The European Union has laid down horizontal cybersecurity requirements for connected products across different markets. Regulation (EU) 2024/2847 (the “Cyber Resilience Act” or “CRA”) entered into force on 10 December 2024 and, once fully applicable on 11 December 2027, will require that products with digital elements placed on the EU market be secure by design and supported with security updates throughout their lifecycle.

What the CRA covers

The CRA applies to “products with digital elements” – broadly, any software or hardware product, and its remote data processing solutions, placed on or made available on the EU market whose intended or reasonably foreseeable use includes a direct or indirect data connection to a device or network. Its reach is therefore very wide, spanning everything from operating systems and mobile applications to smart home devices. Products already covered by equivalent sectoral cybersecurity regimes, such as medical devices, may fall outside its scope to avoid duplicative regulation, as do products developed exclusively for national security or defence purposes.

Obligations across the supply chain

The CRA’s central obligations fall on the manufacturer under Article 13, which must ensure that its products are designed, developed and produced in line with the essential cybersecurity requirements in Annex I.

In markets populated far more by importers and distributors of connected products than by their manufacturers, as is the case locally, the CRA’s downstream duties are also of significance. Under Article 19, an importer may place a product on the market only where it meets the essential requirements of Part I of Annex I and the manufacturer’s processes meet those of Part II. Before doing so, the importer must satisfy itself that the manufacturer has carried out the appropriate conformity assessment, drawn up the technical documentation, affixed the CE marking and provided the EU declaration of conformity and user instructions; the importer must also add its own name and contact details to the product, its packaging or an accompanying document. A distributor, before making a product available, must act with due care and verify that the CE marking is present and that the manufacturer and importer have discharged their labelling and documentation duties, as per Article 20.

The post-market duties are broadly common to both importers and distributors. Neither an importer nor a distributor can make a product available if it has reason to believe it is non-compliant. In such a case, the importer or distributor must alert the manufacturer immediately and the market surveillance authorities where a product presents a significant cybersecurity risk. Where a manufacturer has ceased operations, the importer or distributor must notify the authorities and, so far as possible, the affected users. Economic operators must also, on request and under Article 23, identify to the authorities who supplied them and to whom they in turn supplied a product, giving the market surveillance regime full traceability along the chain.

Most significant for resellers is Article 21. Here, an importer or distributor that places a product on the market under its own name or trademark, or that substantially modifies a product already on the market, is treated as the manufacturer and assumes the full manufacturer obligations under Articles 13 and 14. Private-label arrangements and material modifications therefore attract the CRA’s heaviest compliance burden – security-by-design, technical documentation, the support period and the incident-reporting duties described below – rather than the lighter verification role that importers and distributors otherwise occupy. For many local businesses, whether a given arrangement crosses that line will be the decisive compliance question.

Conformity assessment and CE marking

Before a product may be placed on the market, its conformity with the CRA must be assessed, an EU declaration of conformity drawn up under Article 28, and the CE marking affixed under Article 30. Heightened scrutiny applies to two categories the CRA singles out by risk: “important” products with digital elements, listed in Annex III and split into Class I and Class II, such as wearable products to be worn by humans that have a health monitoring purpose, and “critical” products with digital elements, listed in Annex IV, such as smartcards. These products are steered towards third-party assessment by a notified body or reliance on harmonised standards or European cybersecurity certification, as per Article 32.

Reporting vulnerabilities and incidents

The CRA introduces a demanding reporting regime for the live threats a product faces once on the market. Under Article 14, a manufacturer that becomes aware of an actively exploited vulnerability in its product, or of a severe incident affecting the product’s security, must notify the CSIRT designated as coordinator, alongside ENISA, through a single reporting platform. The timeline is tight: an early warning without undue delay and in any event within 24 hours, a fuller notification within 72 hours, and a final report thereafter – no later than 14 days after a corrective or mitigating measure becomes available in the case of a vulnerability, and within one month of the incident notification in the case of a severe incident.

Penalties

The CRA sets significant ceilings for administrative fines under Article 64. Non-compliance with the essential cybersecurity requirements of Annex I, or with the manufacturer obligations in Articles 13 and 14, exposes an operator to fines of up to €15 million or, for an undertaking, 2.5% of total worldwide annual turnover, whichever is higher. Non-compliance with other specified obligations – including the importer and distributor duties in Articles 19 and 20 – carries a ceiling of €10 million or 2%, and the supply of incorrect, incomplete or misleading information to notified bodies or market surveillance authorities is capped at €5 million or 1%.

A phased timeline

Although the CRA entered into force on 10 December 2024, its obligations arrive in stages. The provisions on the notification of conformity assessment bodies in Chapter IV have applied since 11 June 2026; the manufacturer reporting duties under Article 14 have applied since 11 September 2026; and the Regulation becomes fully applicable, CE marking included, on 11 December 2027. That staggered entry gives economic operators a defined – but closing – runway to bring products, processes and documentation into line.

What this means in practice

For businesses that design, manufacture, import or distribute connected products, the CRA reframes cybersecurity as a condition of market access rather than a matter of good practice. Maltese importers and distributors in particular should be mapping their product portfolios against the Regulation, confirming that the manufacturers behind them can evidence conformity, and identifying any private-label or modified lines that would place them in the manufacturer’s shoes.