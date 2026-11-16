Rethinking Article 6ter Of The Paris Convention In Turkish Trademark Law: Courts Address When Registration Amounts To Authorisation In Case Involving US Flag

A US multinational television channel filed two trademark applications in Türkiye, in which the signs at issue both incorporate a stylised background partially incorporating the national flag of the United States with additional verbal elements in the front. Both filings were provisionally refused by the Turkish Trademark and Patent Office (TÜRKPATENT) under article 5/1(g) of the Turkish IP Code, reading as “signs that are to be refused pursuant to Article 6ter of the Paris Convention shall not be registered as trademarks”.

Further to the applicant’s appeal, the Higher Board of Office decided that while the US national flag is not identically depicted in the sign, Article 6ter of the Paris Convention grants protection to the protected state against any imitation from heraldic point of view of that state’s flag. In this regard, the sign subject to the appeal was assessed as a whole as constituting an imitation of the US national flag from a heraldic point of view.

With regard to the applicant’s argument that the fact that its trademark had been registered in the relevant country precludes the application of this absolute ground for refusal, the Higher Board stated that the matter must be assessed in accordance with the principle of territoriality and that the registration in the relevant jurisdiction does not in itself confer a right to registration in Türkiye.

As TÜRKPATENT maintained its position regarding the refusal decisions further to the appeal, the applicant initiated court proceedings to cancel its decisions.

Court rulings

The cancellation proceedings were heard before the different IP courts in Ankara.

One of two cases proceeded smoothly, as the IP court decided that while the sign at issue constitutes an imitation of the US national flag from a heraldic point of view, it is not justified for TÜRKPATENT to deny registration if the same sign is registered in the United States and the relevant state did not see any obstacle in terms of registration of such a sign. TÜRKPATENT’s appeals were dismissed by the Regional Court of Appeals and the Court of Cassation respectively, and the court ruling in favour of the applicant was finalised.

In the other case, heard before another IP court, it was ruled in the first instance that TÜRKPATENT’s decision was justified. This IP court decided that registration in the United States does not in itself confer a right to registration in Türkiye when it comes to a sign considered to be an imitation of the US national flag from a heraldic perspective.

Further to the applicant’s appeal at the next step, the Regional Court of Appeals set aside the IP court’s decision and drew attention to the fact that Article 6ter of the Paris Convention prohibits registration of armorial bearings, flags and other state emblems, official signs and hallmarks indicating control and warranty adopted by them and any imitation from a heraldic point of view “without authorization by the competent authorities”. In this respect, it concluded that if the sign at issue was found to be eligible for registration in the relevant country, this can be considered as an implicit authorisation by the competent authority and that refusing registration of such sign in Türkiye is unjustified. The Court of Cassation upheld the Regional Court of Appeals’ decision, and the court ruling was finalised in favour of the applicant as well.

Implications and analysis

While a number of precedents in Turkish case law discuss whether a trademark application can be identified under Article 6ter of the Paris Convention, among publicly available Turkish Court of Cassation and Civil Chambers of the Regional Court of Appeals decisions, the discussions at issue and respective final court judgments appear as the only precedents acknowledging registration of a trademark in the relevant country as an implicit authorisation by the relevant state.

Certain aspects of the decision may be open to debate, especially whether registration of a trademark in the country of origin can be regarded as authorisation by the competent authorities under Article 6ter of the Paris Convention. Nevertheless, the decision may be regarded as justified when considered in light of the purpose and underlying rationale of the relevant rule of law.

The objective of the relevant rule of law is to prohibit the registration and use of trademarks that are identical to or present a certain similarity with the emblems or official signs for the “sake” of the relevant state. Where the competent authorities of the state whose flag or emblem at issue is registered in a sign as a trademark, it would be difficult to reconcile a subsequent refusal in another country on the ground that such registration was made “without authorisation” with the underlying rationale of the provision.

Accordingly, although the distinction between trademark registration and governmental authorisation may give rise to a legitimate legal debate, the Turkish courts’ approach here can be viewed as a reasonable and purpose-oriented interpretation of Article 6ter. Treating the registration in the country of origin as the relevant state’s authorisation avoids an overly formalistic application of Article 6ter and gives due weight to the sovereign state’s own position concerning the use of its emblem or flag.

First published by WTR in Oct 15, 2026.