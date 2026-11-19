Overview

The German transparency register is set to undergo far-reaching changes, effective as of July 2027. In particular, a revised definition of the ‘beneficial owner’ and a new calculation method for indirect ownership structures will require the review of all existing entries in the transparency register.

In depth

The Federal Ministry of Finance (Bundesministerium der Finanzen) has published the draft bill for the Act Implementing the Sixth EU Anti-Money Laundering Directive and Strengthening Anti-Money Laundering Measures.

The draft bill notably includes a new Anti-Money Laundering Act (Geldwäschebekämpfungsgesetz, GwBG), which is set to replace the current Anti-Money Laundering Act (Geldwäschegesetz, GwG) as of 10 July 2027. At the same time, the EU Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (EU) 2024/1624 (AMLR) will become directly applicable on 10 July 2027.

Notable updates in the new regulations pertain to the definition of the beneficial owner, the scope of transparency register disclosures, and the verification of the reported information.

1. New definition of the beneficial owner

Lowering of the ownership threshold and new method for calculating indirect ownership

Under current law, a beneficial owner is, among others, any person who directly or indirectly holds more than 25% of the capital shares or voting rights or exercises control via other means (Section 3(2) of the GwG). In the future, a holding of 25% or more will suffice (Article 52(1) AMLR). The regulation also expressly covers other ownership interests, such as rights to profit shares or liquidation balance in the aforementioned amount.

Of particular relevance is the future calculation of indirect holdings. Under the current (and still applicable) legal framework, control is generally determined based on control over intermediate entities. In the future, Article 52 of the AMLR (Beneficial Ownership through Ownership Interest) will require the multiplication of ownership percentages along an ownership chain and the aggregation of various ownership chains (i.e., ‘calculating the chains’). In addition, the independent control criteria set forth in Article 53 (Beneficial Ownership through Control) and Article 54 (Coexistence of Ownership Interest and Control in the Ownership Structure) must still be examined.

As a result, significantly more individuals may be considered beneficial owners in the future, including those who, under the previous legal framework, were not covered due to a lack of controlling influence over an intermediate entity.

Duty to provide explanations when relying on notional beneficial owners

If no beneficial owners can be identified despite exhausting all investigative options, the new regulations require a justified explanation and the registration of the members of the reporting entity’s senior managing officials. The justification must be submitted to the transparency register.

The previous practice of reporting senior managing officials as ‘notional beneficial owners’ without providing a detailed justification is thus replaced by a more nuanced procedure

2. Expanded reporting requirements to the transparency register

Additional personal information and disclosure of the ownership structure

In implementing the 6th Anti-Money Laundering Directive (EU) 2024/1640 and in conjunction with the AMLR, the draft bill significantly expands the scope of information to be recorded in the transparency register (Section 14 of the GwBG-E).

In addition to all names, dates of birth, nationalities, and details regarding economic interests, the following information must be recorded in the future: place of birth, full residential address, number of identity document, and, where applicable, a unique personal identification number – in each case including the country of issuance.

In the case of multi-tiered ownership structures, a description of the ownership and control structure must also be prepared and submitted. This overview must clearly illustrate the entities involved, their connections, and the respective ownership and control relationships. Until now, such documents were only required to be submitted to the transparency register in connection with a report of discrepancies.

Reports must be submitted electronically. A planned pre-population feature based on existing registry data may simplify the reporting process; however, it does not relieve entities of their obligation to conduct their own review or of their responsibility for the completeness and accuracy of the information (Section 18 GwBG-E).

In addition, a person expressly designated as such and authorized to represent the entity must be notified to the transparency register, and proof of such authorization must be provided in order to utilize the option of pre-population (Section 20 GwBG-E). According to the recitals to Section 18 of the GwBG-E, the pre-population also covers information that is already contained in the transparency register, so that this information can be updated by the registry administrator. However, the specific process of transferring data from the existing transparency register to the ‘new’ transparency register, including any obligations on reporting entities, as well as transition periods, remains unclear.

3. Updating and verifying registry information

The obligation to continuously update transparency register information already exists under current law. In the future, these requirements will be specified in greater detail by the directly applicable EU legal provisions of the AMLR and supplemented by additional verification mechanisms.

According to the draft bill, incoming reports are to be reviewed on a risk-based approach for accuracy, completeness, and timeliness. In addition, the registry administrator is required to conduct a regular review of the registry information at least once a year (Section 21 of the GwBG-E). In cases of doubt, additional documents may be requested, and entries may be deferred until the matter is clarified.

For entities, this means that the ongoing documentation of their ownership and control structures is becoming even more important. Relevant changes to shareholdings, control rights, or personal information must be reliably recorded and promptly reported to the transparency register.

4. Reports of discrepancies and practical consequences

Entities subject to anti-money laundering regulations continue to be obliged to report discrepancies between their own assessment and the information available in the transparency register. In the future, this obligation will be governed in particular by Article 24 of the AMLR and Section 28 of the GwBG-E.

Discrepancies must generally be resolved within 30 business days. This would represent a material reduction in the average processing time currently observed in practice (where a period of 30 business days is regularly granted simply for an affected entity to respond to the registry administrator). During the review, a corresponding notice will continue to be included in the transparency register. If the affected entity fails to provide the necessary cooperation, this may – as has been the case to date – lead to the initiation of administrative offense proceedings.

5. Key actions and next steps

Before the changes come into effect, affected entities should: