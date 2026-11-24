Can a non-resident simply buy a home in Malta? The answer is not a straightforward yes or no.

Since 1974, the law has treated almost every acquisition of immovable property by a non-resident as void, unless it falls within a narrow exception or is authorised by a ministerial permit.

This article explores the regime governing the acquisition of immovable property by non-residents in Malta under Chapter 246 of the Laws of Malta, the Immovable Property (Acquisition by Non-Residents) Act, hereinafter referred to as the ‘Act.’

Legal Scope

The Act applies to “non-residents’’ and to ‘‘immovable property.’’ Clarification of the legal definition of these two terms is essential to define the scope of the Act.

Non-Residents

For the purposes of the Act, the term ‘non-residents’ does not merely refer to persons living outside of Malta.

This term covers:

Persons who are not citizens of Malta: According to the Maltese Citizenship Act, Chapter 188 of the Laws of Malta, citizenship can be acquired by birth, by descent, by registration or by naturalisation. Third country nationals holding long-term resident status in terms of the Immigration Act and other applicable subsidiary legislation are not considered non-residents for the purposes of this definition.

According to the Maltese Citizenship Act, Chapter 188 of the Laws of Malta, citizenship can be acquired by birth, by descent, by registration or by naturalisation. Third country nationals holding long-term resident status in terms of the Immigration Act and other applicable subsidiary legislation are not considered non-residents for the purposes of this definition. Maltese or EU citizens not resident in Malta for five years: persons who are Maltese or EU citizens, but have not been continuously resident in Malta for at least five years prior to the acquisition of the immovable. However, in line with EU law, such persons do not require a permit when acquiring their primary residence or immovable property required for their business activities or for the supply of services (in terms with the conditions laid down in the Act). A permit is only required where the property is intended as a secondary residence or an investment. Likewise, companies owned and controlled by EU citizens may generally acquire immovable property freely (a see through exercise up to the beneficial owners).

persons who are Maltese or EU citizens, but have not been continuously resident in Malta for at least five years prior to the acquisition of the immovable. However, in line with EU law, such persons do not require a permit when acquiring their primary residence or immovable property required for their business activities or for the supply of services (in terms with the conditions laid down in the Act). A permit is only required where the property is intended as a secondary residence or an investment. Likewise, companies owned and controlled by EU citizens may generally acquire immovable property freely (a see through exercise up to the beneficial owners). Bodies or other entities: Bodies, entities and other legal persons, whether corporate or not, that meet any one of these conditions: They are constituted, established, incorporated, registered or formed under the laws of a country other than Malta or another EU Member State. Their registered address, principal residence or principal place of business is located outside Malta and outside the other EU Member States. At least 25% of their share capital or other capital is owned by a non-resident person or held by a trustee for the benefit of a non-resident person. They are directly or indirectly controlled by one or more non-resident persons.

Bodies, entities and other legal persons, whether corporate or not, that meet any one of these conditions: Any trustee in terms of a trust who is either: a non-resident person, unless all the beneficiaries of the trust are determined and are residents of Malta, and in the case of a discretionary trust, the power of appointment or any discretion may be exercised in favour of residents in Malta, Or conversely, a resident of Malta where any of the beneficiaries are non-resident persons and in case of a discretionary trust, where the power of appointment or any discretion may be exercised in favour of any non-resident person.

who is either:

Immovable Property

For the purposes of this Act, the term ‘immovable’ is given the same meaning as that assigned to it in the Civil Code. Immovable property can be:

immovable by nature: this includes lands and buildings. The term buildings here includes a plot of land. It also covers springs of water, trees attached to the ground etc.

this includes lands and buildings. The term buildings here includes a plot of land. It also covers springs of water, trees attached to the ground etc. immovable by reason of the object to which they refer: this includes the dominium directum on tenements let out on emphyteusis, dominium utile held by emphyteuta, the right of usufruct, use of immovables, right of habitation, praedial easements, amongst others.

The General Prohibition

Article 4 of the Act lays down the general prohibition on the acquisition of immovable property by non-residents. As from 1974, non-residents are prohibited from acquiring immovable property in Malta in any way or on any legal basis. This applies irrespective of whether or not the transaction is between living persons (inter vivos) or on death (causa mortis), and it also covers acquisition by prescription (acquisition by possessio ad usucapionem), occupation or accession. Any deed will or other act that purports to transfer immovable property to a non-resident person is null and void and has no effect for any legal purpose, against anyone. The same applies to any devolution or other event that would have passed immovable property to a non-resident person had this Act not applied. Where appropriate, whatever was transferred or paid must be returned, restored, refunded or cancelled, or otherwise dealt with accordingly.

