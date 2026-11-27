On November 9, 2026, the Government of Canada announced a series of regulatory changes to streamline the process for applying and for being granted tariff relief pursuant to the United States Surtax Remission Order (2025) (the “Remission Order”).1 These changes provide relief to Canadian businesses that have been navigating the evolving tariff landscape, following the break down and escalation of Canada-U.S. trade negotiations in August 2026.2

The regulatory changes modify the way the government considers broad-based tariff relief and seeks to minimize impact on Canadian businesses. The government is restructuring eligibility for broad-based relief for categories of imports that are exempted on public policy grounds, such as where the goods are used for public health or education, national security, or as input goods for manufacturing. These broad-based exemptions are known as “horizontal remissions”. Targeted relief on a product-specific basis remains available where imported goods are in short supply in the Canadian market, and for companies facing exceptional circumstances.

Companies that have submitted remission requests, or have remission requests pending, should review the changes to the Remission Order to assess whether they are eligible for new horizontal remissions, and whether relief for previously eligible products has been removed is set to expire.

The descriptions below of the forthcoming amendments are subject to their formal implementation and the applicable effective dates.

A Consolidated Remission List for Surtax Relief

The Government of Canada has created a Consolidated List of Remission on U.S. Surtaxes (“Remission List”)3 which contains the list of goods and importers eligible for remission. This Remission List will be maintained electronically by the Department of Finance, and links directly to distinct product- and industry-specific schedules. This marks a departure from the prior approach, whereby the schedules of goods eligible for remission were appended to the regulatory instrument itself. The change is expected to increase transparency for Canadian businesses. The Remission List is currently available to consult, with version 1 dated November 3, 2026.

Despite this change, we expect notification of remissions will continue to be made through Orders in Council, with reference to updated schedules of exempted products found on the Department of Finance website.

Canadian businesses should understand that the Remission List is not an exhaustive list of remissions, as horizontal remissions are available to eligible importers meeting product or industry-specific criteria.4 For products eligible for horizontal remission, no formal remission application is required. To obtain remission, importers need to apply the appropriate authorization code at the time of customs declaration. For additional guidance on customs declarations, importers may consult the CBSA’s latest Customs Notice 26-26: Guidance on Accounting, Correction and Adjustment of Surtax (published November 16, 2026).

New Horizontal Remissions – Scope Expansion

The changes announced on November 9, 2026 also expand the scope of horizontal relief provided by the Remission Order to include additional uses, subject to formal implementation and the applicable effective dates.

Prior to these amendments, under section 1 of the Remission Order, horizontal remission was available to certain specified entities for the purposes of health care, public health, public safety, national defence, and national security.

Under the amendments, goods imported for use by a public education entity will also be eligible for horizontal relief, subject to the applicable conditions. A public education entity will include an organization that provides elementary, secondary or post-secondary education in Canada and is recognized as part of the public education system of a province or territory or established by an Indigenous governing body.5

Additionally, under these amendments, horizontal remission is expanded to non-steel goods imported for use in mining, quarrying, or the extraction of oil or natural gas, subject to the applicable conditions. Such horizontal relief was not previously available under the Remission Order. This is a significant addition to horizontal relief for importers of non-steel equipment or tools in the energy and extractives industry.

The amendment also makes horizontal relief available to all goods imported for the packaging of any agricultural product, in addition to the existing relief for packaging of a food or beverage product.6 This change effectively broadens horizontal remission eligibility for Canadian businesses involved in agricultural production that do not package food or beverage products. However, interested businesses should also check whether imported packaging is captured under Schedule 7 of the Remission List, under which certain paperboard goods are scheduled to be excluded from horizontal relief from February 1, 2027.

Critically, importers of goods satisfying the scope of the amended horizontal remissions may claim remission for tariffs assessed prior to the date of the amendment. The amendment therefore provides an important tool for businesses in the mining and oil and gas industries pursuing tariff relief.

