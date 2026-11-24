The EU Shifts Towards Mandatory Age Assurance

The European Commission’s proposal for the EU Keeping Internet Digital Spaces Accountable and Trustworthy Act (the “EU KIDS Act”), marks a significant step towards a harmonised European framework for protecting minors online. The proposal combines EU-wide restrictions on access to certain services with requirements for age assurance and safety by design. Its scope extents beyond conventional social media to include online games, software application stored, AI companions and general conversational chatbots. The EU Kids Act is designed to specify and complement the existing obligations on providers of online platforms under Article 28 of the Digital Services Act (Regulation (EU) 2022/2065) (the “DSA”) and the AI Act (Regulation (EU) 2024/1689).

The proposed framework reflects the Commission’s position that protecting children requires more than establishing minimum ages for accessing digital services. It also requires providers to consider how their services are designed and operated, including the safeguards available to younger users. Age assurance and safety by design are therefore complementary elements of the proposed regime. The difficult question for providers, however, may not simply be how age is verified, but what happens after that service establishes that the user is a minor.

Age Verification in Practice: Privacy and Proportionality

The EU KIDS Act proposal seeks to establish reliable age assurance rather than allow providers to rely solely on users declaring their own age. Under Article 27, age assurance solutions must meet high standards of accuracy, reliability, security, robustness, non-intrusiveness, privacy, data protection and not discrimination. Self-declaration is not sufficient to satisfy the proposal’s requirements. The proposal distinguishes between age verification and the broader concept of age assurance. Age verification establishes whether an individual has reached a particular age threshold, while age assurance encompasses the wider range of methods used to assess age. The appropriate method depends on the obligation being fulfilled.

For services covered by the proposed access restrictions in Article 6, providers would be required to use an EU age verification solution based on an EU proof of age attestation supplied by a third party and conforming to the EU Age Verification Scheme. For safety by design obligations under Chapter III, providers may use age verification or other age assurance methods, subject to the proposal’s conditions.

Privacy is central to this framework. Article 28 provides that age assurance solutions must not enable the identification, tracking, targeting, advertising to or profiling of recipients. Providers must also avoid processing more personal data than is strictly necessary to assess whether the relevant age threshold has been met. The proposal requires age assurance measures to use state of the art technology and to be based on zero knowledge proof.

These requirements reflect an important practical distinction, as knowing whether somebody satisfies and age threshold does not necessarily require knowing who that person is. The challenge for providers is to establish age reliably without collecting or retaining unnecessary identity information. Effective verification and data minimisation must therefore be addressed together rather than treating privacy as a secondary consideration.

Verification is Only the Gateway: Safety by Design

Once a platform establishes that the user is a minor, a second compliance question arises. Does the service itself need to operate differently by user? Under Article 8, providers of the services and systems covered by Chapter III must ensure a high level of privacy, safety and security for minors and implement the chapter’s requirements by default. These requirements apply to:

online social networking services,

video sharing platforms,

online games,

AI companions,

general conversational chatbots and software application stores.

Providers may depart from the applicable requirements only after establishing that the recipient is an adult through age assurance in accordance with Chapter V.

The proposal addresses risks arising from the design and operation of services, rather that access alone. For example, Article 9 restricts the design of social networking services and video sharing platforms in ways intended, or reasonably foreseeable, to encourage compulsive or excessive use by minors.

Other provisions address safe setting, contract risks and the safety of economic transactions. Identifying a minor does not automatically make a service safe for minors. Providers must also consider the features and settings through which service is experienced. As the Commission’s explanatory memorandum makes clear, age restrictions are only one part of the proposed framework, safely by design concerns how services themselves are built and operate.

AI Companions: Where the Difficulty Becomes Clear

AI companions illustrate why age verification cannot be the end of the compliance exercise. Unlike services primarily concerned with providing access to content, AI companions and conversational chatbots can engage users in personalised, continuing interactions. Their design therefore raises particular questions when the user is a minor.

Article 14 specifically addresses AI companions and general conversation chatbots. It requires providers to implement proportionate and effective measures to protect the health, safety, fundamental rights, well-being and development of minors who may access these systems. Among other things, providers must avoid design features and system behaviours that simulate interpersonal relationships likely to create emotional dependencies. The article also requires safe settings, including a default position under which information or analysis derived from a minor’s previous interactions is not used in subsequent interactions, subject to specified exceptions.

Consider a provider that establishes that a user is a minor. The determination helps identify the protections that must apply, but it does not establish that the AI system’s subsequent interactions are safe. The provider must also consider the system’s behaviour and functionality.

How should an AI companion interact differently with a minor? Which features or interaction patterns could create emotional dependency? How could personalisation and conversational continuity be designed in light of Article 14? And how can providers demonstrate that their systems satisfy he applicable requirements? The proposal establishes the relevant protective objectives, but these questions illustrate the practical challenge of translating them into system design and operation. Age assurance identifies the circumstances in which safeguards are required, it does not by itself, demonstrate that those safeguards are effective.

Beyond Age Verification

The EU KIDS Act should therefore not be viewed simply as an age verification regulation. Age assurance may establish whether a user has reached a relevant age threshold and help determine which protections apply, but the more difficult compliance exercise may be ensuring that the service itself responds appropriately once the user’s age has been established.

This distinction is particularly significant for services whose featured and interactions can create risks beyond access to content. A reliable age check is an important starting point, not a substitute for age-appropriate design. Providers of social media services, online games, AI companions and other services falling within the proposed framework, may therefore need to consider age assurance and product design together, rather that threating age verification as a standalone compliance exercise.