This general prohibition does not apply to:

the acquisition of a grave or gravesite, and

the redemption of ground-rent or other burden encumbering any immovable property lawfully acquired by such non-resident person.

Exceptions to the Rule

Despite this general prohibition, Article 5 of the Act expressly identifies specific cases in which it does not apply. Non-residents may thus acquire the following immovable property:

Immovable property transmitted to them causa mortis, provided the person from whom it was transmitted had, where applicable, acquired it in accordance with the Act. Acquisition of immovable property in a special designated area. Special designated areas are expressly listed in the First Schedule attached to the Act, as amended from time to time, and include Fort Chambray, Portomaso Development, Cottonera Development, Smartcity amongst others. In practice, property in a special designated area may be acquired without an AIP permit, and the one-property limit and the restriction on letting that attach to AIP permits do not apply. Acquisition of a further share, whether divided or undivided, in immovable property in which that person had previously lawfully acquired a share. Transfer of immovable property in an inheritance between co-heirs. Partition of immovable property between co-owners. Acquisition of immovable property by a company or other commercial partnership that is not itself a non-resident person, from one or more of its members who hold more than 50% of its interest or share capital. Donation of immovable property to a spouse, a descendant or an ascendant in the direct line, and their respective spouses, or, where there are no descendants, to a brother or sister and their descendants, provided the immovable was acquired in accordance with the Act, where the Act applied.

When such non-residents acquire any of these listed immovables, they are legally obliged to make an express declaration in the deed stating that such transfer falls within one of these exceptions. The notary publishing the deed is also legally obliged to make an express declaration in the deed stating that he has warned the non-resident of the importance of truthfulness of such declaration.

Permits Granted by the Minister

Article 6 of the Act allows the Minister responsible for Finance to grant permits to non-residents to acquire immovable property where, in his opinion, such acquisition is in the public interest or, more generally, where he considers the grant of such a permit to be appropriate.

The permit process has three stages:

Application Stage

Applications are made to the Minister responsible for Finance, with supporting documents that differ for individuals and for legal persons.

Individuals submit the AIP Application Form for Individuals with any promise of sale. First-time applicants also provide two colour passport-size photographs and a copy of their passport. Since only one property may be held under an AIP permit, applicants who previously owned property must submit the deed of sale of that property.

Companies and other bodies of persons use the Application Form for Companies/Bodies of Persons and must also provide their Memorandum and Articles of Association, shareholding and director details, and evidence that their purpose is the development of Malta’s economy.

Approval/Non-Approval

The Minister must issue a permit where:

the property is required for a Government-approved industrial, touristic or other project contributing to Malta’s economy; or an individual will use the building as a residence for himself and his family, owns no other property in Malta (other than exempt property), and the property meets the indexed minimum value; or the property is a garage within 500 metres of, or an adjoining extension to, the applicant’s existing residence.

Post-Approval

Permits carry the conditions in the Second Schedule, which differ for dwelling houses, garages or adjoining property, and plots of land.

Approval is notified in writing. The permit costs €233, and the MTCA targets issuance within 35 days of a complete application. The permit is annexed to the promise of sale and the final deed. Buyers should also budget for stamp duty, generally 5% of the higher of price and market value, with 1% provisional duty on the promise of sale.

Property must be used only for the permitted purpose: a dwelling must be the non-resident’s family residence, may not be let to third parties and may not be split into more than one dwelling.

Recent Developments

Budget 2027 did not announce any changes to the AIP permit regime, which therefore remains as described above, subject to any Legal Notices that may be published implementing the Budget. Budget 2026 extended the incentive for property in Urban Conservation Areas, whereby qualifying transfers made by 31 December 2026 are exempt from stamp duty and from the seller’s final withholding tax on the first €750,000. Readers should also note that the AIP regime is distinct from residence programmes such as the Malta Permanent Residence Programme, which carries its own property thresholds (purchase of at least €375,000 or rental of at least €14,000 per annum).

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Immovable Property (Acquisition by Non-Residents) Act, Chapter 246 of the Laws of Malta, establishes a legal framework governing the acquisition of immovable property by non-residents. Through its general prohibition, specified exceptions and ministerial permit system, the Act seeks to regulate such acquisitions while allowing them in circumstances expressly recognised by law. The correct interpretation of the terms ‘non-resident’ and ‘immovable property’ is fundamental to determining the scope of the Act and its application to particular transactions. Furthermore, compliance with the statutory requirements, including the applicable declarations, permit conditions and restrictions, is essential to ensuring the validity and lawfulness of an acquisition. A careful examination of the Act and its relevant subsidiary legislation is necessary for anyone seeking to understand the legal position of non-residents wishing to acquire immovable property in Malta.