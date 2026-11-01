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ARTICLE · 01 NOVEMBER 2026

French Navy Detains Suspected False Flag Oil Tanker In The Indian Ocean

Duane Morris LLP
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The French Navy has detained an oil tanker suspected of flying a false flag and illegally transporting fuel in the Indian Ocean. The vessel faces sanctions from multiple countries including the United States, EU, and United Kingdom. This marks the first such enforcement action by an EU Member State in these waters.

FranceInternational Law
Mark Handley
Mark Handley
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On Monday the French Navy detained the oil tanker, the DF Peak, some 450 nautical miles south of Reunion in the Indian Ocean.

The detention was confirmed by the French President on X.

The vessel is suspected of flying a false flag, and of being involved in the “illegal transportation of fuel”.

The vessel is reported to be sanctioned by all of United States, Canada, the EU, Ukraine, Switzerland, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

This is the first such reported action by an EU Member State in the Indian Ocean.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

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