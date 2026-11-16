Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 16 NOVEMBER 2026

Rethinking Article 6ter Of The Paris Convention In Turkish Trademark Law: Courts Address When Registration Amounts To Authorisation In Case Involving US Flag

Gün + Partners
Gün + Partners
Contributor
Gün + Partners

Gün + Partners

We are one of the oldest and largest law firms in Turkey and are considered internationally to be...

View firm profile
Explore more from Gün + Partners

A US television channel's trademark applications featuring stylized US flag elements were initially refused by Turkish authorities under Article 6ter of the Paris Convention. Turkish courts ultimately ruled that registration in the United States constitutes implicit authorization, establishing a significant precedent for international trademark protection.

GlobalIntellectual Property
Uğur Aktekin
Uğur Aktekin
Di̇lan Sıla Kayalıca
Di̇lan Sıla Kayalıca
Author LinkedIn connections

A US multinational television channel filed two trademark applications in Türkiye, in which the signs at issue both incorporate a stylised background partially incorporating the national flag of the United States with additional verbal elements in the front. Both filings were provisionally refused by the Turkish Trademark and Patent Office (TÜRKPATENT) under article 5/1(g) of the Turkish IP Code, reading as “signs that are to be refused pursuant to Article 6ter of the Paris Convention shall not be registered as trademarks”.

Further to the applicant’s appeal, the Higher Board of Office decided that while the US national flag is not identically depicted in the sign, Article 6ter of the Paris Convention grants protection to the protected state against any imitation from heraldic point of view of that state’s flag. In this regard, the sign subject to the appeal was assessed as a whole as constituting an imitation of the US national flag from a heraldic point of view.

With regard to the applicant’s argument that the fact that its trademark had been registered in the relevant country precludes the application of this absolute ground for refusal, the Higher Board stated that the matter must be assessed in accordance with the principle of territoriality and that the registration in the relevant jurisdiction does not in itself confer a right to registration in Türkiye.

As TÜRKPATENT maintained its position regarding the refusal decisions further to the appeal, the applicant initiated court proceedings to cancel its decisions.

Court rulings

The cancellation proceedings were heard before the different IP courts in Ankara.

One of two cases proceeded smoothly, as the IP court decided that while the sign at issue constitutes an imitation of the US national flag from a heraldic point of view, it is not justified for TÜRKPATENT to deny registration if the same sign is registered in the United States and the relevant state did not see any obstacle in terms of registration of such a sign. TÜRKPATENT’s appeals were dismissed by the Regional Court of Appeals and the Court of Cassation respectively, and the court ruling in favour of the applicant was finalised.

In the other case, heard before another IP court, it was ruled in the first instance that TÜRKPATENT’s decision was justified. This IP court decided that registration in the United States does not in itself confer a right to registration in Türkiye when it comes to a sign considered to be an imitation of the US national flag from a heraldic perspective.

Further to the applicant’s appeal at the next step, the Regional Court of Appeals set aside the IP court’s decision and drew attention to the fact that Article 6ter of the Paris Convention prohibits registration of armorial bearings, flags and other state emblems, official signs and hallmarks indicating control and warranty adopted by them and any imitation from a heraldic point of view “without authorization by the competent authorities”. In this respect, it concluded that if the sign at issue was found to be eligible for registration in the relevant country, this can be considered as an implicit authorisation by the competent authority and that refusing registration of such sign in Türkiye is unjustified. The Court of Cassation upheld the Regional Court of Appeals’ decision, and the court ruling was finalised in favour of the applicant as well.

Implications and analysis

While a number of precedents in Turkish case law discuss whether a trademark application can be identified under Article 6ter of the Paris Convention, among publicly available Turkish Court of Cassation and Civil Chambers of the Regional Court of Appeals decisions, the discussions at issue and respective final court judgments appear as the only precedents acknowledging registration of a trademark in the relevant country as an implicit authorisation by the relevant state.

Certain aspects of the decision may be open to debate, especially whether registration of a trademark in the country of origin can be regarded as authorisation by the competent authorities under Article 6ter of the Paris Convention. Nevertheless, the decision may be regarded as justified when considered in light of the purpose and underlying rationale of the relevant rule of law.

The objective of the relevant rule of law is to prohibit the registration and use of trademarks that are identical to or present a certain similarity with the emblems or official signs for the “sake” of the relevant state. Where the competent authorities of the state whose flag or emblem at issue is registered in a sign as a trademark, it would be difficult to reconcile a subsequent refusal in another country on the ground that such registration was made “without authorisation” with the underlying rationale of the provision.

