff changes affecting agricultural products, manufactured goods, and steel, with duty reductions ranging from immediate elimination within quotas to gradual six-year phase-outs. This detailed analysis compares pre-FTA baseline rates with new preferential treatment, examining quota-based concessions for poultry, dairy, chocolate, and tomato products entering Ukraine, alongside substantial reductions for wheat flour, butter, cheese

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This article examines selected tariff changes introduced by the Free Trade Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye (FTA). The tables compare the previous tariff position with the agreement’s concessions, showing where duties are abolished, where reductions are partial or gradual, and which benefits depend on an available quota.

The timing also matters. The FTA entered into force on 1 October 2026, while its import-tariff concessions begin on 1 January 2027. Selected Ukrainian export-duty concessions apply separately from October 2026.

Turkish goods entering Ukraine

The following comparison uses Ukraine’s ordinary statutory duties as the pre-FTA baseline. The preferential rates require qualifying origin and, where relevant, an available quota.

Product and Ukrainian commodity code

Before

FTA rate from January 2027

Conditions

Frozen boneless chicken (0207 14 10 00)

10%

0%

Within the shared annual poultry quota of 2,000 tonnes

Butter (0405 10 11 00 / 19 00)

10%

0%

Shared annual quota of 100 tonnes

Mozzarella (0406 10 30 00)

10%

0%

Within the shared annual cheese quota of 600 tonnes

Other sugar confectionery (1704 90 99 00)

10%

0%

Within the shared annual HS 1704 quota of 3,000 tonnes

Filled chocolate bars (1806 31 00 00)

10%

0%

Within the shared annual HS 1806 quota of 2,000 tonnes

Unfilled chocolate bars (1806 32 10 00 / 90 00)

5%

0%

Within the same 2,000-tonne chocolate quota

Peeled prepared tomatoes, whole or in pieces (2002 10 10 00)

8%

0%

Within the shared annual HS 2002 quota of 5,000 tonnes

Tomato paste, 12–30% dry matter, packs exceeding 1 kg (2002 90 31 00)

12%

0%

Within the same 5,000-tonne tomato quota

Cotton knitted T-shirts (6109 10 00 00)

12%

10% initially

Six annual reductions, reaching 0% in 2032

New petrol passenger cars, engines not exceeding 1,000 cm³ (8703 21 10 00)

10%

8.3% initially

Six annual reductions, reaching 0% in 2032

The staged reductions are:

Product

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Cotton T-shirts

10%

8%

6%

4%

2%

0%

New small-engine petrol cars

8.3%

6.7%

5%

3.3%

1.7%

0%

These schedules contain six instalments, although the agreement labels the staging category “5”. Quotas are shared across their covered tariff lines; each product does not receive a separate allocation. Above quota, ordinary import treatment applies.

Ukrainian goods entering Türkiye

Here, “before” means the ordinary rates in Türkiye’s published 2026 agricultural import schedule. Independent temporary relief, processing arrangements and other special import regimes fall outside this comparison. Codes below identify the corresponding FTA tariff lines.

Product and tariff code

Before

Treatment under the FTA

Conditions

Wheat flour (1101 00 11 00 / 15 00)

102.6%

0%

Within the shared annual HS 1101 quota of 1,000 tonnes

Meslin flour (1101 00 90 00)

82%

0%

Within the same 1,000-tonne quota

Butter (0405 10 19 00)

180%

0%

Within the shared annual HS 0405 quota of 500 tonnes

Tilsit cheese (0406 90 25 00)

140%

0%

Within the shared annual cheese quota of 750 tonnes

Natural honey (0409 00 00 00)

38.5%

0%

Annual quota of 500 tonnes

Hen eggs (0407 21 00 00)

76.5%

0%

Within the shared annual quota of 300 tonnes for covered egg products

Chickpeas, other than for sowing (0713 20 00 00)

19.3%

9.7%

50% reduction in the agreed base duty

Red lentils (0713 40 00 00)

19.3%

16.4%

15% reduction in the agreed base duty

Fresh cucumbers (0707 00 05 00)

29.7%

7.4%

75% reduction in the agreed base duty

Fresh peas (0708 10 00 00)

19.5%

9.8%

50% reduction in the agreed base duty

Rapeseed, other than for sowing (1205 10 90 00 / 1205 90 00 00)

10%

0%

Within the shared annual HS 1205 quota of 15,000 tonnes

A percentage reduction is proportional, rather than a subtraction of percentage points. For lentils, a 15% reduction produces 19.3% × 85% = 16.405%, rounded to 16.4%. It does not produce a 4.3% duty. Where the ordinary applied rate is lower than the FTA calculation, the lower rate applies. This explains why soybean and sunflower meals do not necessarily receive a new tariff saving.

Steel concessions

For steel, the following figures are the agreement’s historical base rates and its specified concessions. They must not be presented as independently verified duties actually paid immediately before October 2026.

Ukrainian product entering Türkiye

FTA base rate

Specified FTA treatment

Semi-finished steel (7207 11 11 00)

22.4%

15.7%, following a 30% reduction

Specified hot-rolled steel (7208 10 00 10 / 7208 25 00 10)

13% / 9%

0% within the shared annual HS 7208 quota of 120,000 tonnes

Specified cold-rolled steel (7209 15 00 10 / 00 90)

10%

6% within the shared annual HS 7209 quota of 70,000 tonnes

Reinforcing bars (7214 20 00 00)

15%

10% within the shared annual HS 7214 quota of 100,000 tonnes

Specified steel angles and channels (7216 10 00 10 / 7216 31 10 10)

17%

13.6%, following a 20% reduction

 

Ukrainian export duty on sunflower seeds

This concession concerns the charge imposed when goods leave Ukraine, separately from Turkish import taxation:

Product

Before

From 1 October 2026

Sunflower seeds (1206 00)

10% Ukrainian export duty

0% within the shared annual 50,000-tonne quota; ordinary 10% duty above quota

The Agreement therefore creates several different outcomes: substantial savings within agricultural quotas, partial reductions for certain vegetables and pulses, gradual abolition for selected manufactured goods, and no additional concession for excluded or already duty-free products.

The tariff changes create practical opportunities for businesses on both sides of the Ukraine–Türkiye trading relationship. Duty-free quotas can substantially reduce customs costs for qualifying shipments, while partial and phased reductions offer scope for savings across longer-term supply arrangements. By identifying the relevant changes early, businesses can bring the FTA into pricing discussions and supply planning, as well as make better-informed decisions about where to buy and sell.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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