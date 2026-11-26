E-invoicing is no longer a national curiosity in a number of European countries. Business-to-business (B2B) e-invoicing has been mandatory in Italy since January 2019 and in Romania since January 2024. In 2026, it was introduced in Belgium and Croatia (01 January), Poland (01 February), Greece (02 March, with a second phase on 02 November) and France (01 September). Germany and Spain follow in 2027–2028, and under the EU's ViDA (VAT in the Digital Age) directive, intra-EU B2B trade moves to e-invoicing and digital reporting effective 01 July 2030.

One goal, several models

The shared goal is to close the VAT gap, but the models differ. Italy, Poland, and Romania use clearance: an invoice is only valid once a government platform has validated it. Belgium relies on the Pan-European Public Procurement Online (Peppol) network, a global digital infrastructure and set of specifications that allows businesses and government agencies to exchange electronic documents.

France has chosen a decentralised model: invoices travel through state-approved platforms, which also send invoice, transaction, and payment data to the tax authority. All French VAT-registered businesses must now be able to receive e-invoices; large and mid-sized companies must also issue them, and small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) follow in September 2027.

What it means for foreign groups

A group present in several countries cannot rely on a single invoice format. Each subsidiary needs the right connection, platform, and clean master data (e.g. VAT numbers, company IDs, electronic addresses). A rejected invoice is an unpaid invoice: billing and cash collection can be delayed. Group enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and shared service centres must handle domestic flows, cross-border reporting, and legacy processes side by side.

What it means for auditors

The French audit body, the CNCC, treats the reform as a matter of governance and internal control for the audit committee, not just an IT project. Statutory auditors must understand the new invoice flows, including interfaces between ERPs and platforms, and update their risk assessment.

The CNCC recommends that companies reconcile four sources: business systems, invoices on the platform, accounting entries, and data sent to the tax authority. They must follow up on every gap, duplicate, rejection, or pending flow. Key risks include incomplete revenue, VAT errors, data loss at interfaces, cash pressure from shorter payment terms, and, at worst, an inability to invoice that could raise going-concern questions. In response, auditors may involve IT specialists, test automated controls more deeply, and extend substantive work.

The CNCC has also updated its engagement letter templates to cover e-invoicing, and offers a diagnostic toolkit to help companies assess their readiness.

There is an upside. Structured data and invoice statuses give auditors a richer audit trail. Revenue cut-off, sales completeness, and VAT reconciliations can increasingly be tested on full populations, provided the automated controls and interfaces producing the data are reliable.

Our recommendations

Map obligations country by country, test end to end before each go-live date, and involve your auditors early. E-invoicing is first a compliance requirement, but it can also become a lever for better data and stronger controls.