Accordingly, although the distinction between trademark registration and governmental authorisation may give rise to a legitimate legal debate, the Turkish courts’ approach here can be viewed as a reasonable and purpose-oriented interpretation of Article 6ter. Treating the registration in the country of origin as the relevant state’s authorisation avoids an overly formalistic application of Article 6ter and gives due weight to the sovereign state’s own position concerning the use of its emblem or flag.

First published by WTR in Oct 15, 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Intellectual Property Protection In Turkey 2026

This article examines the protection of patents, utility models, designs, copyright and related commercial interests in Turkey. It considers territorial protection, filing routes, ownership, employee and commissioned works, licences, infringement, interim remedies, customs measures and the evidence needed for enforcement. The judicial authorities cited in the text illustrate the importance of identifying the particular right and the person entitled to enforce it.
TurkeyIntellectual Property
ONGUR & PARTNERS
ONGUR & PARTNERS
Article

Contractual Protection Of Trade Secrets And Confidential Information: Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) In Light Of Turkish Law Of Obligations And Court Of Cassation Jurisprudence

In the global economic order, as information has become a more strategic form of capital than tangible assets, the legal mechanisms designed to protect it have necessarily evolved. Non-Disclosure Agreements ("NDAs") function as the legal safeguard of trust at every level of the commercial ecosystem, from a simple business meeting to multi-billion-dollar mergers and acquisitions ("M&A") transactions.
TurkeyIntellectual Property
Fidanci & Esin Partners
Fidanci & Esin Partners
Article

Intellectual Property Protection In Mobile Games: Where Does Inspiration End And Infringement Begin?

Türkiye has established itself as one of the leading players in the global mobile gaming industry. According to various industry reports, the Turkish mobile gaming market's volume surpassed USD 1 billion in 2025[NF1.1], while Turkish-based [NF2.1]studios such as Peak Games, Gram Games, Rollic Games and Dream Games have achieved remarkable international success. As the industry continues to expand, so do the legal questions surrounding the creation, commercialisation and protection of mobile games.
TurkeyIntellectual Property
Ozdirekcan Dundar Senocak Ak Avukatlik Ortakligi
Ozdirekcan Dundar Senocak Ak Avukatlik Ortakligi
Article

The Silent Crisis In Trademark Law: Inconsistencies In Actions For The Cancellation Of Higher Board Decisions

Actions brought against decisions rendered by the Re-Examination and Evaluation Board (“Higher Board”) concerning trademark applications constitute an important part of Turkish trademark law practice. In practice, particularly in actions brought following the refusal of an opposition filed by the owner of an earlier trademark, it is common for plaintiffs to seek not only the cancellation of the Higher Board decision but also the invalidation of the trademark at issue if it is registered during the proceedings.
TurkeyIntellectual Property
Gün + Partners
Gün + Partners
Article

Data Protection And Privacy Law In Türkiye Key Developments And Predictions - 2026

This comprehensive report examines the evolving landscape of personal data protection in Türkiye, analyzing regulatory developments, enforcement trends, and emerging compliance challenges through 2025 and into the first half of 2026. The analysis covers the Turkish Personal Data Protection Authority's expanding guidance framework, significant enforcement actions totaling TRY 352.5 million in fines, and critical regulatory shifts including new cybersecurity legislation and constitutional court decisions
TurkeyPrivacy
Gün + Partners
Gün + Partners
Article

New Pricing Communiqué Following The New Pricing Decision For Medicinal Products For Human Use: Increase Of The Euro Conversion Rate To 65% Of The Previous Year’s Average And Details Of The Pricing Incentive For The First Equivalent/Generic Product

Turkey's pharmaceutical pricing system undergoes a major restructuring with the publication of the New Pricing Communiqué on August 29, 2026, implementing significant changes including increased Euro/TRY conversion rates, incentive mechanisms for first generic market entry, and the introduction of value-based pricing concepts. The new regulations establish detailed provisions for special product categories while leaving certain implementation details to future secondary legislation.
TurkeyFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Gün + Partners
Gün + Partners
Article

The Silent Crisis In Trademark Law: Inconsistencies In Actions For The Cancellation Of Higher Board Decisions

Actions brought against decisions rendered by the Re-Examination and Evaluation Board (“Higher Board”) concerning trademark applications constitute an important part of Turkish trademark law practice. In practice, particularly in actions brought following the refusal of an opposition filed by the owner of an earlier trademark, it is common for plaintiffs to seek not only the cancellation of the Higher Board decision but also the invalidation of the trademark at issue if it is registered during the proceedings.
TurkeyIntellectual Property
Gün + Partners
Gün + Partners