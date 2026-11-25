On November 14, 2026, the Government of Canada announced the conclusion of negotiations on free trade agreements (“FTAs”) with the Philippines and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (“ASEAN”).1 This announcement was part of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to Asia and attendance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Shenzhen, China. The two agreements with ASEAN and the Philippines are the latest initiatives in the Government of Canada’s efforts to diversify its trading partners and double exports to non-US partners by 2036. This is the latest milestone in Canada’s new aggressive agenda to diversify trade and increase access to new markets.

ASEAN

ASEAN is a regional intergovernmental forum of 11 South-East Asian nations: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, and Viet Nam. Although not formally a customs union like MERCOSUR or the European Union, ASEAN countries comprise one of the world’s largest free trade areas. Collectively, ASEAN has a population of approximately 700 million people and a dynamic economy of almost C$6 trillion in GDP.2 Although Canada already has FTAs with four ASEAN members (Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore, and Viet Nam) through their membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (“CPTPP”)3 and with Indonesia through a bilateral FTA that is set to enter into force on December 1, 2026, the newly concluded ASEAN-Canada FTA (“ACAFTA”) will establish of preferential market access to the remainder ASEAN members, namely Thailand and Cambodia, two regional markets that present opportunities for Canadian businesses.

Canada and ASEAN countries have developed a multifaceted trading relationship over nearly 50 years. Merchandise trade between Canada and ASEAN reached C$52.5 billion in 2025, making the bloc Canada’s fifth-largest merchandise trading partner.4 Canada’s top merchandise trading partners in the ASEAN were respectively Viet Nam, Thailand, and Indonesia, cumulatively accounting for 66% of merchandise trade with the bloc.

Canada-ASEAN Merchandise Trade by Value (2026)5 Top Export Products Top Import Products Wheat and meslin (HS 8517.62) Potassium chloride (HS 3104.20) Sulphur (HS 2503.00) Parts of turbojets or turbo-propellers (HS 8411.91) Bituminous coal (HS 2701.12) Crude petroleum oil (HS 2709.00) Portable automatic data processing machines (HS 8471.30) Modems (HS 8517.62) Smartphones (HS 8517.13) Sports footwear (HS 6404.11) Sweaters (HS 6110.20) TV, digital and video cameras (HS 8525.89)

Bilateral investment flows between Canada and ASEAN countries are also significant. Between 2003 and 2024, Canada welcomed about C$47 billion in foreign direct investment (“FDI”) from ASEAN countries, representing about 14% of the total FDI coming from the broader Indo-Pacific region.6 FDI flows have historically been concentrated in the energy sector, with important investments from Malaysia’s Petronas in liquefied natural gas facilities in British Columbia, though recent years have also seen investments in real estate, agriculture, forestry, and the consumer goods sector. Canadian outbound FDI has been concentrated in Singapore, Viet Nam, and the Philippines, each accounting for about 20% of Canadian FDI to the region.7 Canada’s outbound FDI to ASEAN remains below historical levels due to declining investment in mining in the region, with Canadian investment increasingly flowing to the finance and industrial goods and services sectors.8

While the text of the ACAFTA has not yet been released, public reporting indicates that the agreement will cover a broad range of trade matters, with chapters dealing with trade in goods and services, investment, technical regulations and conformity assessment procedures, intellectual property, government procurement, and the temporary movement of people.

It remains to be seen whether the agreement mirrors the generally lighter ASEAN’s approach to trade agreements or the somewhat deeper scope of commitments in the CPTPP. In any event, Canadian companies and investors will be well served by assessing new market access opportunities that arise from the ACAFTA. According to the press release marking the conclusion of negotiations, the ACAFTA is expected to add nearly C$2 billion to Canada’s GDP and create nearly 14,000 Canadian jobs, particularly in agriculture and manufacturing.9

The Philippines

The Philippines is one of Southeast Asia’s fastest growing economies, with a population of over 110 million people and an annual GDP of C$680 billion. The Philippines has particularly strong diaspora ties to Canada: close to one million people of Philippine origin live in Canada.10

The Philippines is also Canada’s fifth-largest bilateral merchandise trading partner in Southeast Asia. In 2025, Canada-Philippines bilateral merchandise trade totalled C$3.4 billion, up 7.4% from 2024.11 Canadian merchandise exports to the Philippines amounted to C$1.1 billion in 2025, while imports from the Philippines totalled C$2.3 billion.12 Key Canadian exports to the Philippines in 2025 included wheat and meslin, oil products, forest products, and pork products, while key imports from the Philippines included modems, ignition wiring sets, integrated circuits, domestic vacuum cleaners, and coconut oil.13

While details of the Canada-Philippines Free Trade Agreement (“CPFTA”) and its interaction with obligations under the ACAFTA have yet to be disclosed, the agreement will provide preferential access to 97.3% of current Canadian exports to the Philippines, reduce or eliminate non-tariff barriers, and provide greater transparency for Canadian service providers and investors across a range of sectors.14 The Government of Canada anticipates that Canadian exports to the Philippines will increase by up to three times by 2035 due to the CPFTA.15

Next Steps

Canada and its partners are moving towards finalizing the FTAs with both ASEAN and the Philippines. Now that negotiations have concluded, Canadian officials have indicated that they aim to sign the ACAFTA and the CPFTA in 2027, with ratification and entry into force shortly thereafter.

