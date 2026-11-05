ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026
Zwischen Glücksspiel und Finanzinstrument
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Prediction markets, a concept established in the United States for two decades, are now sparking debate in Europe as they raise complex regulatory questions. While the U.S. primarily treats...
Geschäftsmodelle der „Prediction-Markets“ werfen hierzulande heikle Abgrenzungsfragen auf
Aus den USA schwappt gerade eine Debatte über sogenannte Prediction Markets nach Europa. Schon der Gegenstand der Diskussion ist nicht ganz geläufig, dabei gibt es diese „Prognosemärkte“ in den USA schon seit zwei Dekaden. Sie unterliegen dort primär der Aufsicht der Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Sie werden also als Handel mit Commodities, als Derivate, eingestuft. Allerdings schalten sich in den USA zusehends die staatlichen Glücksspielbehörden ein, wenn Sportwetten angeboten werden.
Lesen Sie den ganzen Artikel von Dr. Patrick Scholl in der Frankfurter Allgemeinen Zeitung, 14.10.2026.
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