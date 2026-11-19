ARTICLE · 19 NOVEMBER 2026
Formation Investissements : Négociation D’un Contrat De Cession De Titres (Ou SPA)
Caroline DA LAGE delivered specialized training on negotiating Share Purchase Agreements (SPA) for Capelia's investment teams, focusing on SME transmission projects. The session, conducted alongside accounting expert Olivier ARTHAUD, examined critical clauses that structure acquisitions and help anticipate financial risks and legal constraints.
Caroline DA LAGE a animé une formation sur la négociation d’un Share Purchase Agreement (SPA), ou contrat de cession de titres, au sein des équipes de Capelia, société d’investissement qui accompagne les projets de transmission des PME.
En présence également d’Olivier ARTHAUD, expert-comptable, cette formation portait sur une analyse des clauses qui organisent une acquisition afin d’anticiper les risques financiers et les contraintes juridiques.
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