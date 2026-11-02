White Paper Unlocking Tomorrow

Introduction

Retail and consumer goods are being reshaped by supply chain shifts, evolving consumer confidence and a widening gap between AI leaders and the rest. Agentic AI is not another technology layer – it is a catalyst for reinvention, embedding intelligence directly into operations so agents can observe, decide and act across workflows.



Developed with PwC and Microsoft leaders, Unlocking Tomorrow maps where agentic AI is creating value today, the foundations required to scale it, and the leadership priorities to move from pilots to measurable performance.