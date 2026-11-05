Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026

Zwischen Glücksspiel und Finanzinstrument

Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Contributor
Mayer Brown

Mayer Brown

Mayer Brown is a leading international law firm positioned to represent the world’s major...

View firm profile
Explore more from Mayer Brown

Prediction markets, a concept established in the United States for two decades, are now sparking debate in Europe as they raise complex regulatory questions. While the U.S. primarily treats...

GermanyFinance and Banking
Patrick Scholl
Patrick Scholl
Author LinkedIn connections

Geschäftsmodelle der „Prediction-Markets“ werfen hierzulande heikle Abgrenzungsfragen auf

Aus den USA schwappt gerade eine Debatte über sogenannte Prediction Markets nach Europa. Schon der Gegenstand der Diskussion ist nicht ganz geläufig, dabei gibt es diese „Prognosemärkte“ in den USA schon seit zwei Dekaden. Sie unterliegen dort primär der Aufsicht der Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Sie werden also als Handel mit Commodities, als Derivate, eingestuft. Allerdings schalten sich in den USA zusehends die staatlichen Glücksspielbehörden ein, wenn Sportwetten angeboten werden.

Lesen Sie den ganzen Artikel von Dr. Patrick Scholl in der Frankfurter Allgemeinen Zeitung, 14.10.2026.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

From Rulebook To Market Architecture: MiCAR 1.0, The Emerging MiCAR 2.0, MISP And The EU–UK–US Divide

The Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) was designed to bring crypto-assets within a common EU regulatory perimeter, but recent developments reveal a more complex picture. Three decisive developments in October 2026—the Council's position on the Market Integration and Supervision Package, the MiCAR review consultation responses, and ESMA's supervisory action—expose critical gaps in how digital money, tokenised financial instruments, and market infrastructure fit together.
European UnionFinance and Banking
PwC Legal Germany
PwC Legal Germany
Article

MISP Moves Into Political Negotiation: What More Than 1,900 Amendments Mean For The EU’s Future Market Architecture

The European Parliament has tabled over 1,900 amendments to the Market Integration and Supervision Package, transforming it from a straightforward proposal into a complex negotiation between competing models for European market supervision and infrastructure. As the Commission's original December 2025 proposal becomes obsolete and multiple parliamentary drafts emerge with conflicting visions, financial firms face critical questions about which supervisory architecture will ultimately govern their licenses
GermanyFinance and Banking
PwC Legal Germany
PwC Legal Germany
Article

MiCAR 2.0: Reading The Further ESMA, ESRB, AMLA And SRB Responses Together

European financial regulators ESMA, ESRB, AMLA, and SRB have published responses to the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation review, proposing reforms across classification, market conduct, financial crime controls, and crisis management. The responses raise critical questions about crypto-asset service providers' permissions, client rights, and operational continuity during participant failures. Firms face three immediate priorities: remediating non-compliant stablecoin services by early 2027, testing
GermanyFinance and Banking
PwC Legal Germany
PwC Legal Germany
Article

DOL Announces Enforcement Actions Against Employers In H-1B And PERM Fraud Probe

The Trump Administration has launched an unprecedented enforcement action suspending permanent labor certification processing for eight major employers, linking immigration sponsorship to layoff histories and recruitment practices. This development signals a fundamental shift in how the government evaluates employer access to H-1B and green card programs, with investigations already underway and subpoenas served.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Trump Administration Announces New Enforcement Actions Against Employers In H-1B And PERM Fraud Probes

The Trump Administration has launched an unprecedented investigation into H-1B visa and PERM labor certification programs, with the Department of Labor's Office of Inspector General issuing dozens of subpoenas and suspending employers' ability to process applications. Federal agencies are deploying new enforcement tools including whistleblower programs and criminal prosecution threats...
United StatesImmigration
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

SEC Staff Statement On Fair Value Measurement And Disclosure Considerations For Private Assets

The SEC Staff has issued new guidance addressing fair value measurement and disclosure practices for private credit and other illiquid assets held by registered funds and business development companies. As private credit portfolios have grown nearly 60% since 2020, reaching $270 billion, regulators emphasize the critical importance of robust valuation methodologies, transparent disclosure of significant judgments, and careful application of accounting standards when market prices are unavailable.
United StatesAccounting and Audit
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

AI Regulation In Singapore And Hong Kong: A Mid-Year Checkpoint

Singapore and Hong Kong continue to regulate artificial intelligence through existing laws and voluntary frameworks rather than comprehensive AI statutes, but the first half of 2026 has brought sharper emphasis on practical controls including agentic AI governance, assurance and testing, financial-sector oversight and cyber resilience. Both jurisdictions are building concrete expectations around risk management, transparency, human accountability and operational safeguards while avoiding horizontal AI legis
GlobalStrategy
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Contracting Opportunities And Challenges For Emerging Agentic AI Companies

Emerging providers of AI agents face unique contracting challenges as autonomous AI tools evolve beyond traditional SaaS models. This analysis examines critical issues in defining agent authority, structuring pricing models, calibrating warranties, and navigating regulatory uncertainty. How should providers balance customer expectations with the unpredictable nature of autonomous AI systems?
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown