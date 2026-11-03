OFAC Continues To Target Iranian Shadow Fleet Under Operation Economic Outcast

Treasury launched Operation Economic Outcast on Aug. 24, 2026, and described it as a campaign targeting the networks, facilitators and financial channels used by Iran to generate revenue and evade U.S. sanctions. We previously postedan overview of this action in August. Treasury also stated that the initiative expanded secondary sanctions exposure for persons continuing to do business with the Iranian regime and would accelerate the pace of U.S. enforcement.

The Oct. 8 action follows other measures undertaken as part of the initiative, including actions targeting Iranian digital-asset infrastructure, military procurement networks, industrial sectors, and sanctions-evasion networks. We last reported on action pursuant to Operation Economic Outcast on Oct. 6, concerning action taken to target Iranian procurement, industry, and sanctions evasion.

For companies involved in maritime trade, transportation, commodities and related financial services, the action further illustrates Treasury’s focus on entities outside Iran that it considers to be facilitating Iranian trade or sanctions evasion. The entities identified in the Oct. 8 action generally include ship-owning and ship-management companies across multiple jurisdictions outside Iran.

Sanctions implications

As a result of the OFAC designations, property, and interests in property of the designated persons that are in the United States or are in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. Pursuant to OFAC’s 50 Percent Rule, entities owned, directly or indirectly, 50% or more (individually or in the aggregate) by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. Except for transactions that are authorized by OFAC or exempt, OFAC’s regulations generally prohibit transactions by U.S. persons, or transactions within or transiting the United States, that involve property or interests in property of blocked persons.

Key takeaways

The Oct. 8 action demonstrates the continued focus of Operation Economic Outcast on Iran-related activity conducted through persons and entities outside Iran. The designations reach vessel-owning and ship-management companies across multiple jurisdictions and vessels that Treasury states transported a range of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products.

Companies and financial institutions involved in maritime trade, shipping, commodities, and related financial services should continue to consider exposure not only to persons expressly identified on the SDN List but also to entities that may be blocked under OFAC’s 50 Percent Rule. The latest designations also underscore the potential sanctions risks for non-U.S. persons engaging in transactions or activities that involve designated or otherwise blocked persons, or engaging in other conduct within the scope of applicable Iran-related sanctions authorities.

At the same time, OFAC’s removal of HAKUNA MATATA and PINOCCHIO demonstrates the potential for vessels to be removed from the SDN List following a change in the circumstances that gave rise to their identification.

We are closely monitoring further developments under Operation Economic Outcast and are happy to discuss the issues above in further detail.