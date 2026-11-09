PwC Global Crypto Regulation Report 2027

01 Report overview

01 Overview and foreword

PwC’s Global Crypto Regulation Report 2027 examines how regulatory frameworks are evolving across key markets and what this means for firms navigating an increasingly mature, but still fragmented, global landscape.

02 Global regulatory trends

Crypto regulation is entering a new phase.

Across major markets, the focus has moved from rulemaking to implementation, supervision and enforcement, while new policy questions continue to emerge as markets and business models develop.

03 Digital finance architecture

This section examines how regulatory maturity is moving beyond rulemaking towards the legal, operational and infrastructure connections needed for institutional scale. It considers how those connections shape transaction usability across markets and borders.

04 Global regulatory landscape

Jurisdictional profiles provide an overview of regulatory developments across major markets, including the EU, alongside perspectives from global standard-setters. Together, they highlight how approaches are developing, where they are converging and diverging, and the key issues for firms operating internationally.

Terminology used in the report

The terminology used in this report includes, but is not limited to, digital assets, cryptoassets, virtual assets, digital settlement assets, virtual currencies and cryptocurrencies. The terminology and spelling follow those adopted by the relevant authority.

"The strength of a jurisdiction's regulatory landscape isn't about which has written the most rules, tolerance may help innovation get started, but they are unlikely to survive at scale. The winners won't be the jurisdictions that make exceptions for the future of finance, but those that design their regulatory architecture around it. Matt Blumenfeld, Global/US Digital Assets Lead, PwC US"

Foreword

Consider a single transaction: a tokenized fund share, posted as collateral overnight, settled in a stablecoin on a Sunday, between counterparties in two jurisdictions. Each element is regulated somewhere. Whether the transaction works is a different question, and it is the one that will define crypto regulation in 2027.

Each phase of crypto regulation has answered its central question only to uncover a larger one beneath it.

From 2018 to 2022, we questioned the definition.

What is a crypto-asset, and where does the regulatory perimeter fall?

Enormous effort went into classifying payment and utility tokens, stablecoins, security tokens, and other digital assets. It mattered, because nothing else could proceed without it.

It also turned out to be the smallest question we would face.

From 2022 to 2025, we questioned the intermediary. Who can issue, who can support?

Once an asset had a name, someone had to decide who could handle it and which rulebook they belonged in exchange, custodian, bank, payment company, or something that borrows from all four and fits none.

From 2025 to 2026, we questioned the regime.

Who supervises the system, not just the firm?

Licensing, supervision, enforcement, prudential treatment, and transparency moved from statute into practice. That exposed the limits of entity-based supervision. Regulators can see the licensed firm clearly and still not see the system it operates in.

Each phase rested on the same assumption: that crypto could be brought inside the financial system by dissecting and regulating its parts. That assumption is now being tested.

In 2027, we will question the architecture.

Can the core mechanisms of finance work when everything converges?

In the largest markets, digital money, tokenized assets, and new market infrastructure are individually well understood and increasingly well governed. What is new is the speed at which they are converging. Tokenized collateral is being tested by regulators and central banks, prediction markets are contested in courts, and agent-initiated money movement sit largely outside any regime, yet none sits cleanly within one regime, because no regime was built for their combination. The mechanisms at the core of the financial system (settlement finality, collateral treatment, disclosure, cross-border recognition) assume intermediation, business hours, and national borders. Work across the industry is encouraging with settlement finality being achieved across several jurisdictions, though further technical, operational and contractual work is needed. Whether these mechanisms can support these activities at scale is unclear.

The question for readers is therefore not which jurisdictions have written the most rules, since foundational rulemaking in the major markets is largely done. It is which regulatory systems are best placed to support digital finance at scale, which will work together, and where gaps remain. Across Europe, Asia, the Gulf, and the Americas, jurisdictions have taken different routes, and the gaps appear where these routes meet.

Those gaps are rarely gaps in coverage. They appear where digital assets work only because something has been switched off, worked around, or quietly tolerated: pilot regimes that disapply existing rules, tokens that mirror a conventional register rather than replace it, supervisory positions that hold while volumes stay small. These are accommodations, not an architecture, and they are unlikely to survive scale.

For firms, the implication is practical. A licence count says little about whether a product works at scale. What matters is where an accommodation is carrying the weight and what happens on the day it is withdrawn. Firms that can map those dependencies early will be better placed to plan for it.

The following sections examine that architecture through three lenses: convergence between regulatory approaches, integration into mainstream financial markets, and interoperability across networks, institutions, and borders.

For most of the past decade, regulation has been catching up to crypto. That was the easier task. What comes next is a decision about the financial system itself, made incrementally through supervisory and legal choices that quietly reshape its architecture.

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