New Exclusions from Horizontal Remissions – Schedule 7

The Remission List includes new exclusions from horizontal remissions and provides notice of the expiry dates for horizontal remission for certain goods. The goods to be excluded are as follows:

Horizontal relief for certain trailers will expire on December 1, 2026; and

Horizontal relief for certain aluminum wire, aluminum extrusions, and paperboard products will expire on February 1, 2027.

Canadian businesses importing these products from the U.S. should prepare for the announced expiry dates and confirm the applicable legal requirements and effective dates before making customs declarations.

New Schedule for Importer-Specific Relief (Imports on or after September 8, 2026)

The Government of Canada has granted certain remissions in distinct tranches to provide relief on an importer-specific basis, as well as on a combined importer and time-of-importation-specific basis.

The new Remission List adds a new tranche for importer-specific relief for qualifying goods imported on or after September 8, 2026, subject to formal implementation and the applicable conditions.

The relief provided on an importer-specific basis is provided for companies that have applied for remissions under the Remission Order. Companies that have applied for remissions should consult this new schedule to confirm whether their request has been granted and verify the applicable expiry date.

Extended Horizontal Relief and Claim Period

Generally, the amendments will extend the principal horizontal remission periods by one year, covering eligible imports made before July 1, 2028, or through June 30, 2028. The importation conditions for horizontal relief under sections 1, 2, 3, and 3.1 of the Remission Order are described in section 17 of Customs Notice 26-19: US Surtax Remission Order.7 Remissions granted on a product-specific, product-specific and time-limited, or importer-specific basis also have distinct qualifying importation periods.

Notably, the amendment extends the period to submit a remission claim from two years to four years after the date of importation.8

Practical Implications for Canadian Businesses

Along with the foregoing amendments, the Government of Canada is also withdrawing the availability of remission in response to consultations with stakeholders. Where remission has been withdrawn, Canadian importers that qualified for surtax relief under the previous version of the Remission Order but have not yet filed a claim may face some uncertainty in whether they can still claim tariff relief. Importers in this position should act promptly: document their qualifying imports, assess whether a refund adjustment request can be filed before CBSA takes a formal enforcement position, and monitor the Department of Finance’s response closely. Amidst these changes, it is critical for affected companies to act in a timely manner when it comes to requesting relief.

Takeaways for Businesses

Time is of the essence when it comes to claiming surtax relief, whether at customs declaration or through a remission request. These regulatory changes mean that Canadian businesses importing goods from the United States should:

Reassess their potential eligibility for horizontal remission (by assessing past imports and future imports);

Review the exclusions and importer-specific remissions;

Review applicable relief conditions, deadlines or expiry date; and

Prepare to apply the appropriate remission authority or to otherwise prepare a remission request.

McMillan’s International Trade team is actively monitoring the developments in this space and we are available to help. We can assist businesses by advising on surtax and remission regulatory developments, providing clarification on changes to the remission regime, assessing eligibility for surtax relief, preparing remission and refund claims, and developing and advancing case-by-case remission requests.

Footnotes

1 The amended Remission Order is available as of November 18, 2026.

2 See our previous bulletins: Canada Retaliates – Counter-Tariffs Create Risks and Opportunities for Canadian Businesses; US Announces 50% Tariffs on Canadian Goods: Are Your Exports Affected?; Following July 1st Review, CUSMA Remains in Effect Until 2036: On-going Negotiations as Part of Annual Reviews to Agree on North American Free Trade Will Continue.

3 Department of Finance Canada, Consolidated List of Remission on U.S. Surtaxes, version dated November 3, 2026. noting that the Remission List does not include remission granted under sections 1, 2, 3, 3.1 and 4.3 of the United States Surtax Remission Order (2025).

4 Department of Finance Canada, Consolidated List of Remission on U.S. Surtaxes, version dated November 3, 2026, noting that the Remission List does not include remission granted under sections 1, 2, 3, 3.1 and 4.3 of the United States Surtax Remission Order (2025).

5 CBSA Customs Notice 25-19: United States Surtax Remission Order at section 4.k.

6 CBSA Customs Notice 25-19: United States Surtax Remission Order at sections 6 and 26.

7 CBSA Customs Notice 25-19: United States Surtax Remission Order (2025) at sections 17-18.