The conclusion of FTA negotiations with ASEAN and the Philippines marks a continuation of Canada’s ambitious trade diversification efforts this year,16 with more to come. Canada is currently in negotiations with India to finalize the Canada-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. Canada is also negotiating an agreement with MERCOSUR, which is a trading bloc and customs union consisting of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay. Following the pandemic-related pause in FTA negotiations with MERCOSUR, officials have indicated that they aim to conclude negotiations by the end of 2026.

Takeaways

The Government of Canada has set a target of doubling non-US exports in the next decade. For Canadian businesses, the FTAs with ASEAN and the Philippines will create new opportunities for market access in a dynamic region, and the Government of Canada has made government supports available for export diversification.17

When it comes to trade in goods, businesses can reduce or eliminate import duties in a partner market only where their goods qualify as “originating” under the FTA based on the rules of origin (“ROO”). Since ROOs are not uniform across all FTAs, it will be important to see how ACAFTA and CPFTA set out the relevant rules, including when goods are wholly obtained, when they are produced entirely from originating materials, and when non-originating inputs may be used if they undergo sufficient processing. In addition, most treaties contain product-specific rules, usually organized by Harmonized System (HS) classification in an annex. These rules may require a change in tariff classification, a minimum regional value content, a specified manufacturing process or a combination of these tests, and sectors such as textiles and apparel, automotive goods and agri-food often face more demanding requirements.

FTAs will delineate not only the ROOs but also the documentary requirements which businesses should closely consider as part of any supply chain strategies. Businesses seeking to benefit from the preferential tariff provisions under these or other FTAs, should identify the ROOs and the verification requirements that apply under the appropriate FTA. Businesses certifying that goods meet the ROO or relying on an exporter certification that goods meet the ROO should retain the necessary documents to support the claim.

As always, McMillan’s international trade team is available to assist Canadian and international businesses navigating this rapidly changing trade landscape. If you have any questions about how Canada’s evolving trade partnerships and export diversification efforts may affect your business, please contact the authors of this bulletin.

Footnotes

1. McMillan has previously published bulletins about Canada’s free trade negotiations with ASEAN (“Canada Enters Into Free Trade Negotiations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations”) and Canada’s expansion of trade opportunities into the Indo-Pacific (“Canada Embraces the Indo-Pacific: New Canadian Strategy Expands Opportunities for Two-way Trade and Investment”).

2. Prime Minister of Canada, “Canada concludes negotiations for two new free trade agreements with the Philippines and ASEAN – unlocking greater access to a market of more than 700 million people for Canadian businesses.”

3. McMillan has previously published bulletins about the CPTPP: “The Comprehensive and Progressive TPP – Countering The Pressures for Protectionism”, “Keeping the CPTPP as a Spare Tire: The New and Different Automotive Rules of Origin Under the CUSMA and the CPTPP”, “China’s Arduous Path to CPTPP Accession – A Myriad of Obstacles with an Improbable Outcome”, “CETA, TCA, CPTPP and CUKFTA – The Web of Trade Agreements Between Canada and the UK.”

4. Prime Minister of Canada, “Canada concludes negotiations for two new free trade agreements with the Philippines and ASEAN – unlocking greater access to a market of more than 700 million people for Canadian businesses.”

5. Statistics Canada, “Canadian International Merchandise Trade Web Application.”

6. Charles Labrecque & Rachael Gurney, Investment Monitor 2026: Canada-Southeast Asia Investment Relations (2026), Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada.

7. ibid.

8. ibid.

9. Prime Minister of Canada, “Canada concludes negotiations for two new free trade agreements with the Philippines and ASEAN – unlocking greater access to a market of more than 700 million people for Canadian businesses.”

10. Statistics Canada, Special Interest Profile, 2021 Census of Population, “Profile of interest: Ethnic or cultural origin.”

11. Prime Minister of Canada, “Canada concludes negotiations for two new free trade agreements with the Philippines and ASEAN – unlocking greater access to a market of more than 700 million people for Canadian businesses.”

12. Government of Canada, “Canada-Philippines relations.”

13. Statistics Canada, “Canadian International Merchandise Trade Web Application.”

14. Global Affairs Canada, “Canada-Philippines Free Trade Agreement.”

15. Prime Minister of Canada, “Canada concludes negotiations for two new free trade agreements with the Philippines and ASEAN – unlocking greater access to a market of more than 700 million people for Canadian businesses.”

16. See also McMillan’s bulletin, “Canada-Latin America Trade and Investment: Emerging Opportunities in a Changing Global Economy.”